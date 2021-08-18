U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Global acoustic insulation market size to amass USD 17.8 billion by 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·6 min read

The research report on ‘global acoustic insulation market’ delivers a comprehensive analysis of the major development trends, restraints, and other expansion avenues prevailing in this business space.

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable sources, global acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 13.6 billion in the year 2020 and is likely to expand with a CAGR of 3.9% during the study period, ultimately reaching USD 17.8 billion by 2027. This can be attributed to growing concerns of noise pollution and strict regulations that encourage the use of insulations.

The study also talks about the various market segmentations such as by type, end-use industry, and geographical reach, while emphasizing on the key contributors towards the overall industry remuneration. It also discusses the business-centric strategies implemented by the market majors in order to acquire a competitive lead in this market space.

Acoustic insulation is basically a soundproofing method which can help in reducing the sound intensity associated with a specific source or receptor. The product affects sound in two distinct ways, either through noise reduction or noise absorption.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3991232/

It is also worth mentioning that acoustic insulation can absorb, transmit and redirect the vibrations or sound waves, which further allows sound to pass through objects. Thus, rising health concerns associated with noise pollution and strict reforms for insulation are stimulating global acoustic insulation industry outlook.

One of the most common health problems caused by continue exposure to noise pollution is NIHL (Noise Induced Hearing Loss). Loud noise exposure can also result in sleep disturbances, high blood pressure, and heart diseases. As per Statista, around 430 million people were suffering from hearing loss in 2019 and is likely to reach 711 million by the year 2050.

Apart from this, growing importance of using sustainable solutions coupled with supportive regulatory outlook that encourage using energy efficient materials are paving the way towards global acoustic insulation market growth. The slowdown of the European construction sector could, however, act as a bottleneck to the expansion of the market.

Considering the geographical landscape

Global acoustic insulation industry, based on regional analysis, is bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Europe currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to depict similar growth trends in the ensuing years. Rapid industrialization in Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, and Italy coupled with growing demand for soundproofing solutions are favoring the regional market outlook.

Asia-Pacific is also likely to develop as a major revenue generator for this market space, primarily due to growing industrial sector in India and China.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-acoustic-insulation-market-size-research

Global Acoustic Insulation Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Elastomers Foam

  • Foamed Plastic

  • Mineral Wool

  • Others

Global Acoustic Insulation Market by End-use Industry (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Industrial and OEM

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

  • Transportation

  • Building and Construction

Global Acoustic Insulation Market by Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

  • Canada

  • United States

Asia-Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • South Korea

  Australia

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

  • Italy

  • Germany

  • Spain

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Rest of Europe

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Acoustic Insulation Market Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Johns Manville

  • BASF SE

  • Kingspan Group plc

  • Owens Corning

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • Rockwool International A/S

  • Soprema Inc.

  • Armacell

  • Knauf Insulation

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Acoustic Insulation Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Acoustic Insulation Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Acoustic Insulation Market, by End Use Industry, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Acoustic Insulation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Acoustic Insulation Market Dynamics

3.1. Acoustic Insulation Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising health issues associated with noise pollution

3.1.1.2. Stringent regulations for insulation

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Slowdown in the European construction industry

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing focus on sustainability and favorable government regulations regarding energy efficiency

Chapter 4. Global Acoustic Insulation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Acoustic Insulation Market, by Type

a. Market Snapshot

5.1. Global Acoustic Insulation Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.2. Global Acoustic Insulation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Acoustic Insulation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Mineral Wool

5.3.2. Foamed Plastic

5.3.3. Elastomeric Foam

5.3.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Acoustic Insulation Market, by End Use Industry

b. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Acoustic Insulation Market by End Use Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Acoustic Insulation Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use Industry2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Acoustic Insulation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Building and Construction

6.3.2. Transportation

6.3.3. Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

6.3.4. Energy and Utilities

6.3.5. Industrial and OEM

Chapter 7. Global Acoustic Insulation Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Insulation Market Size, Growth Potential, Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Global Insulation Market is expected to exceed USD 80 billion by 2026, as per new research report. The proliferating real-estate investments globally is driving the market share. Increasing population, urbanization, and environmental changes has influenced the demand for sustainable and smart infrastructure solutions. Offering effective building approaches along with the ability to provide actual planning, designing, and integration are the key factors fueling the market growth. Asia Pacific is set to dominate the insulation market share over the study period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand in China owing to rapidly growing construction and industrial markets.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.groundalerts.com/


