Global 6G Communications Optical Materials and Components Market Research Report 2022 - Detailed 20 Year Forecasts, Roadmaps, New Infograms and SOFT Appraisals
6G Communications: Report on Optical Materials Opportunities
This report starts with a detailed glossary and listing of 96 of the companies mentioned. The Executive Summary and Conclusions is an easy read for those in a hurry. Its 58 pages contain the necessary explanations, new infograms, opportunity identification, leading players, SOFT appraisals, roadmaps and 17 forecasts all 2023-2043. No equations. No nostalgia. Mainly images and predictions.
The 23 page Introduction then explains our rationale, coverage and key issues. See the severe limitations of the various candidate technologies that must be overcome - not uncritical enthusiasm. Understand why optical wireless communication must become commonplace in 6G systems and that includes overcoming the Terahertz gap of inadequate materials and device performance at far infrared (above 0.3THz). Here are the vital photovoltaics and the optical material manufacturing technologies and involved with more on both later in the report.
Chapter 3 "6G Optical Wireless Communication OWC" runs to 45 pages despite the analysis being condensed into many tables and images, including 32 participants analysed by country. We cover everything from satellite-to- device, LiFi, lessons from limited use of OWC in 5G to why it will be a key enabling technology for 6G. See component and frequency choices emerging from the research pipeline, choice of solar aerospace vehicles from satellites to upper atmosphere drones, lower-level solar drone swarming.
A major focus is optical carrier attenuation modes and what to do about them, including a detailed look at effects of weather and frequency choices. We predict at least tenfold improvements in OWC range and quality of service, including underwater and aerospace-to-earth. Considerable commercial opportunity is identified. See the materials and formats of next emitters and detectors including DFB, FP, VCSEL, OLED, LED, photodetectors.
Chapter 4 runs to 53 pages because there are at least nine potential uses for metamaterials in 6G in contrast to their minimal use in 5G so this becomes a large emerging optical market. They are more compact antennas, THz cable, blocking THz to optical signals for privacy or interference suppression, beam shaping of laser emitters, energy harvesting, 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces at optical frequencies (covered in chapters 5 and 6), improving 6G response, reach, device power reduction, increasing power output of photovoltaics powering 6G infrastructure and client devices by a passive overlayer following the sun and a passive cooling over-layer, other cooling. See 16 manufacturers profiled with their 6G positioning in all of this.
Chapter 5 is "6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces at 0.3-10THz far infrared" with pages covering materials, economics, materials and device and chapter 6 covers, "6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces at near infrared and visible light" with just 14 pages because these will appear at a later stage and are more speculative.
Chapter 7 at 40 pages concerns "Dielectrics, passive optical materials and semiconductors for 6G 0.3THz to visible". Some were covered in preceding chapters but here we see the big picture, detailed comparisons and likely choices, with reasons and a profusion of latest references for further reading. Why the reduced choice of dielectrics above 0.3THz? What is being done about it? Rationale in choosing between thermosets, thermoplastics and inorganic compounds? Liquid crystal polymers? Materials and devices for temperature management of lasers and optical chips? Best phase change and semiconductor material choices for 6G? Winners and losers as we go from 5G to 6G? It is all here in comparison charts and infograms not rambling text.
Chapter 8 concerns important new devices, transformative in 6G performance if successful. Titled, "THz cable waveguides for 6G transmission and client device waveguides", it describes new opportunities complementary to fiber optics in 6G by offering simpler systems. Its 15 pages give needs and likely materials, formats and performance. See silica, sapphire, fluoropolymer, polypropylene and other opportunities and manufacturing options for the first long reels of such cable.
6G will use a huge amount of fiber optics including "deep fiber" going to individual rooms in buildings and fiber underwater. Mostly that will be pre-existing shared fiber made conventionally but there are some aspects that will be peculiar to 6G so we cover fiber optics for 6G systems in the 13 pages of chapter 9 that end with a SWOT appraisal.
Having found that graphene is one of the most popular materials in the optical 6G research pipeline, we end the report with a deeper look without repetition of earlier material. Chapter 10. "Graphene and other 2D materials in 6G", in 17 pages, surfaces six potential uses in 6G with formats, alternatives, ancillary materials and analysis. The examples cover near and far infrared and visible light frequencies.
