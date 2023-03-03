U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Key Business Trends Focusing on Developments, Product Innovations/Developments, M&As, JVs

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall consumption of ABS & SAN is estimated at 11.9 million metric tons and is expected to reach 12.4 million tons in 2023.

The report reviews analyzes and projects the global ABS & SAN market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028

The report reveals that the Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest volume market for ABS & SAN resins, estimated at 9.4 million metric tons (79% share) in 2022, which is also likely to record the fastest 2022-2028 CAGR of 4.4% in reaching a projected 12 million metric tons by 2028.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) resins are engineering thermoplastics featuring a balance between heat and chemical resistance, high stiffness, and excellent processing behavior. ABS and SAN resins are frequently used in general-purpose and high-heat applications and can be processed via major routes such as extrusion or injection molding.

Compared to other thermoplastics, particularly ABS has a high surface polarity, resulting in excellent printability and paintability. ABS is well miscible with other polar thermoplastics, such as polyamide (PA) and polycarbonate (PC). The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ABS & SAN resins demand differed in intensity depending on their end-use application and region.

Sharpest decline was evident in ABS & SAN resins demand for automotive & transportation and building & construction applications. On the other hand, demand for ABS & SAN resins in appliances and electrical & electronics applications was robust in 2020.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global market for ABS & SAN is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications

  • The study extensively analyzes each end-use application of ABS & SAN in all major regions for the analysis period

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Moderately Impacts ABS & SAN Resins Market

  • Wide Usage of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in 3D Printing

  • Going Circular: Recycling of ABS Gains Momentum

  • Global ABS Capacity to Grow Significantly Driven Mainly by Expansions in Asia-Pacific

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled: 31

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 53 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Market Trends and Forecast
1.1.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Moderately Impacts ABS & SAN Resins Market
1.1.2 Wide Usage of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in 3D Printing
1.1.2.1 Industrial Applications for ABS Filament in 3D Printing
1.1.3 Going Circular: Recycling of ABS Gains Momentum
1.1.4 Global ABS Capacity to Grow Significantly Driven Mainly by Expansions in Asia-Pacific
1.2 Product Outline
1.2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
1.2.2 Applications of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
1.2.2.1 Appliances
1.2.2.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.2.2.3 Building & Construction
1.2.2.4 Consumer Goods
1.2.2.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.2.2.6 Other Applications

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) & Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resin Production Capacity
2.1.1 Global ABS and SAN Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region
2.1.2 Global ABS and SAN Resin Production Capacity by Country
2.2 Company Profiles

  • Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited (India)

  • CHIMEI Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Denka Company Limited (Japan)

  • Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)

  • Ghaed Basir Petrochemical Products Company (Iran)

  • Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan)

  • INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (Germany)

  • IRPC Public Company Limited (Thailand)

  • JAM Petrochemical Company (Iran)

  • Keyuan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • LG Chem Ltd (South Korea)

  • Liaoning Kingfa Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

  • LyondellBasell Industries (United States)

  • North Huajin Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Petrochina Company Limited (China)

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) (Saudi Arabia)

  • Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd. (China)

  • Elix Polymers, S.L. (Spain)

  • Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (Japan)

  • Nippon A&L Inc. (Japan)

  • Supreme Petrochem Ltd (India)

  • Tabriz Petrochemical Company (Iran)

  • Taita Chemical Company Limited (Taiwan)

  • Techno-UMG Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Tianjin Dagu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

  • Trinseo LLC (United States)

  • Versalis SpA (Italy)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) & Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Overview by End-use Application
4.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) & Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) End-use Application Market Overview by Geographic Region
4.1.1.1 Automotive & Transportation
4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.1.3 Building & Construction
4.1.1.4 Appliances
4.1.1.5 Consumer Goods
4.1.1.6 Other End-use Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) & Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2m5up

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


