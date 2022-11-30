U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.26
    -0.37 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.24
    -140.29 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,027.10
    +43.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.53
    -6.02 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.60
    +2.40 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.20
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.44 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7940
    +0.0460 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2580
    +0.6240 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,880.51
    +469.06 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.82
    +0.13 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.79
    +77.79 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) market was at US$ 190.5 Billion in 2022, and it will expand at a CAGR of 6.52 from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) is the part of any medication that produces the intended health effects. The APIs are made from raw materials with a specified strength and chemical concentration.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368669/?utm_source=GNW
Some drugs, such as combination therapies, have multiple APIs that may act differently or treat different symptoms.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) of good quality is core to manufacturing effective and safe essential drugs. The price of APIs is the main cost driver for manufacturing. Unfortunately, only a few large manufacturers of finished pharmaceutical products have their API manufacturing capabilities, and none can make all required APIs in-house. The API market provides a challenge, particularly to small manufacturers, who have limited means to verify the quality of the APIs they buy. One possible way to address this problem would be to broaden the WHO Prequalification system to include APIs for drugs on the WHO Model List for Essential Medicines.

Trends in Ageing Population
The global geriatric population is rising. According to the WHO, by 2030, every 1 out of 6 people worldwide will be 60 years or over. The population share of aged 60 years & above will increase to 1.4 billion from 1 billion in 2020. The global population aged 60 years and older will double by 2050. In addition, the number of people 80 years or older is anticipated to triple between 2020 and 2050 and reach 426 million. Aging weakens the immune system and increases a patient’s susceptibility to acquiring infectious diseases. Moreover, impairment in body functions enhances the chances of getting other conditions, such as CVD and diabetes.

Type of Molecule and Synthetic Insights
Active ingredients are the substances in drugs responsible for the beneficial health effects experienced by consumers. Based on Molecule, APIs are categorized into Small and Large. In addition, synthetic types have been classified into synthetic and biotech. Synthetic APIs, known as small molecules, constitute a large share of the pharmaceutical market, with many small-molecule drugs commercially available. On the other hand, Biotech APIs are used in biologics, which are increasingly becoming the top-selling drugs in the market. However, despite the growing demand, biologics are currently significantly fewer in number compared to small molecule drugs.

Type Insights: Generic APIs will lead the global market

On the basis of type, the API market is categorized into generic and innovative APIs. Generic APIs will lead the global market because of promising government guidelines, recognized R&D facilities, and augmented subsidies for creative drug development. In addition, due to widespread research in this field, numerous novel, ground-breaking products are in the pipeline and are estimated to be introduced in future years. According to our research findings Worldwide Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) market will surpass US$ 261.3 Billion by 2027.

Type of Manufacturers Insights
Among different types of manufacturers involved in the API market, Captive API occupied most of the revenue shares because of the stress-free obtainability of raw materials and thorough capitalization of foremost companies for the progress of high-end manufacturing facilities. Merchant API is projected to be the fastest-growing sector in the years to come. The segment development is compelled by influences like the high cost of in-house engineering of these molecules and the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals.

Application Insights: Cardiology Dominates the Market Share
APIs find widespread application in Cardiology, Oncology, CNS & Neurology, Orthopaedics, Endocrinology, and Others. Cardiology occupied the majority share of the market due to escalating commonness of target diseases internationally. For example, as per the WHO, cardiovascular diseases may result in about 17.9 million deaths annually, where heart attacks and strokes instigate 85% of these deaths.

Regional Insights: North America Dominates the API Market Globally
API Market has been categorized geographically into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates in the global market and expected to increase its market in the future, owing to the rising aging population and the increasing incidences of disease. Driven by lower costs, API manufacturing has slowly shifted from the historical leaders in Western countries to newer firms in India and China.

