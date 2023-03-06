Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Research Report 2022-2029 - Increasing Scope of HPAPI and Advanced Next Generation Biologics Market

Company Logo

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market - Forecast To 2029" & "Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market - Forecast To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Generally, each drug made up of two components that are API and excipients, having curative activity. APIs are often known as bulk pharmaceuticals and most of all APIs are in powder form. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are active substances in a drug intended to achieve pharmacological activity which is having a direct effect on disease treatment. APIs are synthesized based on chemical synthesis, fermentation, biotechnological methods or enhanced from the natural source.

North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Growing pharma R&D expenditure, increasing development of new drugs over the time, increasing approval of generics and biosimilars, growing biopharmaceutical drugs pipelines, presence of number of API manufacturing facilities for all regulated drug products, increasing scope of highly potent drugs, government support to expand the domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, central nervous system associated diseases, cardiac disease, and musculoskeletal disorder are some of the major diseases that are driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The factors such as increasing generic pharmaceuticals and vaccines production, number of pharma companies with a strong network of manufacturing facilities, increasing outsourcing with number of CMO's and expanding manufacturing facilities, increasing development of new pharma and biopharma drugs, growing biotech R&D investment, presence of number of innovative biotech startups, presence of dedicated departments to support biotechnology research, increasing government investment to support the pharma and biotech industry, low labor cost, and increased prevalence of infectious and other chronic diseases are driving the market growth.

Story continues

Some of the key players of Active pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market are

Catalent Inc.

Divis Laboratories

Euroapi

Lonza Group Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope of the Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic, Communicable and Autoimmune Diseases

3.3.1.2 Adoption of Biologics in Disease Management and Increasing Regulatory Approvals

3.3.1.3 Increasing Investment in Research and Development (R&D) and Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities

3.3.1.4 Patent Expiration of Major Drugs

3.3.1.5 Increasing Scope of Hpapi and Advanced Next Generation Biologics Market

3.3.1.6 Increasing Trend of Outsourcing and Adoption in Emerging Market

3.3.1.7 Increase in the Geriatric Population

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Contamination of API

3.3.2.2 High Cost for Manufacturing Apis

3.3.2.3 a Requirement of Highly Skilled Technicians

3.3.2.4 Pierce Competition Between API Players

3.3.2.5 Presence of Alternatives

3.3.2.6 Stringent Regulatory Policies and Environmental Concerns

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Technological Advancements

3.5.1 Introduction

3.5.2 Automation and Control

3.5.3 Continuous Flow Manufacturing

3.5.4 Cryogenic Technology

3.5.5 Single - Use System (Sus)

3.5.6 Artificial Intelligence in API Manufacturing

3.5.7 Chemistry in Water

3.5.8 M-Rna Technology in Vaccine Manufacturing

3.5.9 Advancements in Hpapi Manufacturing

3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Market Share Analysis

3.9 Fda Approved API Manufacturing Units

3.10 Pharmaceutical API Production Volume

3.11 Patent Expiry and Anda Approvals

3.12 Drug Master Filing (Dmf)

3.13 Repurposed Drugs for COVID-19 Treatment

3.14 Acquisition, Merger, and Expansions in API Manufacturing

3.15 Selected Top Selling API

3.16 API Manufacturers Revenue and Capabilities Table

4 API Global Market, Based on Synthesis

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Synthetic API

4.2.1 Synthetic API Based on Customer Base

4.3 Biotech API

4.3.1 Antibodies

4.3.2 Recombinant Proteins

4.3.3 Vaccines

4.3.4 Gene Therapy

4.3.5 Cell Therapy

4.3.6 Other Biotech API

4.3.7 Biotech API Based on Customer Base

4.3.7.1 Biologic API

4.3.7.2 Biosimilar API

4.4 Hpapi

4.4.1 Hpapi Based on Customer Base

5 API Global Market, Based on Business Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Captive API Based on Type

5.2.1 Branded Captive API

5.2.2 Generic Captive API

5.3 Merchant API Based on Type

5.3.1 Branded Merchant API

5.3.2 Generic Merchant API

6 API Global Market, Based on Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infectious Diseases

6.3 Oncology

6.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.5 Central Nervous System

6.6 Pulmonary Diseases

6.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases

6.8 Endocrine Diseases

6.9 Metabolic Disorders

6.10 Genitourinary Diseases

6.11 Musculoskeletal Diseases

6.12 Other Applications (Nephrology, Hepatology, Opthalmology, Dental, Pain Management, Dermatology,Ent Etc.,)

7 Regional Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Rest of North America

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Italy

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of APAC

7.5 RoW

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Rest of Latam

7.5.3 Middle East & Others

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Collaboration, Partnership and Agreement

