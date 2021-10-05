U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Global Access Control Reader Market (2021 to 2026) - by Industry, Product Type and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Access Control Reader Market Research Report by Industry, by Product Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Access Control Reader Market size was estimated at USD 3,462.67 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,796.06 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.96% to reach USD 6,123.15 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Access Control Reader to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Industry, the Access Control Reader Market was studied across Commercial, Government, and Residential.

  • Based on Technology, the Access Control Reader Market was studied across DESFire, LEGIC Advant, MIFARE, and iCLASS.

  • Based on Product Type, the Access Control Reader Market was studied across Biometric Reader, Card-Based Reader, and Multi-Technology Reader. The Biometric Reader is further studied across Face Recognition, Fingerprint, IRIS Recognition, Palm Recognition, Vein Recognition, and Voice Recognition. The Card-Based Reader is further studied across Magnetic Stripe Reader, Proximity Card Reader (125 Khz), and Smart Card Reader (13.56 Mhz).

  • Based on Region, the Access Control Reader Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evluates and categorizes the vendors in the Access Control Reader Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Access Control Reader Market, including Advanced Card Systems Ltd., Allegion PLC, AMAG Technology, Inc., Assa Abloy AB, Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Brivo, Inc., Castles Technology, dormakaba Holding AG, DUALi Inc., Gallagher Group, Gemalto N.V., IDEMIA, Identiv, Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Mantra Softech (India) Pvt Ltd, Napco Security Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nedap N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Pax Technology Ltd., Paxton Access Ltd., Peter Hengstler Gmbh+Co, Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Salto Systems Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Suprema Inc., Tyco Security Products, and Vanderbilt, LLC.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Access Control Reader Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Access Control Reader Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Access Control Reader Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Access Control Reader Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Access Control Reader Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Access Control Reader Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Access Control Reader Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing installation of wireless security system
5.1.1.2. Rising awareness pertinent to residential security systems
5.1.1.3. Technological innovations such as biometrics is increasing their application in manufacturing units, enterprises and government facilities
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Reduced awareness of security systems
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing demand for infrastructure facilities in emerging economies
5.1.3.2. Threat of terrorism and criminal activities increases security management
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Risk of privacy and security breach
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Access Control Reader Market, by Industry
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Commercial
6.3. Government
6.4. Residential

7. Access Control Reader Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. DESFire
7.3. LEGIC Advant
7.4. MIFARE
7.5. iCLASS

8. Access Control Reader Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Biometric Reader
8.2.1. Face Recognition
8.2.2. Fingerprint
8.2.3. IRIS Recognition
8.2.4. Palm Recognition
8.2.5. Vein Recognition
8.2.6. Voice Recognition
8.3. Card-Based Reader
8.3.1. Magnetic Stripe Reader
8.3.2. Proximity Card Reader (125 Khz)
8.3.3. Smart Card Reader (13.56 Mhz)
8.4. Multi-Technology Reader

9. Americas Access Control Reader Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Access Control Reader Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Access Control Reader Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Advanced Card Systems Ltd.
13.2. Allegion PLC
13.3. AMAG Technology, Inc.
13.4. Assa Abloy AB
13.5. Avigilon Corporation
13.6. Axis Communications AB
13.7. Brivo, Inc.
13.8. Castles Technology
13.9. dormakaba Holding AG
13.10. DUALi Inc.
13.11. Gallagher Group
13.12. Gemalto N.V.
13.13. IDEMIA
13.14. Identiv, Inc.
13.15. Johnson Controls International PLC
13.16. Mantra Softech (India) Pvt Ltd
13.17. Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
13.18. NEC Corporation
13.19. Nedap N.V.
13.20. Panasonic Corporation
13.21. Pax Technology Ltd.
13.22. Paxton Access Ltd.
13.23. Peter Hengstler Gmbh+Co
13.24. Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd
13.25. Robert Bosch GmbH
13.26. Salto Systems Limited
13.27. Schneider Electric SE
13.28. Suprema Inc.
13.29. Tyco Security Products
13.30. Vanderbilt, LLC

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu9x50

