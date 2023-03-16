NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Acrylic Resins Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acrylic Resins estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Methacrylates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylates segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Acrylic Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- Altuglas International

- Anderson Development Company Inc.

- Arkema Group

- Arkema Inc.

- Asahi Kasei Corporation

- BASF SE

- DIC Corporation

- Dow Inc.

- Evonik Industries AG

- Formosa Plastics Corporation

- Kaneka Corporation

- Kuraray Co. Ltd.

- LG Chem Ltd.

- Lotte Chemical Corporation

- Lucite International

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

- Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

- Plaskolite Inc.

- PPG Industries Inc.

- Reichhold Inc.

- Royal DSM N.V.

- Solvay S.A.

- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Unigel S.A.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Acrylic Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arkema S.A. (France)

Altuglas International (USA)

Arkema, Inc. (USA)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Lucite International (UK)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Anderson Development Company, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Plaskolite, Inc. (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Reichhold, Inc. (USA)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Unigel S.A. (Brazil)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acrylic Acid Market to Maintain Growth Momentum

Superabsorbent Polymers: Driving Demand for Acrylic Acid in

Emerging Countries

Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream

Applications

Bio-based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable

Solutions for Medical Sector

Resins Market Going Green

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Propel Growth of Acrylic Resins

Environmental Legislation - Coatings Industry Comes Under Close

Scrutiny

Paints & Coatings: The Largest End-Use Market for Acrylic Resins

Favorable Prospects for Coatings: Opportunities for Acrylic

Resins Market

Acrylic Surface Coatings: Positive Growth Prospects

Textile Industry: Recovery to Boost Acrylic Resins Consumption

Rising Demand for Synthetic Fibers to Drive Growth

Acrylic Fibers and Textiles - A Peek into Current and Future

Market Prospects

Acrylonitrile: The Raw Material

New Applications & Eco-Friendly Adhesives: Opportunities for

Acrylic Resins Market

Acrylics in Paper & Paperboard Market: Influenced by Industrial

Production Activity

Acrylic Resins Demand in Plastics Industry: An Overview

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Construction Industry: Recovery to Stimulate Demand for Acrylic

Resins

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growth in Automotive Production Augurs Well for Acrylic Resins

Competitive Scenario

MMA - A Highly Concentrated Market

New Capacity Additions on the Anvil Offer Hope

