U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,048.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,387.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,319.00
    +7.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.60
    -1.08 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.47 (-2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1210
    +0.2900 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,411.20
    -8.31 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,904.26
    -42.85 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Research Report 2022-2029 - Increasing Scope of HPAPI and Advanced Next Generation Biologics Market

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market - Forecast To 2029" & "Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market - Forecast To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Generally, each drug made up of two components that are API and excipients, having curative activity. APIs are often known as bulk pharmaceuticals and most of all APIs are in powder form. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are active substances in a drug intended to achieve pharmacological activity which is having a direct effect on disease treatment. APIs are synthesized based on chemical synthesis, fermentation, biotechnological methods or enhanced from the natural source.

North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Growing pharma R&D expenditure, increasing development of new drugs over the time, increasing approval of generics and biosimilars, growing biopharmaceutical drugs pipelines, presence of number of API manufacturing facilities for all regulated drug products, increasing scope of highly potent drugs, government support to expand the domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, central nervous system associated diseases, cardiac disease, and musculoskeletal disorder are some of the major diseases that are driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The factors such as increasing generic pharmaceuticals and vaccines production, number of pharma companies with a strong network of manufacturing facilities, increasing outsourcing with number of CMO's and expanding manufacturing facilities, increasing development of new pharma and biopharma drugs, growing biotech R&D investment, presence of number of innovative biotech startups, presence of dedicated departments to support biotechnology research, increasing government investment to support the pharma and biotech industry, low labor cost, and increased prevalence of infectious and other chronic diseases are driving the market growth.

Some of the key players of Active pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market are

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Divis Laboratories

  • Euroapi

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd.

  • Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction
2.1 Key Takeaways
2.2 Scope of the Report
2.3 Report Description
2.4 Markets Covered
2.5 Stakeholders
2.6 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic, Communicable and Autoimmune Diseases
3.3.1.2 Adoption of Biologics in Disease Management and Increasing Regulatory Approvals
3.3.1.3 Increasing Investment in Research and Development (R&D) and Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities
3.3.1.4 Patent Expiration of Major Drugs
3.3.1.5 Increasing Scope of Hpapi and Advanced Next Generation Biologics Market
3.3.1.6 Increasing Trend of Outsourcing and Adoption in Emerging Market
3.3.1.7 Increase in the Geriatric Population
3.3.2 Restraints and Threats
3.3.2.1 Contamination of API
3.3.2.2 High Cost for Manufacturing Apis
3.3.2.3 a Requirement of Highly Skilled Technicians
3.3.2.4 Pierce Competition Between API Players
3.3.2.5 Presence of Alternatives
3.3.2.6 Stringent Regulatory Policies and Environmental Concerns
3.4 Regulatory Affairs
3.5 Technological Advancements
3.5.1 Introduction
3.5.2 Automation and Control
3.5.3 Continuous Flow Manufacturing
3.5.4 Cryogenic Technology
3.5.5 Single - Use System (Sus)
3.5.6 Artificial Intelligence in API Manufacturing
3.5.7 Chemistry in Water
3.5.8 M-Rna Technology in Vaccine Manufacturing
3.5.9 Advancements in Hpapi Manufacturing
3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.7 Supply Chain Analysis
3.8 Market Share Analysis
3.9 Fda Approved API Manufacturing Units
3.10 Pharmaceutical API Production Volume
3.11 Patent Expiry and Anda Approvals
3.12 Drug Master Filing (Dmf)
3.13 Repurposed Drugs for COVID-19 Treatment
3.14 Acquisition, Merger, and Expansions in API Manufacturing
3.15 Selected Top Selling API
3.16 API Manufacturers Revenue and Capabilities Table

4 API Global Market, Based on Synthesis
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Synthetic API
4.2.1 Synthetic API Based on Customer Base
4.3 Biotech API
4.3.1 Antibodies
4.3.2 Recombinant Proteins
4.3.3 Vaccines
4.3.4 Gene Therapy
4.3.5 Cell Therapy
4.3.6 Other Biotech API
4.3.7 Biotech API Based on Customer Base
4.3.7.1 Biologic API
4.3.7.2 Biosimilar API
4.4 Hpapi
4.4.1 Hpapi Based on Customer Base

5 API Global Market, Based on Business Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Captive API Based on Type
5.2.1 Branded Captive API
5.2.2 Generic Captive API
5.3 Merchant API Based on Type
5.3.1 Branded Merchant API
5.3.2 Generic Merchant API

6 API Global Market, Based on Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Infectious Diseases
6.3 Oncology
6.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
6.5 Central Nervous System
6.6 Pulmonary Diseases
6.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases
6.8 Endocrine Diseases
6.9 Metabolic Disorders
6.10 Genitourinary Diseases
6.11 Musculoskeletal Diseases
6.12 Other Applications (Nephrology, Hepatology, Opthalmology, Dental, Pain Management, Dermatology,Ent Etc.,)

7 Regional Analysis
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Rest of North America
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Italy
7.3.2 Germany
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
7.4 APAC
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Rest of APAC
7.5 RoW
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 Rest of Latam
7.5.3 Middle East & Others

8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Collaboration, Partnership and Agreement
8.3 Expansion
8.4 Approvals
8.5 New Product, Service and Technology Launch
8.6 Acquisition
8.7 Others

9 Major Companies
9.1 Overview
9.2 Financials
9.3 Service Portfolio
9.4 Key Developments
9.5 Business Strategy
9.6 SWOT Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Aarti Drugs Ltd

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Adimmune Corporation

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

  • Albemarle Corporation

  • Alembic Ltd

  • Alkem laboratories Ltd.

  • Almac Group

  • Alven Laboratories S.r.o.

