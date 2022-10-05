Global Acne Drugs Market Report 2022: Development of Effective Therapeutics and Treatment Alternatives to Spur Further Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acne drugs market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of using premium skin care products is driving the market growth.

The market is further being driven by the development of effective therapeutics and treatment alternatives with reduced side effects and high potential. Increasing consumer preference for products manufactured using natural ingredients is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are, therefore, developing products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, green tea, honey, jojoba oil and rosemary, for treating acne. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the proliferation of online retail platforms that offer customized acne drugs according to the user's skin type, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Acne Type:

Comedonal

Inflammatory

Cystic

Postsurgical/Wound

Breakup by Drug Class:

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Hormonal Agents

Combination Drugs

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

OTC Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

