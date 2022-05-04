U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.00
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,127.00
    +94.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,113.00
    +25.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.00
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.34
    +3.93 (+3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.20
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    +0.0020 (+0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    29.01
    -3.33 (-10.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2533
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8180
    -0.2920 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,942.54
    +426.89 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.01
    +8.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.72
    -29.61 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Global Activated Alumina Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Activated Alumina Market

Global Activated Alumina Market
Global Activated Alumina Market

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Alumina Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activated alumina market reached a value of US$ 955.0 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1,313.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Activated alumina refers to the dry and granular form of aluminum oxide. It is highly porous and bonds with liquids and gases without altering its chemical or physical form. It is formed by dihydroxylation of aluminum hydroxide and is commonly used as a desiccant in water treatment processes and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations. It also exhibits resistance to abrasion and thermal shocks and does not shrink, swell or disintegrate upon immersion in water. It can also sustain extreme conditions, such as high temperature and acidic or alkaline environments, owing to which it finds extensive applications across various industries and sectors, including oil and gas, water treatment, healthcare and plastics.

The market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for water treatment solutions across the globe. Activated alumina is extensively used for the development of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technology that is utilized in the purification of drinking water.

Furthermore, widespread product adoption for purifying lithium, which is used in glass, ceramics, lubricating greases, batteries and air treatment, is providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the thriving healthcare industry is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Activated alumina bio-ceramics are used as an alternative to metal alloys in the manufacturing of surgical and dental implants. They exhibit anti-corrosion properties, along with low friction and high durability. Other factors, including growing product utilization in refinery projects and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global activated alumina market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on application, End-use industry, form and mesh size.

Breakup by Application:

  • Catalyst

  • Desiccant

  • Absorbent

  • Others

Breakup by End-use Industry:

  • Water Treatment

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Textile

  • Oil & Gas

  • Chemical

  • Others

Breakup by Form:

  • Powder

  • Beads

Breakup by Mesh Size:

  • 80-150 Mesh

  • 150-300 Mesh

  • Above 300 Mesh

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Axens, BASF SE, Dynamic Adsorbents Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huber Engineered Materials, Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co. Ltd., Porocel Industries, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Sialca Industries, Sorbead India, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global activated alumina market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global activated alumina market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mesh size?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global activated alumina industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Activated Alumina Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Catalyst
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Desiccant
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Absorbent
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
7.1 Water Treatment
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pharmaceutical
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Textile
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Oil & Gas
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Chemical
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Powder
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Beads
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Mesh Size
9.1 80-150 Mesh
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 150-300 Mesh
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Above 300 Mesh
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Price Trends

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Axens
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 BASF SE
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Dynamic Adsorbents Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Huber Engineered Materials
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Jiangxi sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co., Ltd
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Porocel Industries
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Sialca Industries
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Sorbead India
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ps8yz

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Boeing's No Good, Very Bad Q1 Earnings Report

    Boeing's commercial aircraft business had a bad quarter -- but Boeing's defense business had an even worse quarter.

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Moderna's stock soars 8% after beating revenue, earnings expectations for the quarter

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 8.7% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company smashed Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter. Moderna had net income of $3.6 billion, or $8.58 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, which is three times more than the $1.2 billion, or $2.84, in the same quarter of last year. The Fact consensus was $5.37. Revenue came in at $6.0 billion for the quarter, up from $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Is Micron Too Cheap to Ignore?

    The market has beaten down the semiconductor sector over the past several months, as supply chain issues strain the industry's ability to keep up with demand. With shares of the top semiconductor players undervalued, here's why Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) may be too cheap to ignore. Micron makes memory chips – DRAM and NAND flash memory to be specific.

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn

    Vladimir Putin has been forced to raid Russia’s dollar reserves to pay creditors in a U-turn that has staved off the country’s first international default since the Bolshevik revolution.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • Oatly beats revenue expectations as new production facilities ramp up

    Oatly Group AB ADR stock rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after it reported first-quarter revenue that beat expectations. The plant-based dairy company posted a net loss of $87.5 million, or 15 cents per share, after a loss of $32.4 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue of $166.2 million was up from $140.1 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 13 cents per share and revenue of $160.5 million. "Near-term margins and profitability have been impacted by the additi

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Earnings Trounce Estimates

    Moderna stock was jumping after the maker of a Covid-19 vaccine’s earnings crushed analyst estimates. Moderna reported a profit of $8.58 a share, easily topping analyst estimates for a profit of $5.37, on revenue of $6 billion, trouncing forecasts for $4.204 billion. Moderna stock has gained 5.3% in premarket trading Wednesday morning.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • CVS Health Posts an Earnings Beat and Lifts Fiscal-Year Guidance

    CVS says it expects fiscal-year adjusted earnings of $8.20 to $8.40 a share. It previously expected earnings of $8.10 to $8.30.

  • Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock recently sank to a two-year low after it posted a mixed first-quarter earnings report on April 29. AWS is still growing like a weed: Its revenue rose 30% in 2020, 37% in 2021, and 37% year over year in the first quarter of 2022.