Global $9.6 Bn Nonwoven Filtration (Synthetic, Natural) Markets to 2027: Growing Demand in HVAC Systems, Coupled with Growing Awareness Pertaining to Air Intake Quality, Supports Market Growth

The global nonwoven filtration market is estimated to be USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%

The demand of nonwoven filtration has increased significantly over the last few years, owing to increasing demand of filters from end-use industries such as the water treatment, healthcare and automotive industries. The demand nonwoven filtration is significantly rising especially in developing countries, such as such as India, Japan, and China due to adoption of the latest technologies and production processes in various industry segments.

The efficient of operational process, easy availability of raw materials, technologies, and innovative product designs helps to achieve optimum cost levels for the end products manufactured using nonwoven filtration.

The increasing demand for nonwoven filter from end-use industries (such as transportation, HVAC, water treatment, medical & healthcare, food & beverage, and others) is providing new opportunities to nonwoven filtration market. These filters are relatively cost effective as compared to other materials which led to increase in the demand of nonwoven filters.

By Layer, Multi-layer segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

The multi-layer nonwoven filter segment is estimated to be the largest market for nonwoven filtration. Multi-layer nonwoven filter fabrics provides various physical, and filtration characterizes which are improved by the structural anisotropy of the different fibers. In gas turbine applications, multi-layer nonwoven textiles filters were utilized, and they performed better than single layer filters.

By Type, Natural segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period Natural are estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to rising environment concern and increasing demand or eco-friendly products. The natural nonwoven filtration material released less waste product during processing as compared to synthetic materials. The long serviceability, efficient filtration and eco-friendly nature of the material are the key factors in driving the demand of natural nonwoven filtration material.

By Technology, spunlace technology accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Spunlace technology is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. These technologies are widely used in personal care & hygiene industry. Spun lace technology is ecologically beneficial and expected to be cost-effective in the longer run.

By Layer, Multi-layer accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period Multi-layer estimated that the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The improved by the structural anisotropy of the different fibers in multi-layer nonwoven filtration material provide better filtration and physical characterizes which are used in several end-use industries such as water filtration, transportation, health & hygiene and others.

By End-use Industry, Medical & Healthcare accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Medical & Healthcare is estimated to be the fastest growing market for nonwoven filtration market due to the increasing usage of nonwoven filtration material in several medical & healthcare applications such as mask, surgical gown, gloves, and other materials. The antibacterial, effective filtration, and sterility characterizes are owing to increase the demand of nonwoven filtration in the forecast period.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the non-woven filtration market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Nonwoven Filtration during forecast period. Nonwoven Filtration markets is estimated to register significant growth in China, Japan, and India due to their high demand from end-use industries such as manufacturing, water filtration, automotive, food & beverages, and others.

The economic growth of in countries such as China and India are also driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific Nonwoven Filtration market. Increasing awareness regarding clean air and water and government investments in water filtration and other end-use industries in the region supports the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries in the region further boost the growth of Nonwoven Filtration market.

Competitive landscape

The nonwoven filtration market comprises major manufacturers such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo Holdings (Finland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Alkegen (US), and Sandler AG (US). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the nonwoven filtration market.

