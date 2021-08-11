U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,181.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,014.25
    -30.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.50
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.62
    -0.67 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.10
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.85
    +0.13 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7290
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,121.33
    +736.18 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.57
    +906.89 (+373.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.13
    +37.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Global $90+ Billion Market Research Services Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Marketing Research and Analysis Services & Public Opinion and Election Polling

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Research Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Major companies in the market research services market include Nielsen Holdings plc; WPP PLC; Ipsos SA; GfK GROUP and Westat Inc.

The global market research services market is expected to grow from $71.86 billion in 2020 to $75.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $90.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The market research services market consists of the sales of market research services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage activities for studying and analyzing markets according to client's specifications. Market research establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input.

They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The market research services market is segmented into marketing research and analysis services and public opinion and election polling.

North America was the largest region in the global market research services market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global market research services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global market research services market.

Many market research companies are suggesting their clients to implement virtual reality technologies to understand customer decision making process. Virtual reality is a computer-generated simulation of a three-dimensional image, sound and other sensations that replicate an environment and also simulates an individual's presence in the environment.

This technology enables companies to generate critical consumer insights without having to invest in trial and error processes in physical stores and collect opinions from target respondents. Virtual reality technology enable companies collect data efficiently from a large sample size with minimum investment. For instance, Nestle implemented Decision Insights virtual store to determine prices and placements of 15 new stock keeping units of ice cream cups. After implementing research recommendations ice cream sales increased by 53%.

The market research services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.2% in 2019 and 3.5% in 2020. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, India's GDP is expected to grow at 7.2%, whereas China is forecasted to register GDP growth of 6.0% in 2020. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Market Research Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Market Research Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Market Research Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Market Research Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Market Research Services Market Trends and Strategies

8. Impact of COVID-19 on Market Research Services

9. Market Research Services Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market

10. Market Research Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Market Research Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Market Research Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Market Research Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Market Research Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Market Research Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Marketing Research and Analysis Services

  • Public Opinion and Election Polling

11.2. Global Market Research Services Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • IT Services

  • Manufacturing

  • Financial Services

  • Construction

  • Others

12. Market Research Services Market Metrics
12.1. Market Research Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Market Research Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Nielsen Holdings plc

  • WPP PLC

  • Ipsos SA

  • GfK GROUP

  • Westat Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2eow3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-90-billion-market-research-services-markets-2015-2020-2020-2025f-2030f-marketing-research-and-analysis-services--public-opinion-and-election-polling-301353126.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving Today Despite Q2 Beats

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have reported a steeper loss than expected in its latest quarterly report, but Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch chose to focus on the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s top-line beat and raise instead. “With PLUG delivering upside to 2Q21 revenue expectations and raising 2021 revenue guidance, we believe the company is making sound decisions as it lays the foundation for growth of hydrogen as a transportation fuel,” the analyst said. PLUG generated sales of $124.56 million in Q2, $13.35

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.