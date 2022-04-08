U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,567.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,545.50
    +9.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.59
    +0.56 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.53
    -0.57 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3050
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0900
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,615.43
    +223.57 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.60
    +12.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.82
    +65.01 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Report 2022-2026: Integration of AP with ERP System, Embedded Finance, Boom in Fintech, Benefits over Traditional AP Process

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Accounts Payable Automation Market: Analysis By Development Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, ME&A and LATAM) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global accounts payable automation market by value, by deployment type, & region. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the accounts payable automation market.

Accounts Payable Automation technology helps businesses in achieving a more efficient, expeditious and accurate way to handle this back-end financial process. The software eliminates the manual processing of accounts payable by establishing a digital workflow for data entry, invoice matching, coding invoices and approval routing.

With the help of AP automation, organizations can brought down their processing costs and can work on improving working capital ratio. By data being stored onto a single platform, makes it easier for financial managers to audit the information.

The global accounts payable automation market is projected to grow significantly during the period of 2022-2026. The global accounts payable automation market is expected to increase due to rapid adoption of cloud services, embedded finance, availability of critical financial data, benefits over traditional AP process, integration of AP with ERP system, and boom in Fintech,. Yet, the market faces some challenges like data security and employees concerns regarding AP automation.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global accounts payable automation market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global accounts payable automation market is moderately fragmented with many top market players operating worldwide. The key players of the accounts payable automation market are SAGE Group, SAP, Oracle Corporation, and Tiplati are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Accounts Payable Automation: An Overview
2.1.1 benefits of Accounts Payable Automation
2.1.2 Process if Accounts Payable Automation
2.1.3 Data Extraction Techniques
2.1.4 Components Covered by Accounts Payable Automation
2.1.5 Manual Vs. Automated Account Payable Process
2.2 Accounts Payable Automation Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Accounts Payable Automation Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market by Deployment Type (On-premises & Cloud)
3.1.3 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, & Latin America)
3.2 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market: Deployment Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global On-premises Accounts Payable Automation Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Cloud Accounts Payable Automation Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Accounts Payable Automation Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Accounts Payable Automation Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Accounts Payable Automation Market by Region (The US, Canada, & Mexico)
4.1.3 The US Accounts Payable Automation Market by Value
4.1.4 Canada Accounts Payable Automation Market by Value
4.1.5 Mexico Accounts Payable Automation Market by Value
4.2 Asia Pacific Accounts Payable Automation Market: An Analysis
4.3 Europe Accounts Payable Automation Market: An Analysis
4.4 Middle East & Africa Accounts Payable Automation Market: An Analysis
4.5 Latin America Accounts Payable Automation Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Accounts Payable Automation
5.1.2 Post-COVID Scenario

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Cloud
6.1.2 Embedded Finance
6.1.3 Boom in Fintech
6.1.4 Availability of Critical Financial Data
6.1.5 Benefits over Traditional AP Process
6.1.6 Integration of AP with ERP system
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Data Security
6.2.2 Employees Concerns Regarding AP Automation
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
6.3.2 Portalization and Self Service Maximization
6.3.3 Analytics and Proactive AP Controls
6.3.4 Environmental Friendly Invoicing
6.3.5 Remote Working

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Players: Platform Availability Comparison
7.3 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Players by Investment

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Financial Overview
8.3 Business Strategy

  • SAGE Group

  • SAP

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Tiplati

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0rprt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • The most bullish story in the stock market right now: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 8, 2022.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel Has an Unpleasant Message For Buffett, Dimon

    Bitcoin has always divided the old guard and the young guard of finance. It has often been presented as a fight between Wall Street and the people, or in a more recent version Wall Street against the young amateur traders of Reddit. The reason for this clash is that the old guard is supposedly opposed to the emergence and flourishing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, because this new industry is disrupting traditional finance.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Cassava Stock: Despite Overhangs, the Risk-Reward Looks Appealing, Says Analyst

    It’s been a miserable week for investors in clinical-stage biotechnology company Cassava Sciences (SAVA). The stock tumbled over 20% following a fireside chat, where CEO Remi Barbier outlined the progress being made in bringing simufilam, Cassava’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug candidate, to fruition. Investors have had a love/hate affair with simufilam, sending shares stratospheric last year after the drug appeared to be hitting landmarks no other Alzheimer’s candidate had reached before. But