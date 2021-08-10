U.S. markets closed

Global $821 Billion Textile (Cotton, Jute, Silk, Synthetics, Wool) Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global textile market is expected to grow from $594.61 billion in 2020 to $654.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $821.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major companies in the textile market include Toray Industries Inc; Mohawk Industries; Indorama Corporation Pte Ltd; Beaulieu International Group and Weiqiao Textile Company Limited.

The textile market consists of sales of textiles by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce fiber, yarn, threads, carpets, rugs, linens and other textile products. The textile market is segmented into other textile product mills; fabrics; yarn, fiber and thread; home furnishings and floor coverings; and textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global textile market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global textile market. Africa was the smallest region in the global textile market.

Advancements in wireless technologies and rising demand for connectivity is driving the demand for smart textiles. Smart textiles are fabrics capable of interacting with their environment. They have the ability to react to physical stimuli such as thermal, mechanical, electrical and chemical sources.

Sensors, actuators and fabrics are the major components of smart textiles. The materials used in smart textiles include optical fibers, metals and conductive polymers. They are widely used in fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness and military. For example, Cityzen Science's, d-shirt, has a wide range of functions such as heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, accelerometer, altimeter.

Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the textile manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.

Growth of E-commerce - Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the textile manufacturing market. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the textile manufacturing market. in countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of traditional garments by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Textile Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Textile Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Textile Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Textile Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Textile Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Textile

9. Textile Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Textile Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Textile Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Textile Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Textile Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Textile Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Textile Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Other Textile Product Mills

  • Fabrics

  • Yarn, Fiber And Thread

  • Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings

  • Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills

11.2. Global Textile Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Cotton

  • Jute

  • Silk

  • Synthetics

  • Wool

11.3. Global Textile Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Woven

  • Non-woven

12. Textile Market Segments
12.1. Global Other Textile Product Mills Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
12.2. Global Fabrics Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Broadwoven Fabrics; Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery; Non-Woven Fabrics; Knitted Fabrics
12.3. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
12.4. Global Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Home Furnishings; Floor Coverings
12.5. Global Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Textile and Fabric Finishing Mills; Fabric Coating Mills

13. Textile Market Metrics
13.1. Textile Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Textile Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Toray Industries Inc

  • Mohawk Industries

  • Indorama Corporation Pte Ltd

  • Beaulieu International Group

  • Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3gjki

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-821-billion-textile-cotton-jute-silk-synthetics-wool-markets-2015-2020-2020-2025f-2030f-301352477.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

