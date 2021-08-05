Global $66.59 Billion Proteomics Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F
Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomics Market, By Application (Clinical Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Diagnostic Biomarker Discovery, Others), By Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Others), By Technology, By Type, By Product, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Proteomics Market is expected to undergo a healthy growth during the forecast period and is projected to reach USD 66.59 billion by 2026.
The key factor responsible for increased demand for proteomics is the growing investments in research and development activities in end-use industries such as biotechnology sector and pharmaceutical industry.
Additionally, increasing demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the proteomics market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2026. However, the market is constrained by strict regulatory norms and the high cost of the instruments.
The Global Proteomics Market is segmented based on application, indication, technology, type, product, end-user, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into clinical diagnostic, drug discovery, diagnostic biomarker discovery, others. Out of which, the clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size in 2020 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well.
This growth can be accredited to enhanced knowledge of understanding the patterns of protein expression for disease diagnostics and development of drug. Also, tandem mass spectrometry and liquid chromatography are some proteomics technologies that are effective for the identification of proteins, thus boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.
Based on indication, the market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease, respiratory, cardiology, others. Out of which, infectious disease segment is expected to undergo the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases.
The companies operating in proteomics market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market. Rising competitiveness is anticipated to drive innovation in the market, therefore helping the industry to solve existing challenges and meet the unmet needs in the market.
Furthermore, the market players are focusing on R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios. Also, they are adopting strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to further bolster their status in the proteomics market.
For instance, many companies working with mass spectrometry and both the manufacturers and end-user labs are collaborating with protein chip-related companies.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021E
Forecast Period: 2022-2026F
Global Proteomics Market, By Application:
Clinical Diagnostic
Drug Discovery
Diagnostic Biomarker Discovery
Others
Global Proteomics Market, By Indication:
Oncology
Infectious Disease
Respiratory
Cardiology
Others
Global Proteomics Market, By Technology:
Conventional
Chromatography
ELISA
Western Blotting
Advanced
Protein Microarray
Gel Electrophoresis
Mass Spectrophotometry
Edman Sequencing
Quantitative
Isotope-coded affinity tag (ICAT) labeling
Stable isotope labeling with amino acids in cell culture (SILAC)
Isobaric tag for relative and absolute quantitation (iTRAQ)
High-throughput
X-ray crystallography
NMR
Bioinformatic Analysis
Global Proteomics Market, By Type:
Expression
Functional
Structural
Computational
Global Proteomics Market, By Product:
Reagents and Assays
Instruments
Software & Services
Global Proteomics Market, By End-User:
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
CROs
Global Proteomics Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Proteomics Market.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
Agilent Technologies, Inc
Waters Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)
GE Healthcare, Inc
PerkinElmer, Inc
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Illumina, Inc
Biocon Limited
Qiagen NV
Bruker Corporation
Luminex Corporation
Evotec SE
Horiba, Ltd
Creative Proteomics
Promega Corporation
CellCarta Precision Medicine, Inc
Bioproximity LLC
Applied Biomics, Inc
