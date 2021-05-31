Global $6.2 Billion Fiber Optic Connectors Market to 2025 with Amphenol, AT&T, Belden, CommScope, Eaton, PLC, Optical Cable., Panasonic, and TE Connectivity Dominating

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $4.0 billion in 2020 to $6.2 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the period of 2020-2025.

Asia-Pacific market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $2.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% for the period of 2020-2025.

The Americas market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $1.4 billion in 2020 to $2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% for the period of 2020-2025.

The report provides an overview of the global FOC market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2020-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of FOC providers.

Fiber optic connectors (FOCs) enable the use of optical fiber in many applications. Connector development parallels that of optical fiber as optical fiber use has expanded into new markets. However, the original market for FOCs remains the largest market by a significant margin.

Connectors enable the application of optical technologies such as lasers into medical applications. FOCs enable the medical procedure known as endoscopy, which permits less invasive diagnoses and treatments of illness. Industrial use of FOCs is related to the use of lasers. FOCs are also used in laser-guided weapon systems and vehicles.

Rising demand for higher bandwidth, growing opportunities in the telecommunication sector, increased government funding in network infrastructure and the growth of the market for optical systems in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors driving the growth of the current FOC market. However, the high installation cost of fiber optics and the growing adoption of wireless broadband and other related technologies are hindering the market's growth.

Story continues

The report covers the market for FOCs with regard to the global user base. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report gives the global market for FOCs in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.

The Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for fiber optic connectors (FOCs) and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of opportunities in the innovation-driven fiber optic connectors market, and assessment of various end-use industry applications of FOCs and the market dynamics of each application

Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for FOCs, and corresponding market share analysis by type of connector, application, and geographic region

Identification of segments with high growth potential and insight into the future applications of each given segments and sub-segments

Evaluation of major stakeholders in the market and competitive landscape for the market leaders

Key acquisition, expansion, partnership, collaboration, and investment strategies adopted by FOC manufacturers and their global shares

A relevant patent analysis with recent key granted patents for innovations in FOCs technologies

Company profiles of the leading players operating in global fiber optic connectors market including Amphenol Corp, AT&T Inc., Belden Inc., CommScope, Eaton Corp. PLC, Optical Cable Corp., Panasonic Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Fiber Optic Connectors: Market Overview

Market Definition and Outlook

Concepts in the Industry

Importance of the Industry

Product Life Cycle

Technology Life Cycle

Market Evolution/History

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on FOC Market

Government Regulations

Foreseeable Future Developments

Growth in Telecom

Growth in New Markets

Chapter 4: Fiber Optic Connector Technology

Optic Fiber

Single Mode

Multimode

Basic Connectors

SC

ST

FC

LC

SMA

Components of a Typical Connector

Fiber Ferrule

Connector Subassembly body

Housing

Boot or Buffer

Crimp Eyelet

Epoxy Vs. Mechanical

Epoxy

Epoxy Free

Hot Melt Adhesive

Polishing

Sources of Loss in Connectors

End Gap

Concentricity

Dirt and Finish

End Angle

Numerical Aperture (NA) Mismatch

Coaxiality

Axial Run-out

Core Mismatch

Back Reflection

Patent Analysis

Recent Key Granted Patents

Other Major Optical Fiber-Related Patents (2017-2020)

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Application

Telecom

Global Value by Network type

Long Haul Network Model

Regional/Metro Network

Access Networks

Premises Networks

Industrial Applications

Industrial Sensors

Industrial Lasers

Military

Military Aircraft

Naval Applications

Military Fiber Optic Sensors

Missiles

Commercial Aviation

Medical

Endoscopes

Medical Lasers

Medical Sensors

Sensors

Structural Sensors

Security Sensors

Energy

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Connector Type

Global Value by Connector Types

SC

ST

SMA

LC

Military Specification Connectors

Other Connector Types

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co.

AFL

Amphenol Corp.

AT&T Inc.

Bel Fuse Inc.

Belden Inc.

Broadcom

Bulgin Ltd.

Commscope

Corning Inc.

Eaton Corp. plc

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Gloriole Electroptic Technology Corp.

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

HYC Co. Ltd.

ITT Inc.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

Molex LLC

OFS Fitel LLC

Optical Cable Corp.

Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America

Panduit

Phoenix Contact

Radiall

Rosenberger

Senko Advanced Components

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Zhejiang Chaolian Electronic Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oif4z3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



