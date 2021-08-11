U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.14
    +8.78 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.34
    +1.05 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.30
    +22.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4180
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,616.06
    +1,158.73 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.67
    +34.84 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Global 5G Infrastructure Markets to 2028: Significant Investments by Communication Service Providers to Deploy 5G Infrastructure

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Services), by Spectrum (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), by Network Architecture, by Vertical, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global 5G Infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 80.5 billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 49.8%

The significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe to provide improved data services are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, robust innovation in next-generation 5G network equipment and deployment module will help in bringing down the overall deployment costs for service providers. As a result, it is estimated to boost the deployment of 5G infrastructure over the forecast period.

Significantly growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity for several use cases, such as accessing ultra-high definition (UHD) videos, cloud-based AR/VR gaming, and HD video meetings, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utility are investing a massive amount in deploying 5G networks.

The 5G network helps industrial facilities to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. Thus, the growing need for high bandwidth capacity to establish unified connectivity to millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to foster market growth from 2020 to 2027.

With the emergence of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industry is shifting towards a significant transformation in order to build an autonomous ecosystem. Moreover, the deployment of a 5G network will help in delivering seamless data speed for various transport applications, including ships and ports, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and drone connectivity.

Moreover, a notable demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity for emergency healthcare applications, such as remote patient surgeries, is estimated to strengthen the market growth from 2020 to 2027. Besides, robust demand for 5G data services in rapidly building several smart cities for energy management and cloud storage applications is further anticipated to expand the market growth.

The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has shown an adverse impact on the market for the 5G infrastructure. Several telecom equipment manufacturers across the globe have temporarily halted the production and export of 5G equipment.

Additionally, federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia have temporarily postponed the 5G spectrum auctions in their countries. Further, the escalating trade war between the two largest economies, coupled with the rising security concerns, is estimated to hinder the market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

  • Based on component, in the hardware segment, RAN held the largest share of 46.3% in 2019 owing to a significant rise in investments in deploying 5G cloud or centralized RAN across key countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and China.

  • With the growing need to provide unified connectivity to several industrial sensors and collaborative robots, the industrial vertical segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

  • Robust investments in installing a 5G standalone network to deliver ultra-reliable low latency connectivity for connected vehicle applications are estimated to surge the growth of the standalone network architecture segment over the forecast period.

  • By spectrum, the sub-6 GHz segment held the dominant share of 94.7% in 2019, which is attributed to the high focus on releasing sub-6 GHz frequency bands by federal governments initially across key countries to deliver high-speed data services.

  • Leading players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are highly focused on establishing partnerships with leading service providers to enhance their geographical presence and overall market share.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.4. 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis
3.4.1. Industry analysis - porter's five forces
3.4.2. PESTLE analysis
3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.4.4. 5G Current and Upcoming Spectrum Scenario
3.4.5. 5G Key Regulations and Policies

Chapter 4. 5G Infrastructure Component Outlook
4.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Component, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Hardware
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.2.3. RAN
4.2.4. Core Network
4.2.5. Backhaul & Transport
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.3.3. Consulting
4.3.4. Implementation & Integration
4.3.5. Support & Maintenance
4.3.6. Training & Education

Chapter 5. 5G Infrastructure Spectrum Outlook
5.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Spectrum, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Sub-6 GHz
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.3. Low Band
5.2.4. Mid Band
5.3. mmWave

Chapter 6. 5G Infrastructure Network Architecture Outlook
6.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Standalone
6.3. Non-Standalone

Chapter 7. 5G Infrastructure Vertical Outlook
7.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Vertical, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Residential
7.3. Enterprise/Corporate
7.4. Smart City
7.5. Industrial
7.6. Energy & Utility
7.7. Transportation & Logistics
7.8. Public Safety and Defense
7.9. Healthcare Facilities
7.10. Retail
7.11. Agriculture

Chapter 8. 5G Infrastructure Regional Outlook
8.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Region, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis
9.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players, and Niche)
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.4. Market Position Analysis, 2020
9.5. Competitive Dashboard Analysis, 2020

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company overview
10.2. Financial performance
10.3. Product benchmarking
10.4. Strategic initiatives

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • ZTE Corporation

  • NEC Corporation

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • CommScope Inc

  • Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

  • Altiostar

  • Airspan Networks.

  • Casa Systems

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Mavenir

  • Ceragon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr5lxf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5g-infrastructure-markets-to-2028-significant-investments-by-communication-service-providers-to-deploy-5g-infrastructure-301353519.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Wix.com Stock Looks Sick This Morning

    Shares of website builder Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) are crashing -- down 14.5% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT -- despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat late last night. Heading into Q2, Wall Street had forecast that Wix would lose $0.37 per share (pro forma) on $311.7 million in revenue. Sales for the quarter climbed 34% year over year, with Wix observing that "more businesses continue to use Wix to create, manage and grow their online presence, with an increasing number depending on us as their full operating system."

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

    Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and are down 46.6% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. Demand and revenues are growing faster than expected, but so are HyreCar's losses, and that's something the market and analysts don't like to see in growth stocks. HyreCar started off as a car-sharing marketplace as it spotted an opportunity within the huge addressable market for ride-hailing service providers, Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • 12 Best Airline Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article we discuss the 12 best airline stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Airline Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Airline stocks that took a battering for the best part of last year because of the […]

  • Why NGL Energy Partners Plunged 15% Today Despite Higher Oil Prices

    NGL Energy delivered stupendous growth on its top line as crude oil prices rallied, but the market wasn't impressed. NGL Energy's water solutions segment – also its largest -- was the star performer, as the company processed nearly 1.7 million barrels of water per day, up 22% year over year thanks to higher production. NGL Energy is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, recycles, and disposes "produced water," which is the water produced as a byproduct of oil and gas extraction.

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • 15 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best new tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the new tech stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Financial markets are seeing a flurry of tech IPOs lately. According to a […]

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • 4 Value Stocks That'll Help You Trounce Inflation

    One of the best ways to fight back against inflation is to put your cash to work in time-tested companies.