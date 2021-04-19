Global $98.9 Million Organs-on-chips Markets to 2025 - Growing Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models
The Global Organs-on-chips Market is estimated to be USD 23.86 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 98.9 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.9%.
Market Dynamics
The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of organs-on-chips, technological advancements and new products launches, growing number of partnerships and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and organs-on-chips manufacturers, and growing need for early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late stage drug failure.
Recent Developments
CN Bio and Imperial College London collaborated to harness CN Bio's liver-on-chip technology to advance the understanding of the underlying mechanisms of alcoholic hepatitis and uncover novel targets for drug discovery and development.
InSphero AG and ETH Bio Engineering Laboratory announced the license agreement for InSphero's Akura Flow organ-on-a-chip platform.
Researchers at the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) and Chemical Biological Center (CBC) used Emulat's lung on chip technology for research on COVID-19.
Javelin Biotech and Pfizer entered a three-year development of a platform to evaluate absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) properties of small molecules on an organ-on-a-chip platform. The platform will help inform human pharmacokinetic (PK) predictions, which are often crucial measurements evaluating new drug candidates in preclinical research. This further increased the growth in the market studied.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are 4DCell, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., AxoSim Technologies LLC, BeonChip, BiomimX SRL, Cherry Biotech, CN Bio Innovations, CN Biosystems, Elveflow, Emulate, Inc., HemoShear, TissUse GmbH, uFluidix Inc., etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
