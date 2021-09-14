U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Global $992 Million Micro-Needling Markets to 2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microneedling Market Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microneedling market size is expected to reach USD 992.49 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

It is a minimally invasive aesthetic procedure that involves superficial and controlled puncturing (micro-puncturing) to the skin by using a rolling device embedded with small fine needles made of either metal or silicon and is performed under local anesthesia.

According to NCBI, it was initially introduced for skin rejuvenation; however, recently it has been used for treating skin conditions like acne scar, post-traumatic burn, alopecia, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, etc. due to the proven effectiveness of the treatment.

As stated by Healthline, microneedling, also known as collagen induction therapy, boosts the production of collagen in the epidermis by breaking down hardened scar strands and allows the epidermis to revascularize. The introduction of at-home devices like dermarollers (0.2 to 0.3mm) has further boosted the market growth.

Moreover, factors like rising aesthetic consciousness among the population, high procedure effectiveness, lower costs as compared to other aesthetic procedures, and availability of at-home products are expected to propel market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the overall aesthetic industry along with this market, especially in the first and second quarters of 2020, due to restrictions on the elective aesthetic procedure.

However, many dermatologists believe that COVID-19 may act as a springboard that will drastically increase patient footfall for aesthetic treatments post-pandemic. For instance, post-lockdown, the number of first-time attendees to dermatology clinics increased by 78% in the U.K. Moreover, the online sales of beauty tools and products including dermarollers increased during the pandemic.

Microneedling Market Report Highlights

  • The RF microneedling product segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 due to high demand for these products as they provide more prominent results and safety than manual procedures

  • Dermapen segment accounted for the largest share of over 38% in 2020 and is expected to retain the leading position over the forecast period

  • The skin rejuvenation application segment held the highest revenue share in 2020. Skin rejuvenation procedures are among the most frequently carried out minimally aesthetic procedures globally

  • North America held the highest market share in 2020. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the availability of skilled professionals, advanced techniques, and cheaper treatment costs

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Microneedling Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage outlook
3.1.1. Related market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Microneedling: Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Chapter 4. Microneedling Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.1. Definitions & Scope
4.2. Type market share analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.3. Global Microneedling Market, By Type, 2016 to 2028
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.4.1. Laser Microneedling
4.4.2. RF Microneedling

Chapter 5. Microneedling Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.1. Definitions & Scope
5.2. Product market share analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3. Global Microneedling Market, By Type, 2016 to 2028
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
5.4.1. Derma-Stamp
5.4.2. Dermapen
5.4.3. Dermarollers

Chapter 6. Microneedling Market: Segment Analysis, By Needle Material, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.1. Definitions & Scope
6.2. Needle Material market share analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.3. Global Microneedling Market, By Needle Material, 2016 to 2028
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
6.4.1. Silicon Microneedle
6.4.2. Metal Microneedle
6.4.3. Glass Hollow Microneedle

Chapter 7. Microneedling Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1. Definitions & Scope
7.2. Application market share analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.3. Global Microneedling Market, By Application, 2016 to 2028
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
7.4.1. Skin Rejuvenation
7.4.2. Acne Scar
7.4.3. Traumatic & Surgical Scars
7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Microneedling Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.1. Definitions & Scope
8.2. Regional market share analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.3. Regional Market Dashboard
8.4. Regional Market: Key Players

Chapter 9. Microneedling Market - Competitive Analysis

  • Lumenis

  • Cutera

  • CYNOSURE

  • CANDELA Medical

  • ENDYMED MEDICAL

  • Dermaroller GmbH

  • Dermapen World

  • Eclipse Aesthetics

  • DermaConcepts

  • LUTRONIC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvo7so


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


