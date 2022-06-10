ReportLinker

The Global Acerola Extract Market size is expected to reach $24. 3 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7. 3% CAGR during the forecast period. Acerola is a little tree with cherry-like fruits that is referred to as the acerola cherry due to its size and shape.

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acerola Extract Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Form, By Nature, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273315/?utm_source=GNW

Vitamin C, vitamin A, thiamine, and niacin are all abundant in this fruit, which is native to warm areas of the Western Hemisphere. It also contains a lot of antioxidants. In addition, this fruit extract is utilized in bakery items, defrosted dairy, confectionery products, jams and candies, drinks, and snacks, among other things. Moreover, they are also employed in dietary fiber supplements and nutritional supplements.



It has a cherry-like appearance but is much smaller in size. It is also high in vitamin B1, Vitamin A, B3, and B2, as well as Vitamin C, which is extremely nutrient-dense. In addition, the fruit is also known for its antioxidant properties, bioflavonoids, and carotenoids, among other nutrients. The acerola tree is also planted for its use as a hedge and as a decorative plant.



Because of the berry’s nutritional and physiological benefits, acerola extraction is witnessing a huge surge in the number of industries that use it in their products. Moreover, the increase in demand for acerola extracts in the beverage industry is largely due to a shift in public preference to the availability of low-calorie beverages. Additionally, in recent years, the rising demand for organic food components among food manufacturers has generated the potential for the acerola extracts market to grow. Furthermore, the beneficial properties of acerola extract on skin cells are boosting its application in the private care sector.



COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 is expected to have an impact on the majority of enterprises in the food and beverage industry. Indeed, the industry’s pessimistic predictions are becoming a reality due to falling raw material costs, supply chain bottlenecks, spending slowdowns, and credit market concerns. To assist in curbing the spread of the virus and for economic reasons, some big food and beverage corporations have closed operations and are considering the extent of layoffs. For example, the food and beverage manufacturing industry, which employs thousands of people in the United States, is expected to be hard hit during this outbreak, owing to two factors viz. various jobs are on-site and cannot be performed remotely, and second, supply has been reduced due to slowed economic activity. Businesses and governments place a high focus on protecting the health of their customers and employees.



Market Growth Factors



High awareness about the health advantages of acerola extract



Ascorbic acid is a water-soluble vitamin that is essential for good health. Humans, unlike most plants and animals, are unable to manufacture ascorbic acid. As a result, it is required as a dietary supplement for humans. Acerola is a vitamin C-rich natural food. In addition, acerola is one of the few fruits that include phenolics, anthocyanins, flavonoids, and carotenoids in significant amounts, in addition to being a good source of ascorbic acid. Additionally, Acerola is a popular supplement for preventing vitamin C insufficiency. It is also used to treat the common cold, diarrhea, and other ailments.



The trend of clean label products in the food and beverage sector



When it comes to food and beverage items, the clean label has become a new standard. Natural antioxidants in processed food products have become increasingly popular as consumers seek out natural products that incorporate intrinsically natural, fresh, nutritious, and balanced nutrients. In addition, consumers are willing to spend a premium price for a food or drink product created with components they recognize and trust. Consumers believe natural substances are safer and healthier, hence natural antioxidants are more likely to be approved than synthetic antioxidants. Acerola extract is getting popular in the food and beverage sector as a natural antioxidant. In the food and beverage business, the recent interest in clean-label products, which is slowly becoming mandated globally, presents a variety of potential opportunities for acerola extract manufacturers.



Market Restraining Factors



Substitutes are readily available



Acerola includes many phytonutrients like carotenoids, anthocyanins, phenolics, and flavonoids, and is one of the greatest natural sources of ascorbic acid. Acerola has a large reservoir of phytonutrients, which gives it a superior antioxidant capacity and a variety of additional benefits. Apart from acerola, there are a number of other natural sources that are high in antioxidants, such as rosemary extract and green tea extracts. The Mediterranean herb Rosmarinus officinalis is used to make rosemary extract. The antioxidant properties of rosemary are attributed to the phenolic chemicals found in the plant.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Dry and Liquid. The Liquid segment held a significant revenue share of the Acerola Extract Market in 2020. This is because some people prefer liquid acerola over dry form as it is easy to consume. In addition, many players are rolling out innovative liquid products to fulfill the changing customer preferences.



Nature Outlook



Based on Nature, the market is segmented into Conventional and Organic. In 2020, the Conventional segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the Acerola Extract Market. Synthetic chemical fertilizers, insecticides, herbicides, and other continuous inputs are used in traditional acerola farming. As a result, traditional acerola farming is often resource- and energy-intensive, raising the total cost of production. When compared to organic farming, traditional farming has higher productivity.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Meat Products, Bakery & Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages, and Others. In 2020, the Meat Products segment collected the maximum revenue share of the Acerola Extract Market. This is because consumers regard color to be the most important aspect in judging the quality of fresh meat. The color of the meat alone is used by consumers to assess its freshness. As a result, it’s critical for meat producers to avoid color loss in their goods in order to attract and maintain customers. By successfully slowing the oxidation of the iron ion in the myoglobin molecule, the acerola extract helps to delay color loss. Moreover, it maintains the hue of fresh meat (myoglobin) decreased, enabling it to retain color.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the dominating region in the overall Acerola Extract Market. This is because of the high consumption of acerola in the countries like the US and Canada of the regional market. In addition, the region is home to some of the prominent market players that are constantly involved in introducing unique products with attractive packaging and prices.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Döhler Gmbh, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Handary S.A., Kemin Industries, Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Nexira, Inc., Amway Corporation, The Green Labs LLC, Givaudan S.A., and Symrise AG.



Strategies deployed in Acerola Extract Market



Apr-2019: Givaudan Active Beauty rolled out Adaptogenes Botanicals Solution, a collection developed from ten botanical extracts such as moringa, aloe vera, turmeric, and acerola to chill the skin and the body. The new solution is developed from moringa leaves with dermo-purifying benefits and turmeric with radiance virtues and is available in two different forms. One is utilized as a mask to detoxify the skin and make it look fresh and radiant, and the second is a moringa powder, which can be mixed with a large glass of water, juice, or smoothie to improve the effects of the mask and work on the inner beauty.



Sep-2017: Naturex, a subsidiary of Givaudan S.A. launched a new "Energy Boost" collection consisting of two concepts made of cornelian and acerola cherry extracts. Through this launch, the company expanded its "Beauty Food" portfolio of natural skincare solutions which are developed from ingredients extracted from plants found in the food chain. Moreover, there are known benefits of the antioxidant power and cornelian cherry in skincare. In vitro studies have showcased that it restores by +710% the production of catalase, an enzyme that secures the skin from oxidative damage. In addition, the acerola cherry (Malpighia glabra L.) is well known for its very high vitamin C content and antioxidant power.



Jun-2017: Naturex, a subsidiary of Givaudan S.A. introduced Cleanatis M1 and M2, the two botanical-based preservatives that are more effective as compared to artificial preservatives in fighting Listeria and Salmonella in processed meat products. The two new products provide meat makers with a highly effective natural solution that can assist in preventing product damage, but without the demerits of available antimicrobials, which often have a significant impact on the organoleptic properties of the end-product.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Form



• Dry



• Liquid



By Nature



• Conventional



• Organic



By Application



• Meat Products



• Bakery & Confectioneries



• Dairy & Frozen Desserts



• Beverages



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Döhler Gmbh



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Handary S.A.



• Kemin Industries, Inc.



• Foodchem International Corporation



• Nexira, Inc.



• Amway Corporation



• The Green Labs LLC



• Givaudan S.A.



• Symrise AG



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



