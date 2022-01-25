U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market (2021 to 2026) - by Drug Type, Synthesis, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market - Analysis By Drug Type (Generic, Innovative), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), By Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.96% during 2021-2026. The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market was valued at USD 179.6 Billion in the year 2020. Growth opportunities for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market is attributed to the growth of geriatric population, rising technical advancements, increasing API manufacturing facilities in the world and increasing number of research and development activities by some of the key market players in the global platform.

Growing awareness as well as investments in development of new drugs in the market is pushing the number of clinical trials in the world which is driving up the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. With rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is expected that there will be more demand for new drugs which is likely to push the demand for API and consequently affect the Global Active Pharmaceutical Market in the world.

The biopharma companies are opting for mergers and acquisitions to gain access to new technologies, expand their market area and increase their capital for clinical trials and investments. The API market has been witnessing impressive growth since the past few years. This growth trend is projected to continue due to the increase in demand from Asia Pacific region in the future. This is mainly driven by China, India and Japan which consist of huge population and thereby huge incidence of infectious diseases which require medicines for treatment.

The rising death toll and spread of the virus prompted many pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and small startups to collaborate and bring out effective medicine to fight the same. Scientist all over the world found molecules which can effectively target COVID-19. Currently 155 molecules are under the clinical investigation, and 45 molecules are under preclinical development to be targeted against COVID-19. Companies monitored locally to protect the safety of study participants, staff and employees during such times.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The report analyses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by value (USD Billion)

  • The report analyses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology and Others)

  • The report analyses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Drug Type(Generic API and Innovative API)

  • The report analyses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Synthesis (Synthetic and Biotech)

  • The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA)

  • The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, China, Japan and India)

  • The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, By Drug Type and by Synthesis.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast
4.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

5. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Segmentation - By Application, By Drug Type, By Synthesis
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: By Application
5.1.1 Oncology - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Cardiology- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.3 Diabetes - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.4 Neurology - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: By Drug Type
5.2.1 Generic API- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Innovative API - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: By Synthesis
5.3.1 Synthetic - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3.2 Biotech - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: By Region

7. North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8. Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Segmentation: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9. Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: : An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - By Application, 2026
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - By Drug Type, 2026
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - By Synthesis, 2026
11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers
12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Pfizer Inc.,
13.2 GlaxoSmithKline
13.3 AbbVie Inc.
13.4 Novartis AG
13.5 Eli Lilly and Company
13.6 Merck KGaA
13.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.8 Sanofi
13.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb
13.10 Boehringer Ingelheim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1u24k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


