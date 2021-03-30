Global Acoustic Microscopy Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027
Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 8. - Influencer Pool: 1217. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.
New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acidity Regulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039726/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Acidity Regulators Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acidity Regulators estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acetic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Citric Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
- The Acidity Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
- Lactic Acid Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
- In the global Lactic Acid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$489.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$732.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Archer Daniels Midland Company
ATP Group
Bartek Ingredients Inc.
Brenntag North America, Inc.
Caremoli SpA
Cargill, Inc.
Celrich Products Pvt., Ltd.
Chemelco International B.V.
Corbion NV
FBC Industries, Inc.
Foodchem International Corporation
Fosfa A.S.
Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.
Gehring-Montgomery Inc.
Gremount International Co. Ltd
H Plus Limited
Hawkins Watts Limited
Isegen South AfriCA (Pty) Ltd.
Jones Hamilton Co.
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
Niche Trading N.V.
Parry Enterprises India Limited (PEIL)
Prinova Group LLC.
Tate & Lyle PLC
Univar Canada Ltd.
Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039726/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Acidity Regulators Market: Rising Demand from Processed Foods
to Improve Shelf Life and Control Adulterations
Beverages Dominate the Global Market for Acidity Regulators
EXHIBIT 1: Global Beverage Market: Volume Sales in Billion
Liters for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Global Market for Food-Grade Acetic Acid Market for
the Year 2018: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by
Leading Players
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Acidity Regulators: A Major Food Additive
EXHIBIT 3: Global Food Additives Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2016, 2020 and 2024
Billion for the Years 2016, 2020 and 202
EXHIBIT 4: Global Packaged Food Market: Revenues in US$
Trillion for the years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Advanced and Innovative Packaging Solutions in the F&B Industry
Robust Growth in Consumption of Processed and Ready-to-Eat
Products Lead Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Convenience & Processed Food Industry:
Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and
2022
Growing Demand for Fast Food Drives Acidity Regulators Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Fast Food Market: Sales in $ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Increasing Strong Shelf Life: A Key Property Driving Demand for
Acidity Regulators
Increased Consumption of Sauces, Dressings & Condiments and
Health Products
EXHIBIT 7: Global Sauces, Dressings, And Condiments Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for the years 2018
and 2022
Increasing Consumer Focus on Nutrition and Food Safety
Use of Natural Food Ingredients for Minimizing Adulteration
Drives Acidity Regulators Demand
Stringent Government Regulations on Food Additives
Product Overview
Acidity Regulator: An Introduction
Benefits of Acidity Regulators
Functions of Acidity Regulators
Types of Acidity Regulators
Acetic Acid
Citric Acid
Lactic Acid
Malic Acid
Phosphoric Acid
Major Applications of Acidity Regulators
Beverages
Sauces
Processed Foods
Bakery & Confectionery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Acidity Regulators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acetic Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Acetic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acetic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Citric Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Citric Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Lactic Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Lactic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lactic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Malic Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Malic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Malic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Phosphoric Acid
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Phosphoric Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Phosphoric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Processed Foods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Processed Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Processed Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Bakery &
Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Acidity Regulators
by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid,
Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Acidity Regulators
by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid,
Phosphoric Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Acidity Regulators
by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid,
Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid, Citric
Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Acidity Regulators
by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by Type -
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid,
Phosphoric Acid and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acetic Acid,
Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments,
Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Acidity Regulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid,
Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acidity
Regulators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric
Acid and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Beverages, Sauces, Dressings &
Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acidity
Regulators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods,
Bakery & Confectionery and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Acidity
Regulators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acidity Regulators
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Acidity
Regulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039726/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001