The Global Ablation Devices Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 11.65% by 2027 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·7 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The global ablation devices market is anticipated to show positive growth owing to the factors such as the rising incidence of cancers such as liver cancer, the increasing prevalence of chronic pains such as musculoskeletal pains, the rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, and the rising regulatory approvals for technologically advanced ablation devices.

New York, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ablation Devices Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 11.65% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global ablation devices market is anticipated to show positive growth owing to the factors such as the rising incidence of cancers such as liver cancer, the increasing prevalence of chronic pains such as musculoskeletal pains, the rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, and the rising regulatory approvals for technologically advanced ablation devices.

DelveInsight’s Ablation Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, ablation devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key ablation devices companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Ablation Devices Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ablation devices market during the forecast period.

  • Notable ablation devices companies such as Medtronic, AngioDynamics, ATRICURE INC, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc), Abbott, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Hologic Inc, Stryker, Japan Lifeline Co Ltd, Merit Medical Systems, Integra LifeSciences, Terumo Europe NV, and several others are currently operating in the ablation devices market.

  • In December 2021, BD, the largest global medical technology company, announced that it had acquired Venclose, a medical technology company and its solutions for treating chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), such as radio frequency (RF) ablation technology, with its catheters potentially reducing post-operative pain

  • In July 2020, Ethicon, a part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Company, announced FDA had granted Breakthrough Device Designation for transbronchial microwave ablation technology using robotic-assisted bronchoscopy in the US, it provides a minimally invasive option for soft tissue lesions.

  • In February 2019, Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology,  launched the new Accurian radiofrequency ablation system in the US; following 510(k) clearance from the country’s regulatory authority, radiofrequency ablation involves radio waves-generated current that heats a small portion of nerve tissue to prevent sending of pain signals and thus reduces pain.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the ablation devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Ablation Devices Market Report 

Ablation Devices Overview

Ablation systems use heat or cold to cause minor burns. As a result of these lesions, scar tissues form, which blocks electrical signals and causes arrhythmia. Heat is typically produced by radiofrequency, energy, or a laser. Ablation therapies can be used to treat a wide range of diseases in fields such as ophthalmology, cancer, gynecology, and cardiology. Because it is a minimally invasive procedure, it is less painful than traditional surgical procedures, resulting in a shorter recovery time. Furthermore, it causes very little harm to the surrounding tissues. Although it reduces side effects, it also has some disadvantages.


Ablation Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to have the largest revenue share in the global ablation devices market out of all regions. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and others and the increasing number of regulatory approvals for technologically advanced ablation devices.

Furthermore, rising regulatory approvals for technologically advanced ablation devices are fueling the ablation devices market growth in North America. For example, in January 2021, Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, announced that the DiamondTempTM Ablation (DTA) system, which treats patients with recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) who have been unresponsive to drug therapy, had received FDA approval in the United States.

These factors are expected to aid in the ablation devices market growth during the forecast period from 2022–2027 in the North American ablation devices market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the ablation devices market, get a snapshot of the Ablation Devices Market Trends

Ablation Devices Market Dynamics

The rising incidence of cancers such as liver cancer is one of the major factors driving the demand for ablation devices. Another factor driving ablation device popularity is the increasing prevalence of chronic pains such as musculoskeletal pain.

However, the risks associated with ablation procedures, such as bleeding, infections, and blood clots, as well as the stringent regulatory approvals for ablation devices, may act as restraints on the ablation devices market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the ablation device market. The nationwide lockdown in almost every country restricted people's movement, supply chains, and logistics were halted, unavailability of labor at production sites hampered the manufacturing process, resulting in product shortages in the market, and elective surgeries were also postponed and not given priority because COVID-19 patients were given more preference in terms of treatment. ablation procedures are used in elective surgeries such as cardiovascular, cancer, and other surgeries that have been postponed.

However, with the mass vaccination of the population, the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the resumption of supply chains, logistics, and manufacturing units, and an increase in elective surgeries, the ablation devices market has regained momentum and is expected to grow further during the forecast period (2022–2027).

Get a sneak peek at the ablation devices market dynamics @Ablation Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

11.6%

Key Ablation Devices Companies

Medtronic, AngioDynamics, ATRICURE INC, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc), Abbott, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Hologic Inc, Stryker, Japan Lifeline Co Ltd, Merit Medical Systems, Integra LifeSciences, Terumo Europe NV, among others

Ablation Devices Market Segmentation

  • Market Segmentation By Technology: Radiofrequency, Thermosphere, Microwave, Cryoablation, Ultrasonic, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the ablation devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Ablation Devices Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ablation Devices Market

7

Ablation Devices Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Ablation Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the ablation devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Ablation Devices Market Research

Related Reports

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac ablation devices companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, among others.

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key endometrial ablation devices companies, including Hologic, Cooper Surgical, Olympus, among others.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key radiofrequency ablation devices companies, including BIOTRONIK Schweiz AG, Medtronic, Abbott, Olympus., Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

Tumor Ablation Devices Market

Tumor Ablation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key tumor ablation devices companies, including Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon, Medtronic, among others.

Liver Cancer Market

Liver Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key liver cancer companies, including Takeda, ZAI Lab, Teclison, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre MarketThymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection Market | Substance use disorder Market | Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market | Spinal Fusion Devices Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Prosthetic Heart Valve Market | Cardiac Monitoring System Market | Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) Market | Diabetes Market | Ocular Melanoma Market | Breast Pumps Market | Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market  Atopic Dermatitis Market | Concussions Market | Osteoporosis Market | Myelofibrosis (MF) Market | Cancer Cachexia (CC) Market

Related Healthcare Blogs 

Top Cardiac Devices in the Market

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


