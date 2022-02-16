Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring AbbVie, Cipla and Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market (2021-2026) by Ingredient, Synthesis Type, Molecule Type, Product Type, Manufacturing Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is estimated to be USD 199.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 271.97 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.42%.



Key factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases with a rising geriatric population have significantly increased the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market. Similarly, the growing dependence on API formulation in developing nations with lower costs and the rising investments of the pharmaceutical companies in API drugs also benefit market growth. Moreover, the advancements in API manufacturing with improvements in the API synthesis process and the evolving biosimilars market is expected to create opportunities in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market.



However, the price control policies and high costs of manufacturing API drugs are restraining the market's growth.



The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is segmented based on Ingredient, Synthesis Type, Molecule Type, Product Type, Manufacturing Type, And Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cipla, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Pfizer Inc, Novartis, Sanofi, Abbvie, Aurobindo Pharma, Viatris Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Diseases

4.1.2 Growing Baby Boomers and Millennials Medical Expenditure

4.1.3 Growing Demand of API Formulation and Generics in Developing Countries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing Costs

4.2.2 Regulatory Policies and Unfavourable Drug Price Control Policies

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Companies Investemnt in Development of New Drugs and Precision Medicine

4.3.2 Growth In The Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

4.3.3 Emergence Of Biosimilars Market

4.3.4 Growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption for Drug Discovery

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Drug Price Control Policies Across Various Countries



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Ingredient Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Branded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.3 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients



7 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic

7.3 Biotech

7.3.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.3.2 Hormones & Growth Factors

7.3.3 Recombinant Vaccines

7.3.4 Therapeutic Enzymes

7.3.5 Others



8 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Molecule Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Molecule

8.3 Large Molecule



9 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Potency Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 High Potent APIs

9.3 Low Potent APIs



10 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Manufacturer Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Captive API

10.3 Merchant API



11 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 AbbVie, Inc.

13.2 Albemarle Corporation

13.3 AstraZeneca plc

13.4 Aurobindo Pharma Limited

13.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

13.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

13.7 Cipla, Inc.

13.8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

13.9 Eli Lilly and Company

13.10 Glaxosmithkline Plc

13.11 Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.12 Merck & Co., Inc.

13.13 Novartis Ag

13.14 Pfizer, Inc.

13.15 Roche Holding AG

13.16 Sanofi

13.17 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

13.18 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.19 Teva Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

13.20 Viatris Inc

13.21 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nwoge

