The Global Absorption Chillers Market is forecast to grow by $741.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period

Global Absorption Chillers Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the absorption chillers market and is forecast to grow by $741.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period.

Our report on the absorption chillers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of absorption chillers across various industries, the growing adoption of district heating and cooling infrastructure, and stringent regulations on refrigerant use.



The absorption chillers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• HVAC



By Type

• Lithium bromide

• Ammonia



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs as one of the prime reasons driving the absorption chillers market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of smart connected chillers and technological advances in absorption chillers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the absorption chillers market covers the following areas:

• Absorption chillers market sizing

• Absorption chillers market forecast

• Absorption chillers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading absorption chillers market vendors that include BROAD Group, Carrier Global Corp., Century Corp., CNIM SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH, Ebara Corp., Helioclim, Johnson Controls International Plc., Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Robur Spa, Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd., THE PAR GROUP, Thermax Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, World Energy Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and Berg Chilling Systems Inc. Also, the absorption chillers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



