U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,992.00
    +194.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.75
    +42.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.00
    +15.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.57
    +1.08 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.91
    -2.80 (-10.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5090
    +0.2890 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,942.12
    -1,511.04 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.96
    -20.88 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.74
    +87.76 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Global $8.9 Billion Lab Automation Market to 2028 - Rising Usage in Microbiology and Biobanking Applications

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lab Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Process (Continuous Flow, Discrete Processing), by Automation Type (Total Automation Systems, Modular Automation Systems), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab automation market size is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1%

Key drivers of the market include a rise in the gap between the availability of trained laboratory personnel and the demand for laboratory procedures and high reproducibility and accuracy obtained through lab automation.

Other drivers facilitating growth include smaller volumes of reagents and samples required, personnel safety, progressing drug discovery, miniaturization of the process thus leading to low reagent cost, and clinical diagnostics.

The market is anticipated to witness various lucrative opportunities for growth owing to an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and a rising number of clinical studies which are expected to increase the number of diagnostic tests performed in the laboratories.

The rise in applications of lab automation is one of the major factors anticipated to boost growth during the forecast period. Clinical chemistry applications have been replaced by lab automation for tasks such as solid-phase extraction, powder dosing, dilution to weight, sample extraction, and sample preparation for analysis facilitating increasing productivity, reliable results, and interpretation, safer working conditions for laboratory personnel, lower costs, reduced laboratory space, and reduced turnaround times.

Similarly, for synthetic biology workflow processes, tasks such as DNA fragment construction, the culture of the host organism, colony selection, final data collection, and analysis have been replaced by automation processes. Therefore, an increase in the number of applications is expected to fuel their adoption in the near future.

North America's market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the adoption of these systems, the local presence of major players, a supportive reimbursement framework, and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Major players are mostly involved in contributing to innovations and technological advancements, impacting market growth positively. A rise in product launches undertaken by dominant players is anticipated to boost the market growth.

This initiative was undertaken by the company to enhance the distribution of its products in Europe. Such initiatives are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Lab Automation Market Report Highlights

  • The continuous flow segment dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the high adoption of continuous flow in laboratories for providing high-quality services

  • The total automation systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to various benefits offered by these systems, advancements in the field of automation, and a rise in demand for flexible automation solutions for analytical measurements

  • The clinical chemistry analysis segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to technological advancements, increase in automation systems provided by market players, and growth in the usage of automated systems owing to their benefits, such as the reduced risk of contamination and elimination of human error, among other benefits

  • The market is anticipated to be dominated by the North American region owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, which has led to an increase in the adoption of laboratory automation systems in the region

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

  • Advantages Offered By Lab Automation

  • Increasing Demand For Miniaturization

  • Rise In Applications Of Lab Automation

Market Restraint Analysis

  • Low Uptake In Small And Medium Sized Laboratories

Market Opportunities Analysis

  • Emerging nations in developing regions

  • Rising usage in microbiology and biobanking applications

Market Challenges Analysis

  • Challenges Associated with Implementation of Lab Automation

Companies Mentioned

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Perkinelmer Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Bio Tek Instruments Inc.

  • Eppendorf Ag

  • Hudson Robotics

  • Aurora Biomed Inc.

  • Bmg Labtech Gmbh

  • Tecan Group Ltd.

  • Hamilton Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w03emn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight drift lower from early August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal. The weekly OBV line shows a very dramatic-looking rise from early 2020 and that suggests some very strong and aggressive buying. In the daily Point and Figure chart of NOK, below, we can see what appears to be a large (but slow moving) base pattern.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Yo

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 22nd, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Tuesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.21 levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • Oil prices rise on expected U.S. stocks draw

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.16, or 1.6%, to $71.65 a barrel by 1055 GMT, adding to a 35- cent gain from Tuesday. "Crude is supported by the API weekly report, which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks," said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Pull Back

    Natural gas markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains to show signs of hesitation again. Because of this, it looks like we have a deeper correction on our hands.

  • Bitcoin Retrace: Focus On Levels, Not Hype.

    People are very overdramatic, especially when they need to attract viewers in order to generate sales. With Bitcoin breaking recent supports, all the “experts” are out in full force trying to capture your attention.

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • The Next Hit to U.K. Food Makers Is Surging CO2 Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’The government-brokered solution to a carbon dioxide shortage that’s roiled the U.K. food industry comes at a cost -- prices for the gas w

  • Making sense of Shell's exit from the Permian Basin

    Royal Dutch Shell's sale of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips can't be untethered from how the industry is positioning itself as it faces pressure on climate change.Catch up fast: The companies announced the $9.7 billion cash deal yesterday afternoon. ConocoPhillips will get 225,000 acres in Texas it expects will produce 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The deal comes as Shell, l