8.3 Expansion

8.4 Approvals

8.5 New Product, Service and Technology Launch

8.6 Acquisition

8.7 Others

9 Major Companies

9.1 Overview

9.2 Financials

9.3 Service Portfolio

9.4 Key Developments

9.5 Business Strategy

9.6 SWOT Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Aarti Drugs Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adimmune Corporation

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Albemarle Corporation

Alembic Ltd

Alkem laboratories Ltd.

Almac Group

Alven Laboratories S.r.o.

Ambio Pharma Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apicore LLC

Aragen Life Sciences (GVK Biosciences Private Limited)

Arene Lifesciences Limited.

AstraZeneca plc

Aurobindo Pharma

Ampac fine chemicals LLC

Axplora

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Bachem holding AG

Bal Pharma Ltd.

Biocon Limited

Biogen Inc.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Biosortia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biotechnica Pharma Global

Blanver

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Brawn Biotech Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Curia

Catalent, Inc.

Cayman Chemicals

Celltrion Inc.,

Cambrex Corporation

Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd

CFM Group (AMSA S.P.A)

Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory

ChemCon GmbH

China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Huapont Pharmaceutical CO LTD,

Cipla Limited

CKD Bio

Corden Pharma International (Germany)

CSL Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Chemical Pharma Co Ltd

Daito Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Dishman Carbogen Amcis

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ercros S.A.

Estechpharma Co., Ltd.

Esteve Quimica SA

Everest Organics Limited

Evonik Industries AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fareva Group

FIS Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici SPA

Flamma S.p.A

Formosa Laboratories, Inc.

Fuji Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

Gentec Pharmaceutical Group S.A (DUKE CHEM and PHARMANOID)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Givaudan (Indena)

Gland Pharma Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd.

GRANULES INDIA LTD.

Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A (Interquim, S.A)

Harman Finochem Limited.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hetero Labs Ltd.

Hikma pharmaceuticals

Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hikal Ltd.

Ibio Inc

Inabata Co. Ltd.

INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD,

Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,

Johnson and Johnson

Johnson Matthey Pharma Services Inc.

Jubilant lifesciences (Jubilant generics Ltd)

Katsura Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Kern Pharma, S.L.,

Kleos pharma

Kocak Farma Pharmaceutical

Kosher Pharmaceuticals

Krka, tovarna zdravil, d. d., Novo mesto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorium ofichem bv

Lannett Company Inc.

Laurus Labs

Lebsa

Lonza group

Lusochimica S.p.A

LOTUS Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lesaffre (Gnosis S.p.A.)

Magle Chemoswed AB

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medichem S.A

Megafine Pharma Ltd

Mehta API

Merck KGaA

Metrochem API

Micro Labs LTD

Minakem High Potent S.A.

Moehs Iberica SL

Molcan

Morepen

MSN Organics Pvt, Ltd.

Natco Pharma

Neuland laboratories Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Novo Holdings A/S

Olainfarm JSC

OLON S.P.A.

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Orion (Fermion)

Optimus Drugs Private LTD.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Perrigo Company plc,

Pfizer Inc.

Phyton Biotech LLC

Pierre Fabre

Polpharma

Prajna Generics Pvt. Ltd.

Protex International (ICROM S.p.A.)

Rablon Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Saneca Pharmaceuticals a.s.

Sanofi S.A.

Solara Active Pharma

Seikagaku Corporation

SEQUENS (Wavelength Pharmaceuticals)

Shiono Chemical Co., Ltd.

SM BIOMED SDN. BHD

Siegfried Holding AG

Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Syn-tech chem. And Pharma.Co., Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Temad Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical industries Ltd.

Umicore

Unichem Laboratories LTD.

Union Quimico Farmaceutica, S.A. UQUIFA,

Venus Remedies Limited

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twt43d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