In addition, several regulatory authorities are involved to ensure that firms manufacture APIs and final formulations in a quality manner. The geographic location of the manufacturer and market, as well as the financing source, determines which regulatory agencies are involved. For example, APIs intended for final formulations in sub-Saharan Africa are often less regulated due to weaker national regulatory agencies and cost-sensitive markets.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights
Generally speaking, the API market is very competitive with many producers. As a result, API manufacturers specialize and target their manufacturing based on market opportunities and firm skills. The presence of prominent players in this market space significantly diminishes the prospects for a new entry into the market, as it is challenging to match the high capital requirements. Some prominent players in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market are Sanofi SA, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Abbott, Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly Company, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

For instance, in August 2021, Teva Pharmaceutical and MED in Cell received approval from the U.S FDA for a new drug application to treat schizophrenia.
In December 2021, Novasep invested around EUR 6 million in France to upgrade its capabilities to newer APIs in areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and infectious diseases.

This latest report ”Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Molecule type (Small and Large), Type (Innovative and Generic), Manufacture (Captive and Merchant),Application (Cardiology, Oncology, CNS &Neurology, Orthopedic, Endocrinology & Others), Synthetic (Biotech and Synthetic), Region (North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa) Company (Sanofi SA, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Abbortt, Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly Company, and Teva Pharmaceutical)” provides complete details on provides complete details on Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry.

Molecule – Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market
1. Small Molecule
2. Large Molecule

Type – Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market
1. Innovative APIs
2. Generic APIs

Manufacturers – Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market
1. Captive Manufacturers
2. Merchant Manufacturers

Application – Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market
1. Cardiology
2. Oncology
3. CNS & Neurology
4. Orthopaedic
5. Endocrinology
6. Others

Synthetic – Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market
1. Biotech
2. Synthetic

Region – Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East & Africa

Company
1. Sanofi SA
2. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd
3. Pfizer
4. Abbortt
5. Bayer AG
6. Merck & Co. Inc
7. Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
8. GlaxoSmithKline Plc
9. Novartis AG
10. Eli Lilly Company
11. Teva Pharmaceutical
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368669/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

    VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • Oil Rallies Above $80 as US Stockpiles Fall the Most Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied after government data showed US stockpiles fell the most since 2019 while crude and product exports rose to record highs.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 4% to over $81 a barrel o

  • Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Is Boost for Biogen, Eli Lilly Despite Side-Effect Concerns

    Shares in pharmaceutical companies rose after the publication of a paper detailing the apparent benefits of the lecanemab drug.

  • Oil prices rise as data show a third straight weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rose Wednesday, finding support after U.S. government data revealed that domestic crude inventories fell by nearly 13 million barrels, down for a third consecutive week, as traders awaited this weekend’s OPEC+ decision on crude production levels. U.S. and global benchmark crude prices are heading for a monthly loss which would be the fifth monthly loss in six months as traders looked for any signs of an easing of China’s COVID restrictions. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLF23) rose $2.71, or 3.4%, to $80.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track to settle at the highest since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Europe’s Russian Oil Cap and Ban May Have Unexpected Effect

    Traders are worried that the move will rock the oil market, and that oil prices will spike higher. But it could have the opposite effect.

  • Biogen Stock Surges As New Drug Offers 'Meaningful Change' For Alzheimer's Patients

    "These peer-reviewed, published results show lecanemab will provide patients more time to participate in daily life and live independently," the Alzheimer's Association said.

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItMiners, who raised as much as $4 billion from mining-equipment financing when

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Biogen's (BIIB) Lecanemab Shows Benefit but With Side Effects

    Detailed data from Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's Clarity AD shows that treatment with lecanemab in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease reduces the rate of cognitive decline but is associated with adverse events like brain hemorrhage.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Why Finding a Real Russian Oil Price Cap Is Proving So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- European diplomats trying to reach a deal to curb Russian oil prices are wrestling with an awkward truth: Moscow’s main benchmark crude is already trading below the levels proposed for the cap.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItTalks have s

  • Why This New Alzheimer's Update Is Likely To Spark A Debate For Biogen Investors

    Biogen stock surged Wednesday after partner Eisai unveiled Alzheimer's treatment test results that two doctors reportedly described as "magnificent."

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Hormel’s Revenue Slips 5% on Fewer Turkey Sales

    The company’s refrigerated-foods business saw volumes drop 19% without the benefit of an additional week in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling, but Wall Street Isn’t Buying It

    The discrepancy between futures markets and forecasts shows how uncertainty and volatility can pry gaps between perceived value and prices.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.