Global $950+ Billion Dairy Food Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global dairy food market is expected to grow from $675.78 billion in 2020 to $722.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The market is expected to reach $956.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major companies in the dairy food market include Nestle; Dairy Farmers of America; Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited; Danone and Arla Foods.

The dairy food market consists of sales of dairy products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dairy products from raw milk and processed milk products, produce dry, condensed, concentrated and evaporated dairy, and/or produce some dairy substitute products.

The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The dairy food market is segmented into milk and butter; cheese; dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products and ice cream and frozen dessert.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dairy food market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global dairy food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dairy food market.

The internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products and ensure safe product handling. IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights about a process or system.

This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products. Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation.

For instance, the Chinese government implemented the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform, using IoT technology to improve quality and safety of food production supply chains.

The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the dairy food market during the forecast period. Organic food production including organic dairy products places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection and animal welfare.

Consumers now are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy. Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumption demands for organic produce.

For instance, according to the Soil Association, sales of organic products in the UK increased by 4.5% in 2019 to reach £2.45 billion. Similarly, sales of organic food in the US increased by 5.9% to reach $47.9 billion, according to the 2019 Organic Industry Survey.

This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for dairy products producers in both developed and developing countries, thus likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Dairy Food Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Dairy Food Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Dairy Food Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Dairy Food Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Dairy Food Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Dairy Food

9. Dairy Food Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Dairy Food Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Dairy Food Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Dairy Food Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Dairy Food Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Dairy Food Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Dairy Food Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Milk And Butter

  • Cheese

  • Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products

  • Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert

11.2. Global Dairy Food Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • E-Commerce

  • Others

12. Dairy Food Market Segments
12.1. Global Milk And Butter Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Milk-Dairy; Butter
12.2. Global Cheese Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Natural Cheese; Processed Cheese
12.3. Global Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Dry Dairy Product; Condensed Dairy Product; Evaporated Dairy Product
12.4. Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Ice Cream; Frozen Dessert

13. Dairy Food Market Metrics
13.1. Dairy Food Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Dairy Food Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Nestle

  • Dairy Farmers of America

  • Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited

  • Danone

  • Arla Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6m62y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-950-billion-dairy-food-markets-analysis--forecasts-2015-2020-2020-2025f-2030f-301355008.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

