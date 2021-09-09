U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Global $82 Bn Smart Fleet Management Markets to 2026 - Need for Real-Time Monitoring of Fleet Data and Ensuring Fleet Safety

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Fleet Management Market (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Fleet Management Market is estimated to be USD 44.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%.

Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as the increasing number of traffic accidents with the rise in passenger vehicles has necessitated for ensuring fleet safety. This has been a driving factor for the growth of the smart fleet market. Also, with the use of connected fleets, it is convenient to monitor real time fleet data that can help in preventing cargo loss and deliver further insights about the cargo/vehicle. Such smart fleet solutions can also enable in providing insights about predictive maintenance. This is further enhancing the growth of the market.

However, the high costs of the smart fleet management systems followed by the data security concerns are restraining the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Transport, the market is classified as Roadways, Marine, Airways and Railways. Amongst the two, the roadways segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Offering Type, the market is classified as Tracking, ADAS, Optimization, Fuel Cards, and Automatic Vehicle Identification. Amongst all, the ADAS segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Connectivity, the market is classified as Short Range and Long Range. Amongst the two, the short-range segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Operation, the market is classified as private and commercial. Amongst all, the commercial segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Solution, the market is classified as Vehicle Tracking and Fleet Optimization. Amongst the two, the fleet optimization segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments
1. Continental AG is planning to provide its fleet management services with a focus on digitalization and telematics in the construction sector to bring better efficiencies - 3rd April 2019
2. Mercedes Benz and NVIDIA have agreed to create an in-vehicle computing system and AI computing infrastructure for next-generation fleets in all Mercedes automobiles. -23rd June 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, IBM, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, and Sierra Wireless, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing number of traffic accidents
4.2.1.2 Need for real-time monitoring of fleet data and ensuring fleet safety
4.2.1.3 Helpful in predictive maintenance
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High costs
4.2.2.2 Data security Concerns
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growing advancements in IoT and smart mobility solutions
4.2.3.2 Favorable government initiative
4.2.3.3 Growing demand for
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Less adaptable in developing countries
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Mode of Transport
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Roadways
6.3 Marine
6.4 Airways
6.5 Railways

7 Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Offering Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Tracking
7.3 ADAS
7.4 Optimization
7.5 Fuel Cards
7.6 Automatic Vehicle Identification

8 Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Connectivity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Short Range
8.3 Long Range

9 Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Operation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Private
9.3 Commercial

10 Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Solution
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Vehicle Tracking
10.3 Fleet Optimization

11 Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Fundings

13 Company Profiles

  • Bombardier Inc. (Alstom)

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corporation

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Globecomm Systems Inc. (Wasserstein & Co)

  • Harman International ( Samsung Electronics)

  • IBM Corporation

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Jutha Maritime Public Company Ltd.

  • Mobileye N.V. (Intel)

  • Nvidia Corporation

  • OTTO Marine Ltd.

  • Orbcomm Inc.

  • Precious Shipping Public Company Ltd.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Siemens AG

  • Sierra Wireless Inc.

  • Tech Mahindra Limited

  • Tomtom N.V.

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Verizon Communication Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uce0qr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


