Global 5G Services Pricing/Trends Report 2022: Breakdown by Operator and Country
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Tariff Trend Report: New Trends in the Introduction of 5G Services Worldwide - Report Explores Differences in 5G Mobile Pricing Applied Across Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst looks at the key new trends in 5G services worldwide, focused on the last 12-month period from January to December 2022.
The key changes over the period include the deployment of 5G services in more countries in Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, and the deployment of more 5G nodes in established 5G markets.
The introduction of 5G SA (Stand Alone) services: 5G SA is being introduced by more MNOs worldwide to provide improved 5G coverage in urban areas.
The introduction of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): FWA is being introduced by a number of MNOs as a high-speed Home Broadband product as an alternative to fixed line broadband services.
The introduction of domestic 5G services - e.g. EE (Everything Everywhere) has introduced a domestic 5G service offering improved 5G coverage within a house or building.
The introduction of 5G+ services: 5G+ services provide a higher download speed than traditional 5G, with theoretical download speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps. In Switzerland, Swisscom has introduced a "5G Internet Booster" product that combines copper wire access with the highest available mobile access speed.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction - New trends in the introduction of 5G services
The Americas Region - The introduction of 5G services
The European Region - The introduction of 5G services
The Africa Region - The introduction of 5G services
The Middle East Region - The introduction of 5G services
The Asia Pacific Region - The introduction of 5G services
Conclusions - New trends - 5G Pricing, 5G services & 5G deployment
Country/Operator
Australia/Telstra
Austria/Magenta
Bahrain/Zain
Belgium/Base
Belgium/Proximus
Botswana/Orange
Denmark/Telia
Estonia/Elisa
Ethioptia/Ethiio
Germany/Vodafone
Hungary/Yettel
India/Airtel
India/Reliance Jio
Ireland/3 Ireland
Italy/Vodafone
Italy/TIM
Kenya/Safaricom
Kuwait/Zain
Lithuania/Tele2
Lithuania/Telia
Lithuania/Bite
Malaysia/Celcom & Digi
Mexico/Telcel
Mexico/AT&T
Mexico/Movistar
Montenegro/Telekom
Montenegro/One
Netherlands/T-Mobile
Oman/Ooredoo
Poland/Orange
Poland/NJU
Portugal/All operators
Reunion/Orange
Romania/Orange
Saudi Arabia/Zain
Singapore/M1
Singapore/Singtel
Singapore/Zero 1
Slovakia/Orange
Slovenia/A1
South Africa/Telkom
Spain/Vodafone
Sweden/3 Sweden
Sweden/Tele2
Sweden Halebop
Switzerland/Swisscom
Tanzania/Vodacom
UK/3 UK
USA/AT&T
USA/Metro by T-mobile
Zimbabwe/Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dli2co
