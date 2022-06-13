U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,809.50
    -89.50 (-2.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,803.00
    -585.00 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,501.25
    -338.75 (-2.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.70
    -43.90 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.49
    -2.18 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    -18.60 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.44 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0472
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.79
    +6.70 (+25.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0096 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4600
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,202.17
    -3,336.43 (-12.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.59
    -149.01 (-22.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.48
    -132.04 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

The global abrasive market witnessed a notable volumetric sale of 50655.5 kilotons in 2021, which is expected to rise up-to 73529.2 kilotons by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022-2030.

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abrasives Market by Type (Bonded, Coated, Super Abrasives), Material (Natural, Synthetic), Product Type (Disc, Cups, Cylinder), End User Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Construction, Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis, Research Report, Growth 2022 – 2030

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Abrasives Market by Type, Material, Product Type, End User Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis, Research Report, Growth 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285503/?utm_source=GNW

Market Definition:

The Global Abrasives Market size valued to USD 48.13 billion in 2021, shall witness a growth of USD 73.74 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022-2030.
Abrasives, widely used for grinding, polishing, buffing, honing, cutting, drilling, sharpening, lapping, and sanding; are mostly mineral derived materials, either obtained naturally or synthetically. It works on the principle of difference in hardness between the two substances, where abrasive is harder of the two. The global abrasive market witnessed a notable volumetric sale of 50655.5 kilotons in 2021, which is expected to rise up-to 73529.2 kilotons by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022-2030.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Abrasives are extensively used in a wide variety of domestic, industrial, and technological applications. This gives rise to a large variability in its size, shape, physical composition, and chemical composition. The factors including increasing demand from metal fabrication industry, massive production of electronic components, technological advancements, rapidly growing industry verticals, and reducing cost of synthetic diamonds are majorly driving the global abrasives market.
The automotive segment offers maximum market potential, as abrasives play a vital role in manufacturing automotive components, modifying the operating parameters, machining of components, finishing and maintenance of the body. Besides, factors like increase in disposable incomes, growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles are anticipated to supplement the market growth in the future.
The upsurge in the construction sector on globe scale are to drive the demand of super-abrasives, in the future. Whereas, the bonded abrasives segment is anticipated to dominate the global market, throughout the forecast period.
However, factors like stringent regulations on usage of silica abrasives, fluctuation in price of raw materials and the requirement of raw materials in larger quantities, may hamper the growth of abrasives market.
Moreover, high growth potential of emerging economies, increasing demand from e-commerce industries, investments in R&D’s to derive more sustainable abrasives, and their growing use in the medical sector shall create lucrative opportunities in the global abrasives market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The abrasives market share analysis is based on type, material, product type, end user industry, and geography.
Based on type, the market is segmented into bonded, coated, and super abrasives. Based on material, the abrasives market covers natural and synthetic. Based on product type, the market is classified into disc, cups, and cylinder. Based on end user industry, the market is divided into automotive, machinery, aerospace, metal fabrication, electronics, construction, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific shall hold the highest market share, dominating the global abrasives market throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing investments by manufacturers in this region, high demand in construction sector, government initiatives to increase the flow of FDI in the manufacturing sector, rapid growth in various industries such as automotive, machinery, and metal fabrication.
North America would witness increasing market size owing to factors such as increasing demand from the furniture and interior-designing industry, higher adoption rate in metal fabrication applications, and rapid industrialization.

Competitive Landscape

Abrasives market share and insights include a comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the market players. The major market players are namely Robert Bosch GmbH, 3M Company, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Abrasiflex, Noritake, Asahi Diamond Industrial, Dowdupont, Deerfos, Tyrolit Group, Nippon Resibon Corporation,Fujimi Incorporated, Carborundum Universal, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Henkel, and Krebs & Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik, among others are provided in the abrasives market report.
The past endeavors and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall market growth.
For instance, in January 2020, FEPA, the Federation of European Producers of Abrasives, that represents over 80% of the European producers of abrasive products, announced the launch of the SEAM (Sustainable European Abrasive Manufacturers) program; a new framework dedicated to the sustainability of the Abrasive Industry. The SEAM program opts to support and assist abrasive manufacturers on their way towards sustainable growth and sustainability improvements, mostly in the production and distribution of the abrasives.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

• Global Abrasives Market – By Type
o Bonded
o Coated
o Super Abrasives
• Global Abrasives Market – By Material
o Natural
o Synthetic
• Global Abrasives Market – By Product Type
o Disc
o Cups
o Cylinder
• Global Abrasives Market – By End User Industry
o Automotive
o Machinery
o Aerospace
o Metal Fabrication
o Electronics
o Construction
o Others
• Global Abrasives Market – By Geography
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o RoW
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285503/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • Tesla has had a ‘very tough quarter’, Elon Musk says in leaked email

    Gigafactory Shanghai had to be closed for weeks due to restrictions to control an outbreak of the coronavirus

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive, Yields Jump As Stagflation Risks Rise For Stock Market

    Futures plunge, yields jump and Bitcoin dives as markets mull stagflation risks and a supersized Fed rate hike this week.

  • Traders Supercharge Selloff on Bets for Supersized Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- “Sell everything but the dollar” is resounding across trading desks as investors reprice the risk that the Federal Reserve hikes rates more aggressively than previously thought. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening

  • Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock plunged 23% during the after-hours session on June 9 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. The e-signature and contract management services provider reported revenue growth of 25% year over year to $588.

  • Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

    Markets face another half-point rate hike this week – and the prospect of sharper increases ahead when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

  • Gas climbing over $5 a gallon isn’t the stock market’s only problem: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, June 13, 2022.

  • Will The Stock Market Crash Soon? This Leading Indicator Says Not Yet

    To anticipate if a stock market crash will happen soon, a deep dive into this leading indicator is required to understand how the smart money accumulates or distributes the shares.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin T

  • Stocks Plunge, Week Ahead, Tesla Split, Gas Leaps, Bitcoin Crashes - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures tumble as recession alarm flashes red; Week Ahead: Fed decision in focus as inflation surges; Tesla seeking approval for 3-for-1 stock split; Gas prices top $5 a gallon; Biden readies Saudi Arabia visit and Bitcoin crashes to December 2020 low amid global rate surge

  • Global Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A global selloff intensified following a surprise American inflation print that heaped pressure on the Federal Reserve to step up monetary tightening. Treasury yields traded at a multi-year high.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Bac