Global 5G V-RAN Market Size & Trends – Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 5G V-RAN Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2028.



The growing desire for improved mobile broadband services, virtual networking architecture in the telecom industry, and machine-to-machine communication solutions is creating opportunities for the existing and new emerging players, to enter the market with advanced technologies.

Key Market Insights

As per the communication infrastructure outlook, the small cell segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global 5G V-RAN market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end use industry outlook, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global 5G V-RAN market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the largest & fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the second largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsemi Corporation, MTI Mobile, NEC Corporation, and Nokia Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global 5G V-RAN market.





Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Small Cell

Macro Cell

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Radio Unit

Distributed Unit

Central Unit

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