The new report answers such questions as:
Why can the massive hardware expense of 6G only be justified by the ubiquity at stellar performance that comes from optics?
Why will there be so many added value opportunities for your expertise in silicas, graphene, aluminas including sapphire, 3-5 compounds, silicon nitride, chalcogenides?
What new forms with premium pricing? What else?
What materials are trending down with the advent of 6G?
Why does the first 6G phase from 2030 need massive amounts of fiber optics and some optical wireless communication? When?
Why will the second 6G phase be necessary to achieve the promised ubiquitous stellar performance?
Why will that have to be primarily with optics from 0.3THz far infrared to UV? When?
Huge new markets for THz cable, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, long-distance optical wireless transmission hardware, photovoltaic 6G drones, deep fiber optics, optically powered and optically communicating client devices? Why? When? What else?
Detailed 20 year forecasts, roadmaps, new infograms and SOFT appraisals?
Introduction
Why optical wireless communication is essential for promised 6G performance
Infogram: 6G aspirations across the landscape
6G rural challenge
6G underwater and underground - gap in the market
Terminology thicket
Why 6G needs massive infrastructure and many transmission media
Essential 6G tools: RIS, OWC, cable intermediary (fiber optic and THz)
Optical wireless communication OWC
Reconfigurable intelligent surface RIS construction and potential capability
Green power dilemma with active RIS and other 6G infrastructure
Materials for photovoltaics at 6G infrastructure and client devices with doubled power
Manufacturing technologies for 6G components and product integration
Executive Summary and 17 forecasts 2023-2043
Giant companies with giant opportunities
The subject of this report
Methodology of this analysis
Key conclusions: 6G optical systems 0.3THz to ultraviolet
Key conclusions: 6G materials and components for 0.3THz to ultraviolet
Wireless communications and expected two phases of 6G launch
Objectives for 6G of NTT, Huawei, Samsung, Nokia, the Chinese and others
Typical parameters for 5G and 6G wireless showing some challenges increasing
How 6G transmission hardware will achieve much better performance than 5G
Spectrum for 6G phase one and two
primary selling features of 6G against what four frequency bands can provide
Infogram: 6G massive hardware deployment, compromises, importance of optics
Aerospace vehicles compared for 6G - positives and negatives compared for 7 types
6G transmission options underwater and underground - gap in the market
Infogram: Probable 6G optical hardware suppliers including 0.3-1THz: examples
Infogram: 6G transmission systems that will use infrared, visible and ultraviolet frequencies
How material needs change with 6G communications
Transmission distance dilemma
Infogram: Terahertz gap of limited dielectric and active device choices
Conquering the terahertz gap of inadequate dielectrics, emitters and detectors
Three kinds of 6G THz communication systems
THz integrated circuit choices
Conquering the problematic free space optical FSO attenuation in air
examples of suppliers of appropriate FSO hardware and systems by country
Reconfigurable intelligent surface RIS SWOT appraisal for 6G versions
SWOT appraisal of terahertz waveguides in 6G system design
SWOT appraisal of fiber optics FiWi in 6G system design
SWOT assessment for metamaterials and metasurfaces
SWOT appraisal of 6G THz low loss material opportunities
Four 6G roadmaps 2023-2043
Far infrared 0.3-1THz 6G by media range meters and Gbps roadmap
6G reconfigurable intelligent surface RIS roadmap 2023-2043
6G general roadmap 2022-2031
6G general roadmap 2032-2043
6G materials, devices and background - 17 forecasts 2023-2043
6G hardware as part of a notional telecommunications market
6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces cumulative panels number deployed bn year end 2023-2043
6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces market yearly area added bn. sq. m. 2023-2043
6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces global $ billion by 5 types 2023-2043 table
6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces global $ billion by 5 types 2023-2043 graph
Market for 5G and 6G base stations millions yearly 2023-2043
Fiber optic cable market global with possible 6G impact $billion 2023-2043
Indium phosphide semiconductor market global with possible 6G impact $billion 2023-2043
Global metamaterial and metasurface market billion square meters 2023-2043
Terahertz hardware market excluding 6G $ billion globally 2023-2043
Mobile communications service market global $ billion by category 2023-2042
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tztfxi
