Global $6.2 Billion Fiber Optic Connectors Market to 2025 with Amphenol, AT&T, Belden, CommScope, Eaton, PLC, Optical Cable., Panasonic, and TE Connectivity Dominating
Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $4.0 billion in 2020 to $6.2 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the period of 2020-2025.
Asia-Pacific market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $2.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% for the period of 2020-2025.
The Americas market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $1.4 billion in 2020 to $2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% for the period of 2020-2025.
The report provides an overview of the global FOC market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2020-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of FOC providers.
Fiber optic connectors (FOCs) enable the use of optical fiber in many applications. Connector development parallels that of optical fiber as optical fiber use has expanded into new markets. However, the original market for FOCs remains the largest market by a significant margin.
Connectors enable the application of optical technologies such as lasers into medical applications. FOCs enable the medical procedure known as endoscopy, which permits less invasive diagnoses and treatments of illness. Industrial use of FOCs is related to the use of lasers. FOCs are also used in laser-guided weapon systems and vehicles.
Rising demand for higher bandwidth, growing opportunities in the telecommunication sector, increased government funding in network infrastructure and the growth of the market for optical systems in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors driving the growth of the current FOC market. However, the high installation cost of fiber optics and the growing adoption of wireless broadband and other related technologies are hindering the market's growth.
The report covers the market for FOCs with regard to the global user base. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report gives the global market for FOCs in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.
The Report Includes
A brief general outlook of the global market for fiber optic connectors (FOCs) and related technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Highlights of opportunities in the innovation-driven fiber optic connectors market, and assessment of various end-use industry applications of FOCs and the market dynamics of each application
Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for FOCs, and corresponding market share analysis by type of connector, application, and geographic region
Identification of segments with high growth potential and insight into the future applications of each given segments and sub-segments
Evaluation of major stakeholders in the market and competitive landscape for the market leaders
Key acquisition, expansion, partnership, collaboration, and investment strategies adopted by FOC manufacturers and their global shares
A relevant patent analysis with recent key granted patents for innovations in FOCs technologies
Company profiles of the leading players operating in global fiber optic connectors market including Amphenol Corp, AT&T Inc., Belden Inc., CommScope, Eaton Corp. PLC, Optical Cable Corp., Panasonic Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Fiber Optic Connectors: Market Overview
Market Definition and Outlook
Concepts in the Industry
Importance of the Industry
Product Life Cycle
Technology Life Cycle
Market Evolution/History
Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
Impact of COVID-19 on FOC Market
Government Regulations
Foreseeable Future Developments
Growth in Telecom
Growth in New Markets
Chapter 4: Fiber Optic Connector Technology
Optic Fiber
Single Mode
Multimode
Basic Connectors
SC
ST
FC
LC
SMA
Components of a Typical Connector
Fiber Ferrule
Connector Subassembly body
Housing
Boot or Buffer
Crimp Eyelet
Epoxy Vs. Mechanical
Epoxy
Epoxy Free
Hot Melt Adhesive
Polishing
Sources of Loss in Connectors
End Gap
Concentricity
Dirt and Finish
End Angle
Numerical Aperture (NA) Mismatch
Coaxiality
Axial Run-out
Core Mismatch
Back Reflection
Patent Analysis
Recent Key Granted Patents
Other Major Optical Fiber-Related Patents (2017-2020)
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Application
Telecom
Global Value by Network type
Long Haul Network Model
Regional/Metro Network
Access Networks
Premises Networks
Industrial Applications
Industrial Sensors
Industrial Lasers
Military
Military Aircraft
Naval Applications
Military Fiber Optic Sensors
Missiles
Commercial Aviation
Medical
Endoscopes
Medical Lasers
Medical Sensors
Sensors
Structural Sensors
Security Sensors
Energy
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Connector Type
Global Value by Connector Types
SC
ST
SMA
LC
Military Specification Connectors
Other Connector Types
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co.
AFL
Amphenol Corp.
AT&T Inc.
Bel Fuse Inc.
Belden Inc.
Broadcom
Bulgin Ltd.
Commscope
Corning Inc.
Eaton Corp. plc
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
Gloriole Electroptic Technology Corp.
Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
HYC Co. Ltd.
ITT Inc.
Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.
Molex LLC
OFS Fitel LLC
Optical Cable Corp.
Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America
Panduit
Phoenix Contact
Radiall
Rosenberger
Senko Advanced Components
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Zhejiang Chaolian Electronic Co. Ltd.
