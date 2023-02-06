Global Abrasives, Superabrasives & Products Market Report 2022-2023: Value, Volume, Demand Trends, End-user Markets, Applications, Competitive Environment
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Products: 2022-2023" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.
Products covered include bonded, coated, non-woven, powder, pastes, grit, grinding media, and abrasive materials.
The Abrasives Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
Research Objectives
To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
To determine the size of the total market opportunity by abrasive product types, end-user industry, and applications by country and geographic market;
To assess the growth potential for abrasive materials and products;
To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market;
To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
3M
AA Abrasives
Accurate Diamond Tool
Action Superabrasives
Adamas Laboratory
Advanced Abrasives
Alldyne
Alliance Abrasives Catalog
Alloy Carbide
Almatis
AMF International
ARC Abrasives
Awuko
BDMetrics
Beaufort Composite Technologies
Bibielle Abrasive Technologies
C-E Minerals
Camel Grinding Wheels
CARBO Ceramics
Carborundum Universal
Ceramtec
Changxing Diamond Abrasives
China Abrasives Import & Export (CAEC)
China Molybdenum
CoorsTek
DiamondBack Abrasive
Donhad
DRONCO
Dynabrade
Element Six (E6)
Electro Abrasives
Energo
Engis
Ervin
Euro Ceramics
Even Cut Abrasive
Falcon Abrasive
Fansteel
Fibras Para El Aseo
Fives Cinetic
Flexovit
Fox Industries
FROHN
Fujian Duoling Steel Group
Fujimi
GE/Momentive
Georgia Grinding Wheel
Glen Mills
GLIT/GEMTEX
Grinding Media
Gurit
Harbour Group
Henkel
Hitachi Metals
Hoffmann Group
Hunan Real Tech Superabrasive & Tool
Hunan Nonferrous Metals
Iljin
Imerys
JacksonLea
Kaitai
Kennametal
KLINGSPOR
Kyocera
Lapmaster Wolters
Lucintel
Meister Abrasives
Merit Abrasives
MetalTec Steel Abrasive
Micro Abrasives
M.K. Morse
MLP Steel
Moly-Cop
Morgan Abrasives & Industrial Supplies
Moyco
National Abrasives
National Metal
Pacific Abrasive
Peerless Metal
PFERD
Pine Zone Abrasives Industry
Purgex Purging Compounds
Radiac
Roesler Metal Finishing
Saint-Gobain/Norton
Sandvik
SAIT Overseas Technical Trading
Scaw Metals Group
sia Abrasives
Sintobrator
Sodiff
Stellram
Sumitomo
Sunnen
Tan Kong Precision Tech
Toshiba
Universal Superabrasives
Volzhsky Abrasives Works
VSM Coated Abrasives
Vulkan
W Abrasives
Walter Surface Technologies
Warren/Amplex Superabrasives
Washington-Mills/Exolon
Weiler
Wendt
Wheelabrator
Winterthur
Zavod
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
Abrasive & Superabrasive Products Defined
Manufacturing Process
Abrasives manufacturing Process: Synthetic Fabrication Process, Sol Gel
Bonded Abrasives by bond: vitrified, resin, metal, other
Classifying Abrasive Products: Grain size, Application
Selecting Abrasive Products
Competitive Products
Standards
Technological Drivers
General Machining
Shifts in Manufacturing Technology
Abrasive Material Advances Increase Efficiency
Workpiece Material Changes Affecting Abrasive Markets
New Technology Developments
Section Two: Market Overview
Total Industry Analysis
General Market Trends
Factors Affecting Demand
Organic Growth within Existing Markets
New Application Areas
Supply Chain Analysis
Raw Materials
Ceramics
Diamond
Naturally Occurring Elements
Product Market Data and Analysis
Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Product Type: 2021-2027
Pricing Trends by Product Type
Average Annual Growth Rate 2021-2027
Regional Market Data and Analysis
Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Country: 2021-2027
Pricing Trends & Analysis by Country
Regional Consumption Trends
Developing Nations versus Mature Economies
Manufacturing Trends by Country
Distribution Channels
Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2021-2027
Distributors
Direct to the End-User
Value Added Resellers
End-User Industry Analysis
Total Market by End-User Industry
Growth Trends and Forecasts by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
High Growth Markets in a Slow Global Economy
Application Breakdown
End-User Criteria for Vendor and Product Selection
Competitive Environment
Barriers of Market Entry
Capital Investment
Supply Chain
Customer Loyalty
Global Trade
Factors of Competition
Competitor Sales and Market Shares
Pricing Trends
Marketing Strategies
New Market Entrants
Barriers to Market Entry
Performance versus Price
Manufacturing Processes
End-User Criteria for Product Selection
Company Strategies
Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses
Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies
Future Outlook
Competitive Products
Technological Changes Affecting Demand
Section Three: Abrasive Materials
Product Types include:
Ceramics
Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)
Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)
Other Aluminas
Boron Carbide
Cermets
Silicon Nitride
Composites
Superabrasives
Diamond
CBN/PcBN
Metallic
Steel Shot & Grit
Aluminum Shot
Copper Shot
Zinc shot
Plastic
Acrylic
Urea
Melamine
Other Naturally Occurring
Emery
Flint
Other
General Market Trends
Market for Abrasive Materials by Type and Sub-Type ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Supply Chains
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Market for Superabrasives
Diamond, CBN/PcBN
Pricing Trends
Average Selling Price by Type and Volume
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
Supplier Sales and Market Shares
Main Competitive Factors
Pricing Trends
Marketing Strategies
New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Four: Bonded Abrasives
Product Types include:
Grinding Wheels
Cut-Off Wheels
Segments
Dressers
Files
Points
Sticks
Stones
Cones
Other
Bond Types include:
Vitrified
Resin
Metal
Other
Market by Product Type
Market for Bonded Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Market by Bond Type
Market for Bonded Abrasives by Bond ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Market by Abrasive Grade
Market for Bonded Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
Supplier Sales and Market Shares
Main Competitive Factors
Pricing Trends
Marketing Strategies
New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Five: Coated Abrasives
Product Types include:
Discs
Belts
Rolls
Flap-Wheels/Discs
Sheets
Sponges
Other
Market by Product Type
Market for Coated Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Market by Abrasive Grade
Market for Coated Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
Supplier Sales and Market Shares
Main Competitive Factors
Pricing Trends
Marketing Strategies
New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Six: Non-Woven Abrasives
Product Types include:
Pads
Belts
Discs
Wheels
Rolls
Other
Market by Product Type
Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Market by Abrasive Grade
Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
Supplier Sales and Market Shares
Main Competitive Factors
Pricing Trends
Marketing Strategies
New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Seven: Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds
Product Types include:
Slurries/Pastes
Loose Powders
Compounds
Market by Product Type
Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Market by Abrasive Grade
Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
Supplier Sales and Market Shares
Main Competitive Factors
Pricing Trends
Marketing Strategies
New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Eight: Grinding Media
Product Types include:
Balls
Beads
Pellets
Grades include:
Ceramic
Metal
Steel
Glass
Polymer
Carbide
Other
Market by Product Type
Market for Grinding Media by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Market by Abrasive Grade
Market for Grinding Media by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
Average Selling Price by Type
Pricing Trends and Forecasts
Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
Supplier Sales and Market Shares
Main Competitive Factors
Pricing Trends
Marketing Strategies
New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
