Global 5G MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Markets 2021-2026: New Business Models, Particularly in the B2B Arena

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G MVNO Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, Services and Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report assesses the impact of 5G capabilities in terms of MVNO applications, services, and solutions. This includes the scope to realize new business models, particularly in the B2B arena. This 5G MVNO market report also evaluates infrastructure and enabling technologies in support of new anticipated purpose-built networks and services such as IoT-specific,data-only, and fixed wireless-oriented MVNOs.

The report also analyzes the MVNO ecosystem including MVNEand MVNA companies and services. The report includes an assessment of potential new 5G MVNO solutions. It also provides an analysis of the services and strategy of leading MVNO, MVNA, and MVNE companies with forecasts from 2021 to 2026.

The commercial deployment of 5G will facilitate many new and enhanced applications and services. It will also facilitate an emerging 5G MVNOopportunity that will enable existing players to improve and enhance their services as well as create opportunities for completely new purpose-built MVNOs, focused primarily on Business-to-Business (B2B) services. Many of these B2B services will leverage unique capabilities introduced with 5G technology.

For example, 5G will facilitate a significant expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) operations for cellular-based MobileNetwork Operators (MNO). 5G enabled IoT WAN networks will support massive machine-type communications, providing substantially greater operational scalability for IoT services.

With this expansion, MNO hosts will have the scalability to support a variety of IoT-focused 5G MVNO market players that offer IoT services on a B2B basis within many different industry verticals. The report covers many of these companies, strategies, services, and solutions.

The introduction of 5G will enable many existing MVNOs to expand current consumer-focused services by way of a new enhanced mobile broadband. Consumer applications and services in this area include Web browsing, video, mobile office, and connected vehicles. However, the 5G MVNOmarket will be punctuated by a robust 5G business services market, facilitated by new capabilities.

These new capabilities are enabled via substantial improvements in reliability, latency, bandwidth, and the capacity to support highly scalable networks with much greater efficiency and effectiveness. These improvements will allow MNOs to share network resources to an unprecedented degree, facilitating a highly scalable environment for extending capabilities to MVNOs.

For example, 5G IoT networks will achieve optimization by way of radio frequency management that meets the needs of both narrowband IoT applications as well as those that require higher bandwidth, which may be on an on-demand basis, requiring the 5G MVNO service providers to reply upon 5G network slicing to ensure the quality of service demands are met.

Another noteworthy capability to be leveraged by the 5G MVNO B2B service providers is Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), which will be particularly useful for Industrial IoT (IIoT) customers. Examples of URLLC dependent apps and services include robotics, teleoperation market solutions, and other areas that are pertinent especially to the IIoT market.

Select Report Findings:

  • 5G MVNO market is poised to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2026

  • Enterprise segment of the 5G MVNO B2B market will reach $3.1 billion by 2026

  • North America will lead the 5G MVNO market followed by APAC and European regions

  • AI and Machine learning technology will play a significant role in 5G enabled MVNOs

  • IoT specific and other purpose-specific B2B MVNO types will witness substantial growth

  • Purpose-built B2B service operations to realize substantial growth within the 5G MVNO market

Select Report Benefits:

  • Identify the key 5G MVNO infrastructure and enabling technologies

  • Learn the potential application areas and business model for 5G MVNOs

  • Understand the operation model, value chain, and use cases for 5G MVNOs

  • Recognize the market potential for leading applications in a 5G MVNO service delivery model

  • Identify strategies of leading MVNO companies including data-only, IoT-specific, and other purpose-driven MVNO companies

  • Understand the role and importance of 5G-specific technologies and capabilities in support of 5G enabled MVNO applications and services

Target Audience:

  • ICT infrastructure providers

  • Application development companies

  • Existing and start-up MVNO companies

  • Device manufacturers including wearable technology

  • Communication service providers of all types including OTT players

  • Investment organizations of all types including VCs and private equity

Companies Mentioned

  • Abzorb

  • Aeris

  • Airlinq

  • Arkessa

  • Axis Telecom

  • B-Mobile

  • Boost Mobile

  • BT Mobile

  • ChatSim

  • Conecto

  • Cricket Wireless

  • Cubic Telecom

  • Cyan Digital Security

  • DH Telecom

  • Flash Wireless

  • Google Fi

  • Isoton

  • Japan Communications

  • JD Mobile

  • Kajeet (Arterra Mobility)

  • KnowRoaming (Telna)

  • KORE Wireless

  • Lenovo Connect

  • Liberty Wireless

  • Line Mobile

  • Mavoco

  • Metro by T-Mobile

  • Mint Mobile

  • MVNOU

  • NTT

  • NTT Docomo USA

  • Numerex (Sierra Wireless)

  • Pareteum (Artilium)

  • Plintron

  • Rakuten Mobile

  • Republic Wireless

  • Sakura Mobile

  • Simfony

  • Simple Mobile

  • Sky Mobile

  • SpeedTalk Mobile

  • Straight Talk

  • Stream Technologies (Arm Holdings)

  • Teleena

  • Telenabler

  • Telit

  • Tesco Mobile

  • Ting Mobile

  • TracFone

  • Transatel

  • TravelSim

  • Truphone

  • Twilio

  • US Mobile

  • Virgin Mobile

  • Visible

  • Voxi

  • X-Mobility

  • Xfinity Mobile

  • Yahoo Mobile

  • Yuantel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn80px

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


