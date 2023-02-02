U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,177.89
    +58.68 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.39
    -126.57 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,170.15
    +353.83 (+2.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.53
    +39.71 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.99
    -0.42 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.50
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.27 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0942
    -0.0052 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3530
    -0.0440 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    -0.0078 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2480
    -0.6770 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,863.44
    +852.76 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.24
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,801.13
    +40.02 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Global Active Protection Systems Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Protection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344749/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Active Protection Systems Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Active Protection Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Land, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Naval segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $757.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Active Protection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$757.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$762.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Artis, LLC.
- Aselsan A.S.
- Imi Systems Ltd.
- JSC RPC KBM
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Company
- Rheinmetall AG
- SAAB AB
- Safran Electronics & Defense


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344749/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Active Protection System - An Overview
Advanced Automation Technology Driving Growth in Military Sector
Active Protection System - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Homeland Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Homeland Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Naval by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Naval by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reactive Armor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Reactive Armor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Reactive Armor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Active Protection Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soft
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Soft by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Soft by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hard
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Hard by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Hard by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active
Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by
End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense
and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active
Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,
Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active
Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by
Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

CHINA
Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active
Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by
End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense
and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active
Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,
Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active
Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and
Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by
Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems
by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land,
Naval and Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type -
Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard
and Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and
Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of World Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 136: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 137: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard
and Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 138: Rest of World Historic Review for Active Protection
Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 139: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Active
Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344749/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • Denver's SOBRsafe expands into oil and gas industry with first national customer

    The Denver-based alcohol detection company SOBR Safe Inc.(Nasdaq: SOBR) signed its first nationwide deal this week, which will take its touch-based technology to 17 worksites in 11 states. The company first started using SOBRsafe's technology at a site in Colorado in November, and then introduced it at a facility in Texas in December. TerraTech will roll out the alcohol detection devices to its other locations by April.

  • Oil extends slide after drop to 3-week low

    Oil futures drifted lower early Thursday after the U.S. benchmark ended the previous session at a roughly three-week low following data that showed a continued build in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLH23) fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after ending Wednesday at its lowest since Jan. 10. April Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNJ23) the global benchmark, fell 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.41 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Worth Owning Now

    There are several high-quality, low-risk opportunities in the sector that still offer compellingly high dividend yields.

  • Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period

    Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. "We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of a news briefing in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Many of Europe's legacy airlines are finding it tough to effectively compete with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts have said.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • The U.S. Plans New China Export Controls With Japan and the Netherlands. Bad News for ASML Investors?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some headwinds ASML might experience with new export controls.

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • Airbus Revives Order From Qatar Airways Following Paint-Dispute Settlement

    Airbus agreed to revive orders for close to 75 aircraft from Qatar Airways after reaching a settlement with the Middle East airline over a dispute about chipping paint on its A350 wide-body models.

  • Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy. Brent crude futures settled down $2.62, or 3.1%, at $82.84 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell $2.46, or 3.1% to settle at $76.41. U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose last week to their highest levels since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration said, as demand remained weak.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    1. Amazon: Is the cloud actually underestimated? E-commerce pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates in many countries worldwide and has a 37.8% market share in its home U.S. market. With the global e-commerce industry projected to grow at a steady rate for the rest of this decade, Amazon has a clear opportunity to grow its revenue for many years if it can retain this market share lead.

  • Loblaw is ending its price freeze on No Name products

    "The more-than-three-month price freeze ends January 31 — but we're not done," a Loblaw spokesperson said.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • What Do C.H. Robinson's Charts Say About the Economy?

    This evening C.H. Robinson Worldwide is scheduled to tell shareholders and fundamental analysts how their latest quarter was. Let's check and see if the charts of the freight transportation firm are in gear for a rally or a pullback. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from August with some recent improvement in January.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Sees Record 2022 Profits, White House Responds

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Wednesday. This drove Exxon Mobil and Chevronand other energy stocks to the head of the stock market, with the companies posting record profits.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants

    McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 4 Reasons Why Aerospace & Defense ETFs May Gain Further

    Aerospace & Defense ETFs outperformed the market last year and may continue its winning momentum this year too.