Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market Report 2023: A $7.2 Billion by 2030 - Definition, Scope, Importance, Types & Applications

Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Managed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 28.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $577.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.2% CAGR



The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$577.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.9% and 21.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.8% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Omnipresence of Crime Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the ACaaS Market

Countries With Poor Safety Scores Present Untapped Opportunities for ACaaS

Focus on Building Resilient Facility Management Security Bodes Well

Benefits of Digital Management of Physical Access Processes

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): Definition, Scope, Importance, Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Induced Rise in Murder & Burglary to Drive Need for Home & Building Access Control Solutions in the Post COVID-19 Era

Internal Employee Theft, Shop Lifting & Commercial Theft Spurs Demand for Access Control in Commercial Facilities

Rise in Number of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Growth of ACaaS

Growing Number of Smart Homes Drives Adoption & Deployment of Access Control Systems & Services

Growing Adoption of Card-Based EACS to Restrict Unauthorized Entry & Access Bodes Well for Adoption of ACaaS

Growing Investments in the Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments to Benefit Adoption of Access Control Services

Trends Towards Outsourcing Preps Opportunity for ACaaS

Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy

Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services

ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants

Here's Why Multi Factor Authentication Is Growing in Popularity in Access Control

Industrial Automation, 4.0 & Smart Factories Double the Focus on Access Control in Industrial & Manufacturing Plants. Here's Why

Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes Up the Urgency to Invest in Physical Access Control Systems & Services

Stringent Physical Security Regulations Create Favorable Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services

Here's How AI is Revolutionizing Access Control

Access Control in Retail Industry Rises in Importance

