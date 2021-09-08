U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.39
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2560
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,168.05
    -348.31 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.39
    -15.08 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global $785 Million Stoma Care Markets to 2028 - Increase in Initiatives to Raise Ostomy Awareness

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stoma Care Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global stoma care market size is expected to reach USD 785.6 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing cases of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and rising awareness regarding stoma care products are the key driving factors for the market.

Colorectal cancer is the most common cause of stomas, accounting for about 45.6% of all cases. More than 45.0% of colostomies are performed in ostomy patients aged 60 above, thereby surging the demand for healthcare products. In addition, colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer in both men and women.

For instance, according to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, 935,000 deaths were reported out of 1.93 million cases due to colorectal cancer. Although it is more prevalent in adults aged 50 and older, however, the incidence rate has increased by 2.2% annually in individuals younger than 50 years.

For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, about 1.4 lakh individuals were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2020 of which 12.00% were individuals younger than 50. Furthermore, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), colorectal cancer is the deadliest among males in UAE and deadliest among females in Japan.

Therefore, such instances indicate a considerable increase in demand for healthcare products, as it is one of the essential requirements for treating such cases, thereby propelling market growth over the forecast period.

Stoma Care Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of revenue, the others segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The rising number of ostomies across the globe is the major factor propelling the segment growth

  • The colostomy segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of colon cancer

  • The home care settings segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is majorly driven by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe and the patients opting for homecare services

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the adoption of advanced technologies required for stoma care, high population base, and rising awareness about ostomy care

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Objectives

Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Outlook
3.2 Segment Outlook
3.3 Competitive Insights
3.4 Market Snapshot

Chapter 4 Stoma Care Market Variables, Trends & Scope
4.1 Market Lineage Outlook
4.1.1 Parent market outlook
4.1.2 Ancillary Market
4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
4.3 Product Pipeline Analysis
4.4 Market Dynamics
4.4.1 Market driver analysis
4.4.1.1 Increase in initiatives to raise ostomy awareness
4.4.1.2 Technological advancements
4.4.1.3 Rise in geriatric population and increase in the risk of colorectal cancer
4.4.2 Market restraint analysis
4.4.2.1 Risk of skin irritation and infections
4.4.3 Market challenge analysis
4.4.3.1 Increase in threat of substitutes
4.5 Stoma care Market Analysis Tools
4.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST
4.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis
4.6 COVID-19 Market Impact
4.6.1 Supply chain
4.6.2 Changing market trends
4.7 Market Entry Strategies
4.7.1 Tapping unmet needs

Chapter 5 Stoma Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.1 Definitions & Scope
5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3 Stoma Care Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028
5.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis
5.4.1 Colostomy
5.4.2 Ileostomy
5.4.3 Urostomy

Chapter 6 Stoma Care Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.1 Definitions & Scope
6.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Stoma Care Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2028
6.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis
6.4.1 Home Care Settings
6.4.2 Hospitals

Chapter 7 Stoma Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1 Definitions & Scope
7.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.3 Stoma Care Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2028
7.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis
7.4.1 Closed Bags
7.4.2 Open/ drainable Bags
7.4.3 One-piece Bags
7.4.4 Two-piece Bags

Chapter 8 Stoma Care Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, Application, and End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.1 Definitions & Scope
8.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Regional Market Snapshot
8.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Stoma Care Market: Competitive Analysis

  • Coloplast

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Hollister Incorporated

  • ConvaTec Inc.

  • Salts Healthcare

  • Welland Medical Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wcsvb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-785-million-stoma-care-markets-to-2028---increase-in-initiatives-to-raise-ostomy-awareness-301371537.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

    By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data

  • ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, you will get Covid at this point’: Doctor

    Dr. Lakshman Swamy, ICU Physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Boston Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Sundial Growers Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading down 2.8% as of 2:35 p.m. EDT, followed by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) with a 3.2% loss, Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) bringing up the rear with a 4.1% decline. Citing a report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal Tuesday, CNN warned that "whether you smoke it, vape it, or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack" -- and that may have investors worried about investing in cannabis right now.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Cratered in August

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of drugs for central nervous system disorders, had a seriously rough August. On Aug. 9, Axsome's management revealed that the Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application for the company's lead product candidate, AXS-05, as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. On Aug. 23, the biotech announced that the FDA had missed the drug's scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Aug. 22.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Kate Hudson, 42, Reveals Sculpted Legs And Abs In A Barely There Dress In Venice

    Her famous friends showered her IG with ❤️emojis.

  • Novavax Starts COVID-19, Flu Combination Vaccine Trial

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has enrolled the first participants in a Phase 1/2 study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine. The trial combines Novavax's recombinant protein-based NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu vaccine candidates and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in a single formulation (COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine). Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 trials. Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Show

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Transportation Capacity Dips Further, Prices Keep Surging

    Transportation capacity remains on a downward trajectory while prices and utilization are "increasing at an increasing rate," according to a supply chain survey released Tuesday. The transportation capacity subindex of the Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) increased 560 basis points to 40.5% in August, meaning available transportation capacity was still shrinking during the month, just at a slower rate. The LMI is a diffusion index wherein a reading above 50% indicates expansion and a reading belo

  • API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.9 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 3, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Labor Day holiday, also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 6.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by about 3.7 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 1.8 million barrels for the week,

  • MacroGenics Stumbles As Fully Approved Cancer Drug Flops In Roche Rivalry

    A fully approved breast cancer drug from MacroGenics failed to pass muster in a final analysis, and MGNX stock dipped Wednesday.

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Recent Downtrend Continues?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary

    ROME (Reuters) -Ryanair is willing to wait years for Boeing to drop its prices before placing a big new plane order with the U.S. company, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters, while he also downplayed the chance of a deal with rival Airbus. The Irish budget airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said on Monday it had ended talks over a new order of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars because the prices on offer were too high. "We're not wasting any time on those MAX 10 discussions nor will we for a period of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 years until we get to the next crisis," O'Leary said in an interview.

  • Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup

    BioHarvest Sciences Inc., Icanic Brands Co Inc. & Cann Group Ltd. Among Top Cannabis Gainers For The Week. TerrAscend Corp & Columbia Care Inc Made the Headlines with Positive News. Key Developments to Note in the Proceedings of the Federal Legalization of Marijuana With State cannabis legalization ramping up across the U.S. and chances of […] The post Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup appeared first on Market Exclusive.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.