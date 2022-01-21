U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

Global Activated Carbon Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Record a Value of USD 10947.3 Million in 2028, Rising at a CAGR of 9.8%; Says Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Activated Carbon Market size is expected to reach 10947.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period. Activated carbon is largely used in water treatment and air purification due to the various regulations applied by the government for the removal of mercury from power plants. This is one of the key factors that bolster the growth of Activated Carbon Market in the coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Activated Carbon Market by Type (Powdered, Granulated, Others), by Application (Liquid, Gas, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size valued at 5,689.7 Million in 2021.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/activated-carbon-market-1187/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 140+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery).

Market Overview:

Use of Mercury Control Technology for Industrial Air Purification Boost the Market Demand

The increasing need for mercury control technology for industrial air purification is accelerated the large demand for activated carbon market growth. In addition, due to the various stringent regulations imposed by government to meet specific emission limits is further fuelling the activated carbon market demand. For instance, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has set Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards to meet specific emission limits. With this regards, various countries provide production facilities including clinker cement plants, coal-fired power plants, and some other facilities by following these standards. In addition, various leading companies started introducing new activated carbon product that supports for various applications such as food and beverage processing, municipal drinking water, industrial pollution control, odour removal, and many more. This is also considered as one of the major growth factors for activated carbon market. For instance, Cabot Corporation launched activated carbon product for hydrogen sulfide removal and odour control applications. However, hikes in the prices of activated carbon are responsible for hindering the growth of the market. Whereas, use of reactivated carbon will provide various growth opportunities of the market in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Activated Carbon Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/activated-carbon-market-1187/1

Benefits of Purchasing Activated Carbon Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

The Report on Activated Carbon Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Company Profiles

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Activated Carbon Market

Asia Pacific held largest market share in 2021. This growth is attributed owing to the easy availability of raw materials along with advance technologies and various innovations in the development of new product in this region. In addition, increasing end-use industries such as petrochemicals, food & beverages and chemical is expected to witness the fast growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, large presence of leading manufacturers in this region is propelling the market growth in the coming years. For Instance, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., a Japanese gas company, has started a new project for Activated Carbon Fibers (ACF) Air Purification Unit in the Republic of Indonesia.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/activated-carbon-market-1187

List of Prominent Players in the Activated Carbon Market:

  • Cabot Corporation

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.

  • Haycarb PLC

  • Kureha Corporation

  • Jacobi Carbons AB

  • BASF SE

  • Donau Carbon GmbH

  • Silcarbon Atkivkohle GmbH

  • Prominent Systems Inc.

  • Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC

  • Calgon Carbon Corp.

  • Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Recent Developments:

  • December, 2021: Osaka Gas Co., has derived ketones bodies which is made from unique fermentation process and adopted for first time as a raw material for cosmetics.

  • December, 2021: Cabot Corporation announced that, it is joining other leading companies in the global movement to align its sustainability agenda with the Paris Climate Agreement to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The company's objective is to create innovative materials that improve everyday life and enable a more sustainable future.

  • November, 2021: Cabot Corporation announced that the company entered into an agreement to sell its Purification Solutions business to One Equity Partners in a transaction valued at $111 million, subject to certain debt-like and other closing adjustments.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Activated Carbon Market?

  • How will the Activated Carbon Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Activated Carbon Market?

  • What are the Activated Carbon market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Activated Carbon Market throughout the forecast period?

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/activated-carbon-market-1187/contact-analyst

This market titled “Activated Carbon Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

5,689.7 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

10947.3 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Powdered, Granulated, Others

Application: - Liquid, Gas, Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


