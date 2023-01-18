U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.85
    +3.88 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,825.38
    -85.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,136.47
    +41.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.04
    +18.75 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.20
    +2.02 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.20
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3840
    -0.1510 (-4.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    +0.0106 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3360
    +0.1280 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,376.63
    +150.27 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.06
    +1.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,845.24
    -5.79 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - BASF, DSM, Symrise, Croda/Sederma, Evonik and Seppic Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Overview of the Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, 3rd Edition " report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The fully updated market report Global Overview of the Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, 3rd Edition brings together the most recent information available on Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

The global market for active cosmetic ingredients is estimated at US$3,520 million for 2021 and is forecast to reach US$4,243 million by 2026. The largest product category is conditioning agents, with a share of 36%, followed by anti-aging ingredients at 23% and UV filters at 17%. Growth in 2021 was 5.7%, coming after a difficult year in 2020 when demand declined by 1.8%.

2021 saw a strong rebound in demand, as consumers were once again able to travel and socialise. The Asia Pacific region saw the fastest growth at 7.3%, followed by South America at 5.8%.

The situation in 2022 is concerning for the industry, as the energy crisis is once again forcing more people to work from home, and rising inflation is causing a cost-of-living crisis in many regions. Most likely, this will be further exacerbated in 2023.

The analyst is forecasting growth of 4.6% for 2022 for the global market as a whole, with price rises compensating for some volume declines.

This market is subject to huge influence by social media, which can irreparably harm the reputation of an ingredient or product very quickly.

Principally it is consumer needs and requirements that lead the way in the market for active ingredients, as users seek visible results from their skin and hair care products. There is continued emphasis on natural, sustainable and biodegradable ingredients. Consumers are looking for transparency and traceability of the ingredients in their skin care products.

Other trends include personalisation/customisation of cosmetics, research into the skin microbiome, transparency, and brand ethics. These issues are particularly important for young consumers. The demand for vegan, kosher and halal ingredients is also soaring.

Among the leading global suppliers of active cosmetic ingredients are BASF, DSM, Symrise, Croda/Sederma, Evonik, Seppic, Givaudan, Clariant and IFF (Lucas Meyer). The market is reasonably consolidated at the top end, with a share of approximately 95% being held by the top 16 players.

All the data in this report plus additional historical trends and forecasts are available in the unique online database.

Active Cosmetic Ingredients (CI):

Product Types: Conditioning Agents, UV Filters/Absorbers (Organic, Inorganic), Anti-Ageing Ingredients, Skin Pigmentation Agents, Exfoliating Ingredients, Warming/Cooling Agents, Protective Ingredients, Other

End-Use Applications: Skin Care, Hair Care

Geographic Scope

The following regions are included in this volume, and are broken down further into the following countries: Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Western Europe

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK.

Central & Eastern Europe

Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Turkey.

Middle East & Africa

Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE.

Americas

Central & North America

USA, Canada, Mexico.

South America

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Asia Pacific

Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

COVERAGE

Aspects of the markets covered in these studies:

  • Consumption of active cosmetic ingredients by global region and country by value (US$), 2021 and 2026

  • Market breakdown by product type (by country) and end-use application (by region) for 2021 and 2026

  • Principal trends and factors affecting the markets

  • Overview of suppliers and global market shares

  • Top-level analysis of market volumes for 2021

The information contained within these reports is based upon an extensive programme of interviews throughout the industry. The reports contain market value data by product type and end-use application, with 2021 as the base year and market forecasts provided for 2026.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdlffu

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-active-cosmetic-ingredients-market-report-2022-featuring-major-players---basf-dsm-symrise-crodasederma-evonik-and-seppic-among-others-301724314.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs and steel union file anti-competitive dumping suit against eight countries

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said Wednesday it’s teaming up with the United Steelworkers on a lawsuit to impose duties against eight countries for alleged tin and chromium coated sheet steel products dumping. The suit accuses Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K. of unfair trade practices. “There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist,” said Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • 1 Magnificent Opportunity That Could Supercharge Kinder Morgan's Growth

    Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) growth engine has been running low on fuel in recent years. While the company has started transitioning to lower-carbon fuels, like producing renewable natural gas and handling renewable diesel, they're minor growth drivers. It already has expertise in transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide, making it an ideal extension of its existing capabilities.

  • Is GE HealthCare Stock a Screaming Buy After Its Spinoff?

    The song could be the theme for General Electric (NYSE: GE) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) right now. Earlier this month, General Electric completed its long-anticipated spinoff of GE Healthcare. Shares of General Electric plunged, but shares of its newly formed offspring surged.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Why Canaan Stock Blasted 5% Higher Today

    Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), one of the small universe of companies that sprang up to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), is a direct beneficiary of that cryptocurrency's rise over the past few days. On Monday, thanks to the general sustained bullishness on Bitcoin and other top coins, Canaan's stock closed just over 5% higher.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

    Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods. Manufacturing output dropped 1.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would decline 0.3%.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • U.S. retail sales tumble; monthly producer prices fall

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in December, pulled down by declines in purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023. The broad drop in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, together with subsiding inflation, are likely to encourage the Federal Reserve to further scale back the pace of its interest rate increases next month. "Weak retail sales in December shows consumers are likely retrenching during a time of economic uncertainty," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateLarry Fin

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest pushback Microsoft is receiving from regulators and Big Tech competitors over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Brent Crude Oil Price Tops $87 on Prospect of Rising Chinese Demand

    Oil prices gained Wednesday, after the International Energy Agency said China's reopening would send demand to a record high this year. Front-month Brent futures recently stood 1.7% higher at $87.39 a barrel, putting the international crude benchmark on track for its highest close since Nov. 22. The equivalent contract for the U.S. marker, West Texas Intermediate, was on course for its highest settlement since mid-November, trading 2% higher on the day at $81.81 a barrel. "Plain and simply: Chin

  • Best and Worst Airlines of 2022: The Effect of the Southwest Mess

    It was a turbulent year for carriers in 2022. But Southwest’s holiday meltdown stands out. So how much did the cancellations, lost bags and complaints affect the company’s place in WSJ’s annual airline rankings? Illustration: Jon Krause

  • 4 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Construction & Mining Equipment Industry

    Easing supply-chain disruptions and solid demand in the end markets will aid the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Caterpillar (CAT), Komatsu (KMTUY), Terex (TEX) and H&E Equipment Services (HEES) are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their solid growth prospects.

  • Luxury Brands See Early Signs of Recovery in China

    Burberry and Cartier-owner Richemont reported falls in quarterly sales in China amid a coronavirus surge, but said they had made a stronger start to the New Year as the country eases its Covid restrictions.

  • PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

    (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its full-year 2022 production results and to provide an operational update. The Company's production is attributed to its fifty per cent shareholding in Prime Oil & Gas Coöperatief U.A. ("Prime"). View PDF version.

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).