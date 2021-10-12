Global $725+ Bn Biomaterials Markets to 2031

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomaterials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Product Types, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomaterials market was valued at $122.92 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $725.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.98% between 2021 and 2031.

The major categories product by type includes metal-based biomaterials, polymer-based biomaterials, ceramic-based biomaterials, natural-based biomaterials, inorganic glass-based biomaterials, radiopaque biomaterials, regenerative biomaterials, hybrid biomaterial combinations.

Moreover, the major applications include cardiovascular, orthopedic, ophthalmology, dental, wound healing, plastic surgery, neurological/central nervous system (CNS), tissue engineering, and others.

The biomaterials market is driven by a number of factors such as superior properties of biomaterials, increasing funds/aids by the government for research purposes, increasing wound healing therapies & plastic surgeries, increasing aging/geriatric population, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing awareness of regenerative medicine, increasing orthopedic disorders, and growing demand for implantable devices.

However, biocompatibility issues, stringent safety regulations, and limitations of biomaterial-based products are hampering the growth of the biomaterials market. Increasing obesity, the introduction of biomaterials in cancer research, and increasing patient awareness and improved lifestyle in growing economies such as India, China, and South Korea are expected to create opportunities in the biomaterials market.

Market Segmentation

Biomaterials Market by Application

Among different biomaterials applications, cardiovascular dominates the market and is expected to be the largest application during the forecast period.

Story continues

The growing use of biomaterials in the cardiovascular application segment is majorly subjected to its biocompatibility as biomaterials come in contact with blood, vascular endothelial cells, fibroblasts, and myocardium, as well as a number of other cells and a cellular matrix material.

Biomaterials that are used in the cardiovascular system include materials such as metals and polymers. The use of biomaterials in the cardiovascular system can be classified as temporary internal, temporary external, and permanent internal devices.

Biomaterials Market by Product

Among different biomaterials product type metal-based biomaterials dominates the market and is expected to be the largest product type during the forecast period. The dominance of metal-based biomaterials is attributed to wide use in the applications of biomaterials such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, ophthalmology, dental.

From simple wires, rods, pins, screws to fracture fixation plates and total joint prostheses (artificial joints) for hips, knees, shoulders, and ankles, metals are used in all applications, including maxillofacial surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and dental materials, etc. The metal-based biomaterials include stainless steel, commercially pure titanium and titanium alloys, cobalt and chromium alloys, gold, silver, magnesium, and nitinol.

Biomaterials Market by Region

The demand for biomaterials varies according to various regions. The biomaterials market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, and Rest-of-the-World, among which North America is expected to be the largest region for the global biomaterials market during the forecast period.

Industrial advancements, extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities, and the development of different application products that require biomaterials are some of the major drivers that are currently propelling the growth of the North America biomaterials market. Additionally, due to the wide-scale production of biomaterials as well as technological advancements pertaining to the technology, the global market for biomaterials is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global biomaterials market?

How does the supply chain function in the global biomaterials market?

Which product type is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global biomaterials market during the period 2021-2031?

Which are the key application areas for which biomaterials may experience high demand during the forecast period 2021-2031?

Which are the key suppliers of biomaterials in different countries and regions?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global biomaterials market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of biomaterials, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the key consumer attributes in various countries in the global biomaterials market?

Which are the major patents filed in the biomaterials space?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global biomaterials market based on their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles, including their company snapshots, key products and services, and strength and weakness analysis) in the market?

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Funds/Aids by Government for Research Purposes

Increasing Plastic Surgery and Wound Healing Therapies

Increasing Aging/Geriatric Population

Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increasing Orthopedic Disorders

Growing Demand for Implantable Devices

Increasing Awareness of Regenerative Medicine

Market Challenges

Biocompatibility Issues and Safety and Stringent Regulations

Limitations of Biomaterial-Based Products

Market Opportunities

Increasing Obesity

Patient Awareness and Improved Lifestyle in Emerging Economies

Introduction of Biomaterials in Cancer Research

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Collagen Solutions Plc

Corbion N.V.

Covestro AG

DSM

Evonik Industries

Zimmer Biomet

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Riton Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

Bioretec Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg9vou





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



