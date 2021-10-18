U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Global $6.3 Bn Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Markets to 2026 - Replacement of Aging Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential

·5 min read

The "Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period.

18-24 Inches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 24-48 Inches segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 60.8% share of the global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market.

HSAW pipes are mainly used in onshore transportation of oil and gas, in water distribution, and cooling water lines by power generation facilities. In addition, these pipes are also used in structural applications such as piling in civil engineering constructions including high rise buildings and bridges. Earlier, use of HSAW pipes was limited to low pressure applications.

However, improvement in manufacturing technology and steel grades over the years has extended its use to high pressure applications. In addition to the improvement in investments in oil and gas industry amidst the surge in energy consumption worldwide, replacement demand for most of the antiquated pipeline infrastructure, particularly in developed regions offers potential growth prospects.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $830.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

The Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$830.2 Million in the year 2021.

The country currently accounts for a 15.74% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The US experienced significant growth in recent years led by factors such as commencement of large natural gas and shale gas exploration projects, liberalization of gas prices, and unbundling of pipeline transportation from gas commercialization. The high tide in the domestic natural gas sector, especially in the shale gas vertical, pumped in huge investments into pipeline infrastructure development projects.

Major portion of the growth in the HSAW pipes over the next two decades is expected to emerge from the rapidly growing non-OECD economies, specifically China and India, led by an ever increasing demand for energy and rise in infrastructure development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Review of COVID-19 Impact on Major End-Use Markets for HSAW Pipes

  • Oil & Gas Sector Witnesses Recovery

  • Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions

  • Increase in Economic Activity & Mobility Benefit Liquid Fuels

  • Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term

  • COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector

  • Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track

  • Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) Pipes

  • Spiral SAW Welded Pipes

  • Manufacturing Stages of HSAW Pipes

  • Types of Spiral Pipe Production Processes

  • Helical SAW Pipes Vs Longitudinal Weld Pipes

  • Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market: A Prelude

  • Near-to Mid-Term Prospects Remain Favorable

  • Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Market Demand Strongly Influenced by CAPEX on Pipeline Infrastructure

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)

  • American Cast Iron Pipe Company

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

  • Europipe GmbH

  • EVRAZ North America

  • JFE Steel Corporation

  • Jindal SAW Ltd.

  • Jindal Tubular USA LLC

  • Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company (KSC)

  • Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd.

  • Man Industries Ltd.

  • National Pipe Company Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

  • Noksel Celik Boru Sanayi A.S

  • Northwest Pipe Company

  • PAO TMK Group

  • PSL Limited

  • Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

  • Stupp Corporation

  • Welspun Corp Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in HR Coil Prices Impact SAW Pipes

  • Global Pipeline Scenario

  • Changing Fortunes of Oil and Gas Companies

  • Natural Gas Dominates Pipeline Buildout

  • Regional Review: North America and Asia-Pacific Dominate Pipeline Building

  • Changing Energy Mix Influences Trends in Pipes Market

  • Investments into Oil & Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide: Vital for the Growth of HSAW Pipes Market

  • Replacement of Aging Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential

  • Growth in Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large OD Pipes

  • Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications

  • Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth Opportunities

  • US Senate Passes New Act to Fulfill Water Infrastructure Objectives

  • Trenchless Technologies Augur Well Spiral Welded Pipes

  • Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations

  • Corrosion Protection: An Important Area of Focus

  • Alternate Means of Oil & Gas Transportation: Threat to Pipeline Transport

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpy5cb

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-6-3-bn-helical-submerged-arc-welded-hsaw-pipes-markets-to-2026---replacement-of-aging-gas-pipelines-offers-strong-growth-potential-301402191.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

