Global $8.64 Bn Medical Lasers Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

The global medical lasers market is expected to grow from $4.993 billion in 2020 to $5.546 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The market is expected to reach $8.645 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

Major players in the medical lasers market are El.En. S.p.A., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Lumenis, Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics Corp., American Medical Systems Inc., Biolase Inc, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Cardiogenesis Corporation Inc, and Boston Scientific.



The medical lasers market consists of sales of medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture medical lasers. Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues using precisely focused light sources. Medical lasers find their applications in several surgical procedures including eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, and other general procedures.



Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products with advanced techniques in order to serve the healthcare professionals and their patients better.



The medical lasers market covered in this report is segmented by product type into solid state laser systems; gas laser systems; dye laser systems; diode laser systems, and by application into surgical; cosmetic; dental.



In December 2019, Lumibird Group (Quantel Medical), a France-based company that specializes in medical lasers, announced the acquisition of Ellex's laser and ultrasound business for $69 million. The acquisition is expected to expand Lumibird Group's product portfolio with Ellex's laser and ultrasound technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases. Both companies focus on strengthening the portfolio for diagnostic devices including ultrasound and laser products. Ellex is an Australia-based company engaged in manufacturing ophthalmic lasers and ultrasound systems.



The increased demand for minimally invasive procedures contributed to the medical lasers market's growth during the period. The surge in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures propelled the demand for minimally invasive surgeries worldwide.



The high cost of surgeries limits the growth of the medical lasers market. The high cost of treatments involving medical lasers limited the adoption and demand for lasers used to perform minimally invasive surgeries. Therefore, the high and increasing cost of surgeries is likely to act as a restraint to the growth of the medical lasers market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medical Lasers Market Characteristics



3. Medical Lasers Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Lasers



5. Medical Lasers Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Medical Lasers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Medical Lasers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Medical Lasers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Solid State Laser Systems

Gas Laser Systems

Dye Laser Systems

Diode Laser Systems

6.2. Global Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Surgical

Cosmetic

Dental

6.3. Global Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiovascular

Other

7. Medical Lasers Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Medical Lasers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Medical Lasers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

El.En. S.p.A.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

Lumenis

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

AngioDynamics Corp.

American Medical Systems Inc.

Biolase Inc

Bausch & Lomb Holdings

Cardiogenesis Corporation Inc

Boston Scientific

IRIDEX Corp.

Novadaq Technologies Inc.

Photomedex Inc.

Spectranetics Corporation

Syneron Candela

Cryolife

Novartis

Topcon Corporation

Fotona

Sisram Medical Ltd

