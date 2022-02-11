U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Global $825+ Million Xanthan Gum Markets to 2028: Focus on Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Personal Care

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Xanthan Gum Market Forecast

Global Xanthan Gum Market Forecast
Global Xanthan Gum Market Forecast

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Xanthan Gum Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form (Dry and Liquid) and Application (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The xanthan gum market was valued at US$ 576.11 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 827.57 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Xanthan gum is a popular food additive that is widely used as a thickening agent or stabilizer. This natural polysaccharide is also used as an industrial biopolymer. It is one of the most adaptive elastic thickeners, and it works well in small quantities. Xanthan gum is highly soluble in hot and cold water, and it can absorb more water than its weight to form a gel.

Aqueous solutions of xanthan are viscous at low polymer concentrations. Its unique advantages include greater viscosity at low concentrations; insensitivity to temperature, pH, and electrolyte fluctuations; and exhibition of pseudoplasticity. Xanthan gum is regarded as a non-hazardous ingredient for different brines, drilling, and fracturing fluids.

Based on application, the xanthan gum market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical, personal care, oil & gas, and others.

The food & beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In addition to its stabilizing thickening properties, xanthan gum helps prevent oil separation, by stabilizing the emulsion in food products such as dressings and sauces. It is added to ice-creams and other frozen products to enhance their texture.

In bakery and confectionery products, xanthan gum acts as a humectant, texture enhance, and viscosity builder Xanthan gum is a partial substitute to wheat flour as it acts as a binding agent. When employed in gluten-free baking, xanthan gum provides elasticity and stickiness to the dough and mixes. Gluten-free baked goods may lose their structure and texture if xanthan gum is not employed as a binder.

Moreover, to achieve greater shelf stability, cellulose gum and xanthan gum are used most often as stabilizers in RTD beverages. Xanthan gum is also one of the key substitutes to gelatin, which is derived from animal source. The growing trend of veganism is driving the demand for plant-based food ingredients in the food & beverages industry.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2020. The dominance of this region in the global market is primarily attributed to the presence of large-scale production facilities, resulting in high domestic consumption of xanthan gum.

An increase in domestic demand for food and beverages, particularly convenience foods, and the growth of countries such as India and China owing to urbanization, rapid economic development, and lifestyle changes would further fuel demand for xanthan gum in the region in the coming years.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rise in Demand for Gluten-Free Food Products

  • Multi-Functionality of Xanthan Gum

Market Restraints

  • Availability of Substitutes

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Demand from Oil & Gas Industry

Future Trends

  • Product Innovations in Xanthan Gum Market

Company Profiles

  • The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • CP Kelco

  • Deosen

  • Fufeng Group

  • Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.

  • Ingredion

  • Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Unionchem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxdo72

Attachment

