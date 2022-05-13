U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global 5G Satellite Communication Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2032 Featuring Satellite Operators, Telecom Operators, Downstream Service Providers, Start-Up and Key Emerging Players

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global 5G Satellite Communication Market

Global 5G Satellite Communication Market
Global 5G Satellite Communication Market

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Satellite Communication Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Satellite Solution Type, End User, Orbit, Spectrum Band, Services, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G satellite communication market was valued at $2,708.3 million in 2021 and it is estimated to reach $43,215.4 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 28.12% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The major factor driving the market growth is the need for low latency, high-speed connectivity covering a wide geographic area.

The need for connectivity in distant and rural locations increased more during the Covid-19 pandemic. The travel restrictions, social distance regulations, and the shift to study/work from home practice further highlighted the dire need for faster and higher virtual connectivity in many parts of the world.

5G Satellite Communication Market

The 5G satellite communication refers to the integration of next-generation 5G networks with communication satellites. This integration will help realize the true high transmission speed, lower latency, and wider connectivity promised by 5G networks. Integration of satellites will also enable the possibility of implementing virtual networks (network slicing) and providing more adjusted connectivity as per requirements.

At present, the 5G satellite communication market is at a nascent stage with significant growth potential over the forecast period. Companies such as OneWeb, SpaceX, LeoSat, Amazon's Kuiper Project, and others are competing in the new space to enable satellite connectivity for their customers in remote and rural locations.

Market Segmentation

5G Satellite Communication Market by Satellite Solution Type

The backhaul and tower feed satellite solution type is expected to lead in the 5G satellite communication market over the forecast period. Backhaul and tower feed satellite solutions provide high-speed internet to cell towers with the ability to multicast high and ultra-high design videos and content to a large coverage area across various devices, like, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. With the growing number of 5G gadgets and consumer demand to experience the low latency and high-speed 5G connectivity, backhaul and tower feed satellite solution type will lead over the forecast period.

5G Satellite Communication Market by End User

The commercial end user segment is anticipated to dominate the 5G satellite communication market. This is mainly due to the demand for 5G and satellite connectivity in the mobility sectors such as logistics and shipping, automobiles, and commercial aviation.

5G Satellite Communication Market by Orbit

The low earth orbit (LEO) will experience major traction over the forecast period compared to medium earth orbit (MEO) and geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO). This is mainly because the LEO constellation is being developed by companies across the world comprising thousands of satellites.

5G Satellite Communication Market by Region

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the 5G satellite communication market. The significant presence of key companies highly engaged in developing and providing satellite connectivity and 5G telecom services is a major factor attributing to the region's growth.

Recent Developments

  • On 14 February 2022, India's leading digital service provider, Jio Platforms and SES S.A., announced the formation of a joint venture, called Jio Space Technology Limited to bring the next generation scalable and affordable broadband services in India leveraging satellite technology.

  • On 12 January 2022, Intelsat S.A. and Thales Alenia Space entered an agreement to build two software-defined satellites designed to advance Intelsat's global fabric of software-defined GEO connectivity as part of its 5G software-defined network. The two next-generation software-defined satellites named, Intelsat 41 (IS-41) and Intelsat 44 (IS-44), are scheduled to be in service in 2025.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The key players in the 5G satellite communication include companies like Inmarsat, Avanti Communications Group PLC, OQ Technology, Chinasat, Thales Group, Qualcomm, and AT&T.

The companies profiled in the report have been selected following in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives.

Key Companies Profiled

Satellite Operators

  • SES S.A.

  • Intelsat S.A.

  • Avanti Communications Group plc

  • Eutelsat Communications S.A.

  • Omnispace LLC

  • OneWeb

  • China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.

Telecom Operators

  • AT&T Inc.

  • ZTE Corporation

  • China Telecom

  • SK Telecom

  • T-Mobile

  • Ericsson

  • Jio

Downstream Service Providers

  • Thales Group

  • ST Engineering

  • Qualcomm

  • Gilat Satellite Networks

  • Telespazio Spa

  • MediaTek Inc

  • Marvell Technology Inc.

Start-Up and Key Emerging Players

  • GalaxySpace

  • Skyloom

  • Astrome

  • Sateliot

  • Myriota

  • Vestaspace Technology

  • Eigencomm

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Technology Roadmap
1.1.2 Regulatory Landscape
1.1.3 Value Chain Analysis
1.1.4 Start-Up and Investment Scenario
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for IoT in Defense and Commercial Industries
1.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity in Remote Locations
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Shortage of Semiconductor Products
1.2.2.2 High Costs of 5G Infrastructure
1.2.2.3 Regulatory Framework
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 New Product Development
1.2.3.2 Market Developments
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4.1 Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Mergers
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.5.1 Increasing Collaboration Between Satellite Operators and Telecommunication Industry
1.2.5.2 Potential of 5G Killer Apps to Catalyze Commercial and Consumer Industry

2 Application
2.1 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Satellite Solution Type)
2.1.1 Market Overview
2.1.2 Demand Analysis of Satellite Solution Type
2.1.3 Backhaul and Tower Feed
2.1.4 Trunking and Head-End-Feed
2.1.5 Communication on the Move
2.1.6 Hybrid Multiplay
2.2 5G Satellite Communication Market (by End User)
2.2.1 Market Overview
2.2.2 Demand Analysis of End User
2.2.3 Defense
2.2.3.1 Air
2.2.3.2 Land
2.2.3.3 Naval
2.2.4 Government
2.2.4.1 Smart Cities
2.2.4.2 Homeland Security and Law Enforcement
2.2.4.3 Public Safety (Disaster Management, Emergency Response)
2.2.4.4 Others
2.2.5 Commercial
2.2.5.1 Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
2.2.5.2 Precision Farming and Agriculture
2.2.5.3 Logistics and Shipping
2.2.5.4 Automotive
2.2.5.5 Industrial IoT
2.2.5.6 Others
2.2.6 Consumer
2.2.6.1 Mobile Internet
2.2.6.2 Fixed Broadband
2.2.6.3 Consumer IoT

3 Products
3.1 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Orbit)
3.1.1 Market Overview
3.1.2 Demand Analysis of Orbit
3.1.3 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
3.1.4 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO)
3.1.5 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
3.2 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Spectrum Band)
3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Spectrum Band
3.2.2 L and S Band (1-4GHZ)
3.2.3 C and X Band (4-12GHZ)
3.2.4 Ku and Ka Band (12-40GHZ)
3.3 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Services)
3.3.1 Demand Analysis of Services
3.5.1 Mobile Broadband
3.5.2 Defense and Government Mission Critical Communication
3.5.3 Satellite IoT

4 Region
4.1 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Region)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6a5lf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