  • Ambio Pharma Inc.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Apicore LLC

  • Aragen Life Sciences (GVK Biosciences Private Limited)

  • Arene Lifesciences Limited.

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Ampac fine chemicals LLC

  • Axplora

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • Bachem holding AG

  • Bal Pharma Ltd.

  • Biocon Limited

  • Biogen Inc.

  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

  • Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

  • Biosortia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Biotechnica Pharma Global

  • Blanver

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • Brawn Biotech Ltd.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

  • Curia

  • Catalent, Inc.

  • Cayman Chemicals

  • Celltrion Inc.,

  • Cambrex Corporation

  • Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd

  • CFM Group (AMSA S.P.A)

  • Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory

  • ChemCon GmbH

  • China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Chongqing Huapont Pharmaceutical CO LTD,

  • Cipla Limited

  • CKD Bio

  • Corden Pharma International (Germany)

  • CSL Ltd

  • Daiichi Sankyo Chemical Pharma Co Ltd

  • Daito Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

  • Dishman Carbogen Amcis

  • Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

  • Eisai Co., Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Ercros S.A.

  • Estechpharma Co., Ltd.

  • Esteve Quimica SA

  • Everest Organics Limited

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Fareva Group

  • FIS Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici SPA

  • Flamma S.p.A

  • Formosa Laboratories, Inc.

  • Fuji Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

  • Gentec Pharmaceutical Group S.A (DUKE CHEM and PHARMANOID)

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.

  • Givaudan (Indena)

  • Gland Pharma Limited

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd.

  • GRANULES INDIA LTD.

  • Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A (Interquim, S.A)

  • Harman Finochem Limited.

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • Hetero Labs Ltd.

  • Hikma pharmaceuticals

  • Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Hikal Ltd.

  • Ibio Inc

  • Inabata Co. Ltd.

  • INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD,

  • Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Johnson Matthey Pharma Services Inc.

  • Jubilant lifesciences (Jubilant generics Ltd)

  • Katsura Chemical Co.,Ltd.

  • Kern Pharma, S.L.,

  • Kleos pharma

  • Kocak Farma Pharmaceutical

  • Kosher Pharmaceuticals

  • Krka, tovarna zdravil, d. d., Novo mesto

  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin

  • Laboratorium ofichem bv

  • Lannett Company Inc.

  • Laurus Labs

  • Lebsa

  • Lonza group

  • Lusochimica S.p.A

  • LOTUS Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Lesaffre (Gnosis S.p.A.)

  • Magle Chemoswed AB

  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

  • Medichem S.A

  • Megafine Pharma Ltd

  • Mehta API

  • Merck KGaA

  • Metrochem API

  • Micro Labs LTD

  • Minakem High Potent S.A.

  • Moehs Iberica SL

  • Molcan

  • Morepen

  • MSN Organics Pvt, Ltd.

  • Natco Pharma

  • Neuland laboratories Ltd.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Novo Holdings A/S

  • Olainfarm JSC

  • OLON S.P.A.

  • Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

  • Orion (Fermion)

  • Optimus Drugs Private LTD.

  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Perrigo Company plc,

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Phyton Biotech LLC

  • Pierre Fabre

  • Polpharma

  • Prajna Generics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Protex International (ICROM S.p.A.)

  • Rablon Healthcare Pvt Ltd

  • Saneca Pharmaceuticals a.s.

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Solara Active Pharma

  • Seikagaku Corporation

  • SEQUENS (Wavelength Pharmaceuticals)

  • Shiono Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • SM BIOMED SDN. BHD

  • Siegfried Holding AG

  • Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co.

  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Syn-tech chem. And Pharma.Co., Ltd

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Temad Co.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical industries Ltd.

  • Umicore

  • Unichem Laboratories LTD.

  • Union Quimico Farmaceutica, S.A. UQUIFA,

  • Venus Remedies Limited

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twt43d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst fo

  • Esperion Therapeutics stock slumps 22% premarket as data from study of cholesterol-lowering drug fail to impress investors

    The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) slumped 22% in premarket trade Monday, as investors seemed to question whether data from a major study of its cholesterol-lowering drug Nexletol showing it reduced the  risk of heart attacks and some other cardiovascular problems in people who can’t tolerate statins would be enough to boost sales. Nexletol was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February of 2020, but sales have been less than stellar. The main finding: Nexletol-treated patients had a 13% lower risk of a group of major cardiac problems.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens

    The digital assets-focused bank said late on Friday that effective immediately it had made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). Shares of the La Jolla, California-based bank were down more than 4% in premarket trading, while crypto lending peer Signature Bank fell 3%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global and BTC mining machine maker Ebang International were both down about 1% each.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices on 2 Models. Analyst Raises Target for the Stock.

    The electric-vehicle company lowers the tags on the Model S and Model X. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois is now looking for $230 a share from $180.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Healthcare Stocks Look Compelling at Current Levels

    With two full months of 2023 behind us, it’s hard to say just how this year is going to shape up. January saw a strong rally, while February was volatile and market analysts and economists are still debating where the long-term trends will head. But what can the retail investor do, while the professionals are debating? A turn to the data may yield some answers – and give clues toward compelling stocks. The Smart Score data tool from TipRanks is specially designed to cut through the fog of uncert

  • Why the stock market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone.

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • How Can I Maximize the Interest I Earn on $100,000?

    If you have $100,000 to invest for income, you can earn anywhere from a fraction of a percentage point to as much as nearly 10% on your money. Some interest-earning investments are guaranteed safe by the U.S. government, others are … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn on $100,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

    Herro did not give a reason for the stake sale, but earlier told the Financial Times that Harris had sold the stake after losing patience with Credit Suisse's strategy to stem persistent losses and a client exodus. Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.