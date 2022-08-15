Global 5G Infrastructure Markets Report 2022-2030: Focus on Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, & Retail Industries - Opportunities in the Rising Adoption of IoT Technology

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure, by Technology Network, by Chipset Type, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market size was valued at USD 1179.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 131.40 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 68.7% from 2022-2030.

5G is a major breakthrough in the telecommunication industry and is expected to revolutionize almost all other sectors as we know them. Demand for mobile data traffic is expected to increase multifold in the coming years. The legacy 4G networks are not able to keep pace with this demand, especially in dense urban areas.

5G wireless technology is designed to deliver higher speeds, greater bandwidth, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity and a standard user experience to increased user base. Higher performance and improved efficiency would help to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices.



The evolution and adoption of 5G would create numerous opportunities for the business. Similar to the way 4G had shaken up the industry landscape, wherein data packages became more important than voice and SMS packages, 5G would help us to harness the full potential of IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR (Augmented Reality), among many others.

5G assures 10 times more speed than wireless connectivity, which is expected to eliminate latency and create seamless connectivity. It offer latency of 1 millisecond (ms) or lower, which is useful for end use applications that require real-time feedback.



According to Nokia Corporation, by 2024, there will be over a billion 5G subscribers globally. Nowadays, communications service providers (CSPs) are making move to standalone (SA) designs to deliver the full benefits of 5G technology. Increasing investment in the 5G network will build the sustainable infrastructure and long-term success.

Market Dynamics and Trends



The world is getting connected more than ever before. Increasing adoption of smart phone, smart wearable, smart home, and smart cities along with IoT, AI and AR is creating demand for efficient network infrastructure.

The technological advancements along with expanding infrastructures, are expected to accelerate the growth of 5G infrastructure market over the forecast period. Also, increasing demand for no-buffer live video streaming, amplified use of social media sites and other such factors are substantially fueling the growth of 5G infrastructure market.

However, high-cost associated with replacing the legacy infrastructure with 5G infrastructures, along with privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth. On the other hand, upsurge in government initiatives to strengthen the communication infrastructure is expected to create ample of opportunities for the players in the 5G infrastructure market.



Geographical Analysis



North America is witnessing higher implementation of 5G infrastructure and thus expected to hold the highest market share in the global 5G infrastructure market throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as well-established infrastructures, higher penetration of IoT and AI technologies as well as higher inclination towards the concept of smart homes and smart cities.



It is expected that the emerging economies, specifically the countries in Asia-Pacific region shall witness increasing market size owing to the expansion of telecommunication and IT industry. Also, increased adoption of smart phones, growing consumption of mobile data, and shift towards automation shall augment the growth of 5G infrastructure market over the forecast period in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The highly competitive and vivid 5G infrastructure market, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

AT&T Inc

Verizon

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Mediatek Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Broadband Services

Surge in Government Initiatives to Develop Advance Technology

Restraints

Security Concerns About 5G Technology

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of IoT Technology

Key Segments



Global 5G Infrastructure Market - By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market - By Network Technology

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market - By Chipset Type

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market - By Application

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Global 5G Infrastructure Market - By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

