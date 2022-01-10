U.S. markets closed

Global $7+ Billion Alcoholic Ingredients Markets to 2027 - Rise in Craft Breweries & High Demand for Alcohol Made of Plant-Based Ingredients

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market (2021-2027) by Type of the Ingredients, Type of Beverage and Geography, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Alcoholic Ingredient Market is estimated to be USD 4.15 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.04 Bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ashland Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S.

Ethanol is used in the manufacturing process of denatured alcohol along with other sugar contents through a fermentation process. Various other ingredients such as fruits grains like barley, wheat, and rye etc. are also used for the production of several alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer and other spirits. Alcohol, with its bactericidal properties has its implication in other sectors like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics (lotions, perfumes), as well as a chemical intermediate either alone or through different mixtures.

With a rise in the change of the demographics behaviour and the consumption patterns, there has been increased levels of alcohol consumption across the world owing to rise in social drinking, experiential drinking leading to permissible indulgence amongst diverse age groups.

This has further led to the ingredient manufacturers to innovate in order to meet the consumer demands. The consumption patterns of different alcoholic beverages across the globe has driven the growth of this market.

On the contrary, factors like the government imposed regulations and research and development cost for manufacturing unique flavoured alcohol poses a major challenge for the ingredient manufacturers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

  • Increasing Global Trade in Alcohol

  • Emergence of breweries and distilleries across the world

  • Increase in the number of Pubs, Bars, and Liquor-Serving Cafes and Lounges (PBCL) outlets

Restraints

  • High Cost of Raw Materials and R&D

  • Stringent regulations and Legislations

  • Increased awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption

  • Increased competition from non-alcoholic beverages

Opportunities

  • Changing patterns of consumption

Trends

  • Rise in craft breweries

  • High demand for alcohol made of plant-based ingredients

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Ingredient Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Yeast
6.3 Enzymes
6.4 Colorants, Flavours & Salts
6.5 Others

7 Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Beverage Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Beer
7.3 Wine
7.4 Spirits
7.4.1 Whisky
7.4.2 Brandy
7.4.3 Others

8 Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Australia
8.5.5 Rest of APAC
8.6 Middle East and Africa

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
9.3.4 Investments & Fundings

10 Company Profiles

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

  • Koninklijke Dsm N.V

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation

  • Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

  • D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

  • Dohler Group

  • Kerry Group PLC

  • Treatt PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdqbqp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-7-billion-alcoholic-ingredients-markets-to-2027---rise-in-craft-breweries--high-demand-for-alcohol-made-of-plant-based-ingredients-301457456.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

