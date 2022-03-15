U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.36
    +50.25 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.53
    +303.29 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,802.92
    +221.70 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.04
    +20.32 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.52
    -7.49 (-7.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.60
    -45.20 (-2.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.31 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1100
    -0.0300 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0063 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1230
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,061.57
    +44.34 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.89
    +5.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.95
    -45.52 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

The Global Accelerometers Market is expected to grow by $ 652.82 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Accelerometers Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the accelerometers market and it is poised to grow by $ 652. 82 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.

New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Accelerometers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244737/?utm_source=GNW
68% during the forecast period. Our report on the accelerometers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from end-users, the emergence of MEMS technology, and the growing need for industrial automation. In addition, rising demand from end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The accelerometers market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The accelerometers market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Industrial
• Automotive
• Consumer electronics
• Aerospace and defense
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising demand in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the accelerometers market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand from consumer electronics, and the burgeoning aerospace and defense industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the accelerometers market covers the following areas:
• Accelerometers market sizing
• Accelerometers market forecast
• Accelerometers market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading accelerometers market vendors that include Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innalabs Ltd., iXblue SAS, Kistler Instrumente AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., MEMSIC (Tianjin) Co. Ltd., Navigation Electronics Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Physical Logic Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Safran Colibrys SA, SBG Systems SAS, Sensor AS, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, VectorNav Technologies LLC, and TDK Corp. Also, the accelerometers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244737/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • British electric vehicle manufacturer postpones start of production at Rock Hill facility

    The company will focus its electric bus production in the U.K. and intends to begin making vans in Charlotte later this year.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Oil prices tumble below $100 on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Walmart Announces Plans to Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers this Year, Expands to New Locations

    Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced plans today to make Toronto, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia two new Walmart Global Tech hubs because of their growing tech presence, connection to Walmart and broad and diverse local talent. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally this fiscal year.

  • Shenzhen lockdown will not have a big impact on iPhone production -J.P.Morgan

    Apple's key supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, said it had suspended operations in Shenzhen until further notice and would deploy backup plants to reduce disruption. "We believe the impact from the Shenzhen lockdown on iPhone EMS build should be limited (~10% maximum of global iPhone production), due to low season and small production exposure to Shenzhen," analyst Gokul Hariharan wrote in a note dated Monday.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Intel Plans $19 Billion German Mega Factory in European Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. pledged to invest 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion) to build a cutting-edge semiconductor production site in Germany, marking the beginning of Europe’s ambitious attempt to lure global chipmakers back to the region. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leav

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • The 2 Safest Oil Dividends Right Now

    In periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, investors often seek out dividend stocks as a source of stability. Last year, the asset managers at Hartford Funds released a report on the performance of the S&P 500 index with dividends and without, going all the way back to 1930. From 1970 on, dividends represented an amazing 84% of the broad market index's total return.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • American Airlines stock climbs after revenue outlook raised, but costs estimate also increased

    Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air carrier joined a number of its peers in raising its first-quarter revenue outlook, but said that would be "more than offset" by rising fuel and other expenses. The company now expects revenue to be down 17% from the same period in 2019, compared with previous guidance of down 20% to 22%, while cutting its capacity estimate to down 10% to 12% from down 8% to 10%. The company now expects fuel prices per

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Wheat Rises as Buyers Look to Fill Supply Gap, Drought Hits U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat edged higher on signs of fresh crop demand and as dryness grips key growing areas in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullMajor importer Turkey is seeking wheat for later

  • Bitmain Launches the ‘Most Power-Efficient Bitcoin Miner’ to Date

    Bitmain’s new liquid cooling miner rig – S19 XP Hyd is supposed to be one of its most power-efficient models to date.

  • Raytheon's CEO pay rose 11% last year to $23.3M

    In the first full year since completing the merger with United Technologies, total compensation for Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s chief executive rose 11% to $23.3 million. The company's top financial executive also saw his pay grow to $5.1 million, representing a 71% increase over the previous year. CEO Gregory Hayes was paid $23.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to Raytheon's (NYSE: RTX) proxy statement, filed Monday.