U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.25
    +32.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,363.00
    +234.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,271.75
    +108.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.40
    +24.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.26
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -5.07 (-20.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9470
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,874.06
    +1,567.50 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.86
    +63.38 (+6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.37
    +34.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Global $8.7 Bn Genome Editing Markets to 2026: Focus on CRISPR, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases, Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genome Editing Market, By Technique (CRISPR, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases, Others), By Application (Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering, Others), By Delivery Method, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genome Editing Market is expected to reach USD8711.24 million by 2026, growing at double-digit CAGR of 12.73%

Growing research & development activities for the treatment of various chronic diseases and increasing preference for personalized medicine are fueling the market growth of genome editing until 2026.

Genome editing is a way of making specific changes to the DNA of a cell or organism. It could be used to edit the genome of any organism. It uses a type of enzyme called an 'engineered nuclease' which cuts the genome in a specific place. After cutting the DNA in a specific place, the cell naturally repairs itself. It finds application in large number of areas, such as mutation, therapeutics, and agriculture biotechnology. Rise in the number of chronic and infectious diseases is likely to expand the scope of genome editing in the coming years.

The Global Genome Editing Market is segmented based on technique, application, delivery method, end-user, region and company. Based on technique, the market is segmented into CRISPR, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases and others. CRISPR dominates the market in this segment and is expected to be the fastest growing segment because as it is cheaper and is the most efficient technique among the rest.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering and others. Among them, the cell line engineering is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years due to increase in the number of people suffering with genetic disorders and rising government funding for stem cell research.

Based on end-user, the Global Genome Editing Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical research organization and research institutes. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies contribute to the largest share of revenue generation for the Global Genome Editing Market.

Growing establishment of biotech and pharma companies in emerging economies and growing usage of gene editing technique in research activities undertaken by them to manufacture and develop drugs for rare diseases are the enablers for the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the Global Genome Editing Market are

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Homology Medicines, Inc.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Editas Medicine Inc.

  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

  • Cellectis SA

  • Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

  • Origene Technologies Inc.

  • Merck & Co Inc.

  • New England Biolabs Inc.

  • Lonza Group AG

  • Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.)

  • PerkinElmer Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group Plc)

  • Genscript Corp.

  • Oxford Genetics Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

  • Arcturus Therapeutics Inc

  • Inscripta Inc.

  • Beam therapeutics Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022- 2026

Global Genome Editing Market, By Technique:

  • CRISPR

  • TALENs

  • Zinc Finger Nucleases

  • Others

Global Genome Editing Market, By Application:

  • Cell Line Engineering

  • Animal Genetic Engineering

  • Plant Genetic Engineering

  • Others

Global Genome Editing Market, By Delivery Method:

  • Ex-vivo

  • In-vivo

Global Genome Editing Market, By End-User:

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Clinical Research Organization

  • Research Institutes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7n56t

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

    Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save...

  • Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery reserve

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has filed a lawsuit against Neoen SA, saying the French firm's Tesla "Big Battery" in South Australia did not provide backup power during four months in 2019 for which it had received payment. Neoen said it was disappointed with AER's decision. On-demand power from storage is critical for preventing blackouts in Australia which is increasingly dependent on wind and solar farms from which energy is not always available.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fias

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Facebook’s latest controversies won’t hurt its bottom line

    Despite a seemingly endless wave of controversy, Facebook continues to gain users and generate strong revenue.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — invest in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

    U.S. companies' optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing's COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday. Beijing's wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said. The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which conducted the survey with consultancy PwC China, attributed the renewed optimism to rising revenues as well as ebbing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, which has largely gotten control over its spread with a zero-tolerance policy.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • You Can Now Buy Insurance Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Buy Insurance Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Space Force unveils new uniform prototypes

    The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its new dress uniform, which includes a navy coat with six buttons that symbolize the sixth branch of the military.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Boeing lifts China jet demand estimate over two decades to $1.47 trln

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Boeing Co raised its forecast slightly on Thursday for China's aircraft demand for the next 20 years, betting on the country's quick rebound from COVID-19 and future growth in its budget airline sector and e-commerce. The 1.2% increase contrasted with the 6.3% growth Boeing forecast last year, which made China a bright spot in the aviation market at the height of coronavirus lockdowns worldwide. Earlier this month, Boeing revised up long-term forecasts for global airplane demand on the back of a strong recovery in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States.

  • Iron-Ore Prices Buckle as Evergrande Adds to China Concerns

    The property sector accounts for an estimated 25% of China’s steel demand and investors fear a sharp fall in construction activity.

  • Vauxhall Motors to slash almost third of jobs at Luton factory

    The car manufacturer, which builds its Vivaro vans in the Bedfordshire town, said more than 200 staff members could be let go as a result of the crisis.

  • UK employees gain right to ask for flexible working from day one

    The consultation was first laid out in the government's 2019 manifesto — a document written before COVID-19 forced widespread working from home.

  • China Begins Winter Gas Buying Spree at the Worst Possible Time

    (Bloomberg) -- China is escalating its purchases of liquefied natural gas for the winter, exacerbating a global supply shortage and leaving less fuel for energy-parched Europe.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economi

  • Oil prices rise on tight supply, renewed risk appetite

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Thursday, riding higher on growing fuel demand and a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories as production remains hampered in the Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes. The market was also supported by a return of appetite for risk assets as concerns eased over a potential default by property developer China Evergrande and its possible fallout on the world's second-largest economy. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.40 a barrel by 0645 GMT, while Brent crude rose 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.37 a barrel.