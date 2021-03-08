Global $78 Billion Telecom Network Outsourcing Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: Industry-Leading Expertise Differentiates Market Leaders from the Rest
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Network Outsourcing estimated at US$65 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Mobile Network, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$57 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed Network segment is readjusted to a revised -1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $19.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR
The Telecom Network Outsourcing market in the U. S. is estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Network Outsourcing: An Introduction
Recent Market Activity
Changing Dynamics in Global Telecommunication Sector Create Business Case for Outsourcing Model
Outsourcing Takes Center Stage amid Mounting Challenges in Network Operations
Sustained Focus on QoS & QoE Propagates Potential Opportunities
Key Benefits offered Drive Adoption of Network Outsourcing
Cost Reduction
Keep Up with Technological Progression
Improved Network Availability
Relief from Network Related Risks
Focus on Core Business
Outsourcing: A Viable Approach for Resource-Constrained Telecos
Global Market Outlook
Developing Markets to be Growth Drivers
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Network Outsourcing Market
Industry-Leading Expertise Differentiates Market Leaders from Rest
Vendors Prioritize End-to-End Services to Gain Market Traction
Vendors Leverage Low Cost Centers
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Telecom Network Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ciena Corporation (US)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
IBM Corporation (US)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
Tellabs, Inc. (US)
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (China)
ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Network Sharing: An Established Business Model
Telecos Invest on BOT Services
Strategic Outsourcing Collaboration for Improved Network Operations
Managed Capacity Services Gain Wider Traction
Consultancy & Support Services for Streamlining Network Operations
Network Outsourcing: Strategic Intent in Overseas Expansion
Backhaul: A Primary Area for Outsourcing
Growing Telecom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently Rising Network Efficiency Needs Build Momentum for Outsourcing Model
Key Statistical Data
Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum
Increased Focus on Next Generation Networks Underpin Market Demand
Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well
Key Trends in Fiber Optics Market Favoring Outsourcing Services Market
Soaring Investments on EPON & GPON Technologies
Proliferation of FTTx Networks
Ongoing Expansion in Mobile Services Sector Steers Market Momentum
Growing User Base of Smartphones & Tablets Instigates Need for Network Improvements
Transition towards 4G, 5G Underpins Revenue Growth
Latest Technology Trends Influence Demand for Mobile Network Outsourcing Services
Mobile Data Offloading
Small Cell Deployments
Fixed Line Broadband: A Lucrative Market Segment
Enterprise Sector Remains a High-Potential Revenue Source
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Mobile Network (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Mobile Network (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Mobile Network (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Fixed Network (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Fixed Network (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Fixed Network (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Facts & Figures
Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Telecom Network Outsourcing Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
