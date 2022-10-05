Global Acne Drugs Market Report 2022: Development of Effective Therapeutics and Treatment Alternatives to Spur Further Growth
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acne drugs market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of using premium skin care products is driving the market growth.
The market is further being driven by the development of effective therapeutics and treatment alternatives with reduced side effects and high potential. Increasing consumer preference for products manufactured using natural ingredients is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are, therefore, developing products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, green tea, honey, jojoba oil and rosemary, for treating acne. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the proliferation of online retail platforms that offer customized acne drugs according to the user's skin type, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Acne Type:
Comedonal
Inflammatory
Cystic
Postsurgical/Wound
Breakup by Drug Class:
Retinoids
Antibiotics
Hormonal Agents
Combination Drugs
Others
Breakup by Drug Type:
OTC Drugs
Prescription Drugs
Breakup by Route of Administration:
Topical
Oral
Injectable
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
