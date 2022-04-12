U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Global $80 Billion Biophotonics Markets to 2027: Growing Demand for Home-Based POC Devices & Emergence of Nanotechnology in Biophotonics

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Biophotonics Market

Global Biophotonics Market
Global Biophotonics Market

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biophotonics Market (2022-2027) by Technology, By Application, End-Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biophotonics Market is estimated to be USD 51.45 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 80 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.23%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Biophotonics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Biophotonics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Biophotonics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

  • Affymetrix, Inc.

  • Andor Technology Ltd

  • Becton Dickinson And Company

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • FEI Company

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • General Electric Company

  • Glenbrook Technologies Inc

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

  • Horiba, Ltd.

  • IPG Photonics Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Lumenis Ltd.

  • Olympus Corporation

  • OpGen

  • Oxford Technologies

  • PerkinElmer Inc

  • Precision Photonics Corp

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Zecotek Photonics Inc.

  • Zenalux Biomedical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Home-Based POC Devices
4.1.2 The Emergence of Nanotechnology in Biophotonics
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Technical Issues and High Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Surging R&D Investment on Biophotonics
4.3.2 Increasing Usage of Biophotonics in Multiple Industries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Slow Rate of Commercialization

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Biophotonics Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 In-Vivo
6.3 In-Vitro

7 Global Biophotonics Market, By By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 See-Through Imaging
7.3 Inside Imaging (Endoscopy)
7.4 Spectro Molecular
7.5 Surface Imaging
7.6 Microscopy
7.7 Light Therapy
7.8 Biosensors

8 Global Biophotonics Market, By End Use
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Medical Diagnostics
8.3 Medical Therapeutics
8.4 Non-Medical Application

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6zd2w

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


