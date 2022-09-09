U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Global $9.6 Bn Nonwoven Filtration (Synthetic, Natural) Markets to 2027: Growing Demand in HVAC Systems, Coupled with Growing Awareness Pertaining to Air Intake Quality, Supports Market Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nonwoven Filtration Market by Filter Type (Synthetic, Natural), Layer (Single layer, Multi-layer), Technology (Spunbond, Meltblown, Wetlaid, Airlaid, Thermobond, Needlepunch, Spunlace), End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global nonwoven filtration market is estimated to be USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%

The demand of nonwoven filtration has increased significantly over the last few years, owing to increasing demand of filters from end-use industries such as the water treatment, healthcare and automotive industries. The demand nonwoven filtration is significantly rising especially in developing countries, such as such as India, Japan, and China due to adoption of the latest technologies and production processes in various industry segments.

The efficient of operational process, easy availability of raw materials, technologies, and innovative product designs helps to achieve optimum cost levels for the end products manufactured using nonwoven filtration.

The increasing demand for nonwoven filter from end-use industries (such as transportation, HVAC, water treatment, medical & healthcare, food & beverage, and others) is providing new opportunities to nonwoven filtration market. These filters are relatively cost effective as compared to other materials which led to increase in the demand of nonwoven filters.

By Layer, Multi-layer segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

The multi-layer nonwoven filter segment is estimated to be the largest market for nonwoven filtration. Multi-layer nonwoven filter fabrics provides various physical, and filtration characterizes which are improved by the structural anisotropy of the different fibers. In gas turbine applications, multi-layer nonwoven textiles filters were utilized, and they performed better than single layer filters.

By Type, Natural segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period Natural are estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to rising environment concern and increasing demand or eco-friendly products. The natural nonwoven filtration material released less waste product during processing as compared to synthetic materials. The long serviceability, efficient filtration and eco-friendly nature of the material are the key factors in driving the demand of natural nonwoven filtration material.

By Technology, spunlace technology accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Spunlace technology is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. These technologies are widely used in personal care & hygiene industry. Spun lace technology is ecologically beneficial and expected to be cost-effective in the longer run.

By Layer, Multi-layer accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period Multi-layer estimated that the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The improved by the structural anisotropy of the different fibers in multi-layer nonwoven filtration material provide better filtration and physical characterizes which are used in several end-use industries such as water filtration, transportation, health & hygiene and others.

By End-use Industry, Medical & Healthcare accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Medical & Healthcare is estimated to be the fastest growing market for nonwoven filtration market due to the increasing usage of nonwoven filtration material in several medical & healthcare applications such as mask, surgical gown, gloves, and other materials. The antibacterial, effective filtration, and sterility characterizes are owing to increase the demand of nonwoven filtration in the forecast period.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the non-woven filtration market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Nonwoven Filtration during forecast period. Nonwoven Filtration markets is estimated to register significant growth in China, Japan, and India due to their high demand from end-use industries such as manufacturing, water filtration, automotive, food & beverages, and others.

The economic growth of in countries such as China and India are also driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific Nonwoven Filtration market. Increasing awareness regarding clean air and water and government investments in water filtration and other end-use industries in the region supports the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries in the region further boost the growth of Nonwoven Filtration market.

Competitive landscape

The nonwoven filtration market comprises major manufacturers such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo Holdings (Finland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Alkegen (US), and Sandler AG (US). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the nonwoven filtration market.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Demand for Water Filtration Offers Market Growth Opportunities

  • China Accounted for Largest Share in Asia-Pacific

  • Spunbond Segment to Dominate Overall Nonwoven Filtration Market

  • India to be Fastest-Growing Market for Nonwoven Filtration, in Terms of Volume

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand in HVAC Systems, Coupled with Growing Awareness Pertaining to Air Intake Quality, Supports Market Growth

  • Increasing Global Demand for Water Treatment to Drive Market

  • Increasing Use in Healthcare and Manufacture of Medical Personal Protective Items to Boost Demand

  • Industrial Development in Major Countries

Restraints

  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices

  • Availability of Low-Cost and Inferior-Quality Filtration Products

Opportunities

  • Proliferation of New Technologies

Challenges

  • Frequent Replacement and Disposal of Industrial Filters

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Nonwoven Filtration Market

Case Study

  • Shift in Business of Nonwoven Filtration Manufacturers During COVID-19 Pandemic: Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-19

Company Profiles

Major Players

  • Freudenberg Group

  • Berry Global Group, Inc.

  • Glatfelter Company

  • Alkegen

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Holdings

  • Johns Manville

  • Fitesa

  • Asahi Kasei

  • BWF Group

  • Sandler AG

  • TWE Group

  • Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

  • Park Non-Woven Pvt. Ltd.

Other Players

  • Hollingsworth & Vose

  • Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.

  • SWM International

  • Bondex, Inc.

  • Irema

  • Great Lakes Filters

  • Tex-Tech Industries Inc.

  • Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

  • Hydroweb GmbH

  • Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.

  • Mogul Tekstil

  • Superior Felt & Filtration LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8cmjt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-9-6-bn-nonwoven-filtration-synthetic-natural-markets-to-2027-growing-demand-in-hvac-systems-coupled-with-growing-awareness-pertaining-to-air-intake-quality-supports-market-growth-301621146.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

