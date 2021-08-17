U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.24
    -54.47 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,176.10
    -449.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,585.97
    -207.79 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,155.11
    -48.31 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.64
    -0.65 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2480
    -0.0090 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5200
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,644.27
    -763.23 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.28
    -27.07 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Global $735.83 Billion Alcoholic-Beverages Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global alcoholic - beverages market is expected to grow from $499.74 billion in 2020 to $546.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market is expected to reach $735.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global alcoholic - beverages market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Major companies in the alcoholic beverages market include Anheuser Busch InBev; Heineken; Diageo; Carlsberg Group and Pernod Ricard.

The alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce alcoholic beverages through the fermentation process and that produce distilled alcoholic beverages. The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The alcoholic beverages market is segmented into beer; wine and brandy and spirits.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global alcoholic - beverages market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global alcoholic - beverages market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global alcoholic - beverages market.

Alcoholic beverage manufacturers are now offering ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a blend of alcoholic drinks from multiple beverage categories. They are prepared by using unique flavor combinations, ingredients and production methods from multiple drinks.

For example, producing spirits or beers in a wine barrel to give them a distinct taste. Hybrid beverages are particularly evident in the spirit category, with products such as beer mixed with rum and tea mixed with vodka. Some of the popular hybrid beverages in the market include Malibu Red (rum and tequila), Kahlua Midnight (rum and Kahlua) and Absolut Tune (vodka and sparkling wine).

Increase in population creates more demand for alcoholic-beverages. Crop production, farming activities and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet increased population. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for alcoholic - beverages products due to rising population, during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Alcoholic - Beverages

9. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Beer

  • Wine And Brandy

  • Spirits

11.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Off-Trade Channels

  • On-Trade Channels

11.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Mass

  • Premium

12. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segments
12.1. Global Beer Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Ales; Lagers; Stouts & Porters; Malts
12.2. Global Wine And Brandy Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Wine; Brandy
12.3. Global Spirits Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Whiskey; Vodka; Rum; Tequila; Gin; Other Spirits

13. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Metrics
13.1. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Alcoholic - Beverages Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Anheuser Busch InBev

  • Heineken

  • Diageo

  • Carlsberg Group

  • Pernod Ricard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43x8bi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-735-83-billion-alcoholic-beverages-markets-analysis--forecasts-2015-2020--2020-2025f-2030f-301357078.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • 1 Metric Working in AMC Stock's Favor Right Now

    The leading exhibitor isn't where it was across most of its operations two years ago, but one encouraging sign is that folks are spending more on high-margin concession stand purchases.

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • GM To Replace All Battery Modules In Some Chevy Bolt EVs As It Looks To Move Past Fire Incidents

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is set to start replacing all electric vehicle battery modules in some Chevy Bolts within weeks, Electrek reported on Monday. What Happened: GM has informed some owners they can book appointments from August 23 onwards to have all of the modules in their batteries replaced with new ones with a new eight-year 100,000 mile warranty. The Chevy Bolt EV has been recalled twice over risk of battery fire and a fix provided by the company in May did not fully work, forcing G

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Oil prices move up after 3-day losing streak, but demand worries prevail

    Oil futures move up on Tuesday, following a three-session losing streak, but investors continue to fret over the outlook for demand due to the continued spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • U.S. manufacturing production accelerates on autos in July

    Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as auto makers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production rising 0.6%.

  • Is Hulu Becoming Too Successful for Disney?

    Hulu has become more successful than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) management anticipated since it took full control of the streaming video company in 2019. Hulu generated a profit in the company's third quarter, putting it well ahead of management's schedule for full-year profitability in fiscal 2023. Not only that, it could mean Disney has to pay an even bigger premium to take full ownership of Hulu in 2024.

  • Deere, UAW begin negotiations on labor agreement

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) have started negotiations on a new labor agreement. The current six-year master agreement covers approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities and expires on Oct.1.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen'

    The hiring logjam showed some signs of easing in July.