Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Markets 2022-2023 & 2027: Generic APIs will Lead the Global Market as Cardiology Dominates the Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) market was at US$ 190.5 Billion in 2022 and will surpass US$ 261.3 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.52 from 2022 to 2027

The API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) is the part of any medication that produces the intended health effects. The APIs are made from raw materials with a specified strength and chemical concentration. Some drugs, such as combination therapies, have multiple APIs that may act differently or treat different symptoms.



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) of good quality is core to manufacturing effective and safe essential drugs. The price of APIs is the main cost driver for manufacturing. Unfortunately, only a few large manufacturers of finished pharmaceutical products have their API manufacturing capabilities, and none can make all required APIs in-house.

The API market provides a challenge, particularly to small manufacturers, who have limited means to verify the quality of the APIs they buy. One possible way to address this problem would be to broaden the WHO Prequalification system to include APIs for drugs on the WHO Model List for Essential Medicines.



Trends in Ageing Population



The global geriatric population is rising. According to the WHO, by 2030, every 1 out of 6 people worldwide will be 60 years or over. The population share of aged 60 years & above will increase to 1.4 billion from 1 billion in 2020. The global population aged 60 years and older will double by 2050.

In addition, the number of people 80 years or older is anticipated to triple between 2020 and 2050 and reach 426 million. Aging weakens the immune system and increases a patient's susceptibility to acquiring infectious diseases. Moreover, impairment in body functions enhances the chances of getting other conditions, such as CVD and diabetes.



Type of Molecule and Synthetic Insights



Active ingredients are the substances in drugs responsible for the beneficial health effects experienced by consumers. Based on Molecule, APIs are categorized into Small and Large. In addition, synthetic types have been classified into synthetic and biotech. Synthetic APIs, known as small molecules, constitute a large share of the pharmaceutical market, with many small-molecule drugs commercially available.

On the other hand, Biotech APIs are used in biologics, which are increasingly becoming the top-selling drugs in the market. However, despite the growing demand, biologics are currently significantly fewer in number compared to small molecule drugs.



Type Insights: Generic APIs will lead the global market



On the basis of type, the API market is categorized into generic and innovative APIs. Generic APIs will lead the global market because of promising government guidelines, recognized R&D facilities, and augmented subsidies for creative drug development. In addition, due to widespread research in this field, numerous novel, ground-breaking products are in the pipeline and are estimated to be introduced in future years.



Type of Manufacturers Insights



Among different types of manufacturers involved in the API market, Captive API occupied most of the revenue shares because of the stress-free obtainability of raw materials and thorough capitalization of foremost companies for the progress of high-end manufacturing facilities. Merchant API is projected to be the fastest-growing sector in the years to come. The segment development is compelled by influences like the high cost of in-house engineering of these molecules and the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals.



Application Insights: Cardiology Dominates the Market Share



APIs find widespread application in Cardiology, Oncology, CNS & Neurology, Orthopaedics, Endocrinology, and Others. Cardiology occupied the majority share of the market due to escalating commonness of target diseases internationally. For example, as per the WHO, cardiovascular diseases may result in about 17.9 million deaths annually, where heart attacks and strokes instigate 85% of these deaths.



Regional Insights: North America Dominates the API Market Globally



North America dominates in the global market and expected to increase its market in the future, owing to the rising aging population and the increasing incidences of disease. Driven by lower costs, API manufacturing has slowly shifted from the historical leaders in Western countries to newer firms in India and China.



In addition, several regulatory authorities are involved to ensure that firms manufacture APIs and final formulations in a quality manner. The geographic location of the manufacturer and market, as well as the financing source, determines which regulatory agencies are involved. For example, APIs intended for final formulations in sub-Saharan Africa are often less regulated due to weaker national regulatory agencies and cost-sensitive markets.



Key Companies & Market Share Insights



Generally speaking, the API market is very competitive with many producers. As a result, API manufacturers specialize and target their manufacturing based on market opportunities and firm skills. The presence of prominent players in this market space significantly diminishes the prospects for a new entry into the market, as it is challenging to match the high capital requirements.

Some prominent players in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market are Sanofi SA, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Abbott, Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly Company, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

Key Players Analysis

Sanofi SA

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd

Pfizer

Abbortt

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly Company

Teva Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market



6. Market Share - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

6.1 By Molecule

6.2 By Type

6.3 By Synthetic

6.4 By Manufacturer Type

6.5 By Application

6.6 By Region



7. Molecule - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

7.1 Small Molecule

7.2 Large Molecule



8. Type - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

8.1 Innovative

8.2 Generic



9. Synthetic - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

9.1 Biotech

9.2 Synthetic



10. Manufacturer - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

10.1 Captive

10.2 Merchant



11. Application - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

11.1 Cardiology

11.2 Oncology

11.3 CNS& Neurology

11.4 Orthopedic

11.5 Endocrinology

11.6 Others



12. Region - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

12.1 North America

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.4 Latin America

12.5 Middle East & Africa



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Initiative / Strategy

13.3 Net Sales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk8opo

